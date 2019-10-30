Noonkester moves up board on day two

Mattie Noonkester competed in her third NCHSAA 1A/2A state golf championships on Monday and Tuesday as the only local golfer to qualify for this year’s state championships.

SOUTHERN PINES — On a day when much of the field went backward, Mattie Noonkester’s second day of competition at the Longleaf Golf and Family Club saw her jump 10 spots up the leaderboard.

The Lady Bears’ junior golfer, competing as an individual in her third straight 1A/2A state women’s golf championships, shot 90 on Tuesday’s second day of competition at the par-72, 5,215-yard course and moved into 33rd place in the final standings, but was 12th among golfers competing for 1A schools.

Noonkester had shot 94 on the first day of the tournament, shooting 47 on both days. She shot 45-45 on each nine holes during her second round, while many players were giving strokes back to the course under cloudy conditions. She had her lone birdie of the day on the back nine, making a 3 on the par-4, 330-yard 12th hole, but avoided some of her mishaps that she’d had on Monday, when she had a 9 on her very first hole and later had an 8 on another hole. She made par on three of her last four holes and gradually edged a few spots above the leaderboard, along with two other 1A golfers who ended up tied with her at 184 for the two days of competition, Addison Rudicile of Avery and Katherine Robinson of Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy.

Nearly all of the area golfers who made the state meet made gains on day two, and Laney Wessels of Bishop McGuinness, who beat Noonkester in the conference championship meet, fired a second-round 78 and moved into 10th overall on the individual leaderboard, fifth among 1A golfers. The other two Northwest 1A golfers competing in the event, Eliza Ofsanko of Bishop and Rachel Fenner of South Stokes, both fell back a few shots but still ended up in the top 30.

The winner was First Flight junior Katherine Schuster, who won her third consecutive 1A/2A State Championship as she fired a 1-under, 71, on the final round to march to an eight-shot win over Katelyn Griggs from Gray Stone Day. Schuster cruised through the layout at Longleaf Golf and Family Club, carding four birdies in her final round, including three on the final nine.

After finishing day one in a tie with Mount Pleasant for the team lead, Oak Grove got an excellent round from Karli Jump, who fired a 6-over, 78 to lead the team, as she finished at 22-over, 166, for the tournament in a tie for 11th. Emma Maddock contributed an 85 for her final round and Ashley Longbottom rounded out the team’s day 2 total with an 86. The group helped Oak Grove nab their first state championship in school history. Avery County, which finished fifth overall, was the top team among the 1A schools competing.

