Kickin’ with the big boys

STATESVILLE — Some of Will Hurley’s players got an early baptism by fire on Saturday morning, when the Granite Bears’ men’s soccer team made its first kicks in anger during the 2019 season.

The Bears, who are coming off a 16-3 season and a co-championship in the Northwest 1A Conference, have a strong returning nucleus and should field one of the area’s better teams again. However, Hurley is counting on some freshmen to step up and make contributions early on, and they got their first high school action over the weekend.

“This gave us a lot of insight into what we need to work on,” said Hurley. “It opened a lot of those freshmen’s eyes. They didn’t realize just how different this was from playing in middle school.”

However, it will likely do the Bears a lot of good on down the line. The team likes to schedule preseason scrimmages against bigger schools to get ready for NW1A rival Bishop McGuinness and likely playoff foes, whose level of play is comparable to good 3A teams.

Mount Airy traveled to West Iredell High School and played three 45-minute scrimmages under game conditions against three different 2A and 3A teams, thereby playing the equivalent of a game and a half of soccer what became muggy 89-degree conditions during the later sessions. The Bears lost 2-0 to North Iredell in the first match, but then beat South Iredell 1-0 before playing Hibriten to a 1-1 draw.

Interestingly, based on last year’s records, the team that beat Mount Airy was the least strong of the three. Hurley said his team had to get up early, take the bus ride down to Statesville and then play right away, and it showed against North Iredell, a 3A playoff team out of the North Piedmont 3A that went 13-7-1 last year.

“They were a good team, but I think we were a little asleep still,” said Hurley, whose teams allowed two goals off corner kicks to the Raiders. “We’d only had two practices before we went down there, and corner kicks was something we’d worked out. But we’d been working on scoring off them ourselves, not defending them.”

The second of the two was a bizarre play on which the ball ricocheted three times off players following the kick before going into the net.

However, the Bears settled down and played better as the day moved along. The next opponent was a better team, South Iredell, which went 13-3-5 last year and won the North Piedmont title. Mount Airy shut them down and came away with a 1-0 victory over a 3A defending conference champ.

“The kids really rebounded after that first loss,” Hurley said. “These were all good teams, especially good on set pieces. But we possessed the ball well against them and got a lot of shots off at our end.”

The last match of the day was against a 2A team, but it’s not like the Bears were catching any breaks there. Hibriten won the Northwestern Foothills Conference crown last season and was undefeated until it lost in the fourth round of the state playoffs, finishing at 24-1-2. The Panthers completed the year with a higher MaxPreps’ power rating than Bishop McGuinness did.

It didn’t stop Mount Airy from taking the fight to them. Kaleb Morrison put the Bears in front 1-0 with an early goal, and their defense held until they were once again burned off a corner kick by Hibriten.

“They got a corner and this 6’7” kid they’d put in got to the ball and knocked it in,” said Hurley. “You could tell they had practiced that.”

Mount Airy held its own for the rest of the 45 minutes and came away with a draw, ending the day 1-1-1 in scrimmages against good teams from larger schools.

“The best part is that we walked away with no injuries,” Hurley said. “It’s a challenge anytime you player larger schools. The number of kids they have out is just unbelievable.”

The Bears will continue getting ready for the season and play one more scrimmage on Aug. 17 when they travel to Hickory.

Mount Airy soccer players huddle up between matches on Saturday. The Granite Bears played three teams from the Statesville area in scrimmages at West Iredell High School, taking on three 2A and 3A playoff teams for 45 minutes each under match conditions. They lost the first match, but won the second and tied the third.

