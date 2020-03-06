Hounds, Cards open golf at PKP

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Much like the weather at Wednesday’s golf match between North Surry and East Surry, competitors are hoping to see improvement in their scores as the season progresses.
The opening match of the 2020 boy’s golf season was a cold and dreary afternoon at Pilot Knob Park. Following just a few weeks of practice, East Surry hosted North Surry in a match that indicated the first stepping stone of the upcoming season.
The Cardinals won the meet with a team score of 148 strokes compared to the Hounds’ 214. Team scores came from combining the four lowest individual scores of each squad. It wasn’t just the top four that competed, as each team had nine golfers compete in the event.
Landon Barnes of East Surry earned medalist honor at the meet with a nine-hole score of 34 strokes.
All four of East Surry’s lowest scores broke 40 as Bradley Davis was second behind Barnes with a 37. Then Chase Harris was right behind him with 38, and Anderson Badgett next with a 39.
Full individual scores:
East Surry
1. Landon Barnes 34
2. Bradley Davis 37
3. Chase Harris 38
4. Anderson Badgett 39
Drake Cruise 42
Connor Key 42
Carter Bouldin 49
Hall Carson 61
Derek Freeman 66
North Surry
1. Seiver Huff 52
2. Carson Stanley 54
3. Chase Wright 53
4. Aiden Oakley 55
Nicholas Grey 56
Zane Hardy 62
Isaac Riggs 62
Nate Whitaker 65
Noah Marley 66
Neither school will compete next week due to spring break. East Surry will begin conference play at Bishop McGuinness on March 16. North Surry will resume on March 17 in the Mount Airy Invitational at Cross Creek Country Club.
