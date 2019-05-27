Greenwood named All-State for second time

Mount Airy’s Baylee Greenwood (13) was named All-State for the second time by the NC Soccer Coaches Association on Monday. -

RALEIGH — The N.C. Soccer Coaches Association named its All-State teams for the 2019 women’s soccer season on Monday, and what had been expected was reality, as Mount Airy standout Baylee Greenwood officially became a two-time All-State player.

Greenwood, who was named All-Region by the NCSCA all four years of high school and was named to the 1A All-State Team as a junior, was one of 18 players named to the 2019 version. Greenwood was the only local player, and one of four from the Northwest 1A Conference, to earn All-State recognition. Bishop McGuiness senior Cammie Cooke and two South Stokes players, sophomore Evan O’Leary and senior Madison Green, were also on the All-State team.

Greenwood completed her high school career earlier this month in 10th place on the all-time leading scorers’ list for North Carolina high school soccer. She scored 175 goals and dished out 44 assists in a career where she started every game of her high school career. She scored in five of the first seven matches of her freshman season and never looked back, scoring 19 goals as a freshman, 66 as a sophomore, 31 as a junior and 59 as a senior. She was named Northwest Conference Player of the Year in both 2017 and 2019.

The two Lady Sauras chosen as All-State, O’Leary and Green, also were prolific goal-scorers during the 2019 season. O’Leary found the back of the net 33 times and had 26 assists for South Stokes, which went 18-3 and won the NW1A title this season. Green was second in the league in scoring, getting 47 goals and notching six assists. She completed her high school career with 106 career goals.

Rounding out the 1A All-State Team were Charley Teckenbrock (Community School of Davidson), Alyssa Hopkins (East Wake Academy), Kennedy Capps and Niamh Stephan (Franklin Academy), Ashlyn Smoot (Granville Central), Anna-Grace Sumner (Gray Stone Day), Jessica Copeland (Edenton Holmes), Laken Gallman (Mountain Island Charter), Reese Alley (Polk Co.), Serena Spitz (Raleigh Charter), Kyndall Cochran (Swain Co.), and Sarah Brown, Chiara Coppin and Mya Manivanh, all of Union Academy.

Mount Airy’s Baylee Greenwood (13) was named All-State for the second time by the NC Soccer Coaches Association on Monday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_DSC_0149.jpg Mount Airy’s Baylee Greenwood (13) was named All-State for the second time by the NC Soccer Coaches Association on Monday.