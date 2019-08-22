Hounds finding their footing

Cory Smith | The News The North Surry Greyhounds started week one of the 2019 season with a pair of shutout wins over Alleghany and Elkin as well as a 4-4 tie against East Surry. -

Don’t look now, but the North Surry soccer team is on a bit of a hot streak.

They may have only played three matches of the 2019 season, but coach Eric Jessup is more than satisfied with how his team has played thus far.

The Hounds graduated five seniors after the 2018 season including two of the team’s leading scorers, an all-region defender, and the program’s longtime keeper. Despite this, the young team finished 2-0-1 after week one of competition.

North Surry began the season with a 4-4 thriller of a match against East Surry. Four goals in the final five minutes of play kept everyone on the edge of their seat. However, 80 minutes just wasn’t enough to declare a winner. However, the two meet again next Thursday in Pilot Mountain.

North has either won or tied the last six meetings with East Surry. Two other teams the Hounds are building win streaks against are South Stokes and Alleghany. The Greyhounds won their first match of the season on Tuesday in a 5-0 win over the Trojans. This has been the only meeting of the teams this decade, but the future looks bright for North in matches against Alleghany.

In 2018, North Surry only recorded four shutouts the entire season. In 2019, the Greyhounds have two shutouts in the first three matches. Two days after holding Alleghany scoreless, North defeated a visiting South Stokes team 2-0.

“We played really well we just couldn’t find the back of the net as much as we thought we should’ve,” said North Surry coach Eric Jessup. “We had good opportunities but it was just one of those nights.”

Angel Hernandez struck first in the 18th minute of Thursday’s match, and Joseph Rangel added another 12 minutes later.

“We were just exhausted come the second half,” Jessup said. “You talk about conditioning, we had three games in four days…and it’s just the first week. I’m really proud of the guys, though.”

Angel and Rangel lead the team this season with four goals each. Armando Hernandez rounds out the team’s 11 goals with three.

North Surry goes on the road next week with matches against Elkin (0-1) and East Surry (1-0-1) on Tuesday and Thursday.

The North Surry Greyhounds started week one of the 2019 season with a pair of shutout wins over Alleghany and Elkin as well as a 4-4 tie against East Surry. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0249.jpg The North Surry Greyhounds started week one of the 2019 season with a pair of shutout wins over Alleghany and Elkin as well as a 4-4 tie against East Surry. Cory Smith | The News

New-look North Surry 2-0-1 after week one

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith