Lady Hounds take third in WPAC

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The West Stokes Wildcats carried their domination on the golf course straight from the regular season into the conference championship.
West Stokes completed a clean sweep of accolades in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference competition with a win in Tuesday’s conference championship at Pilot Knob Park Country Club. The Cats team score of 308 was 30 strokes better than second-place team.
1. West Stokes – 308
2. Atkins – 338
3. North Surry – 352
4. Forbush – (N/A)
The Wildcats had two of the top-4 finishes in the conference championship, including the top score. Kirstyn Page led the crowd with an 18-hole total of 86. The only other player to score under 100 was Forbush’s only competitor, Kylee Brown, who finished with 99.
Atkins’ Lily Smith wasn’t far behind with a score of 103. West’s Emily Cox rounded out the top-4 with a score of 104.
Below are the individual results for each competitor:
West Stokes
1. Kirstyn Page: 41+45=86
2. Emily Cox: 54+50=104
3. Natalie Hughes: 59+59=118
4. Natalie Simpson: 59+60=119
Atkins
1. Lily Smith: 52+51=103
2. Nicole Shadley: 58+59=117
3. Abigal Tabor: 60+58=118
North Surry
1. Maggie Easter: 56+60=116
T-2. Mia Simmons: 60+58=118
T-2. Madison Kirkman: 60+58=118
4. Gwen Bode: 61+61=122
Forbush
1. Kylee Brown: 48+51=99
