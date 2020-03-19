Joyce signs with Elizabeth City State

East Surry senior Joshua Joyce signs his NCAA National Letter of Intent to play collegiate football with Elizabeth City State University. Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry was faced with what coaches call “a good problem to have” in the preseason of the 2019 football season.

The Cardinals returned many of their key players from the previous season in which they reached the state championship game. The roster wasn’t identical, however, as 13 seniors did graduate in June 2019.

The issue that coach Trent Lowman and his staff faced was how to optimally utilize the combination of returning players and young talent to fill the holes left by graduation. The Cardinals had a plethora of athletes on the roster, so the best thing to do was try and see what kind of fit different players were in certain positions and go from there.

Some roles didn’t survive the first week of practice, while others had to be altered once the Cards started playing games. One person that found his fit early on was senior Joshua Joyce.

Joyce took advantage of an opportunity at defensive end, and the rest is history. He went from a preseason of uncertainty to playing a pivotal role on a defense that only allowed 13.8 points per game. Joyce was part of the defensive unit that held two-time defending state champion Tarboro to its second-lowest point total in more than three years.

Now, Joyce is college-bound after signing his NCAA National Letter of Intent with Elizabeth City State University.

Having spent his junior season behind seniors on the depth chart, Joyce was ready to be unleashed his senior year. Lowman already knew how impressive Joyce was a defensive player, but, as previously mentioned, wasn’t sure which spot would be best to help the team.

“We had our banquet the night before last, and what I said about Josh was that we knew he was in our best 11,” Lowman said at Joyce’s signing in February. “We just didn’t know what position on the defensive side. We tried him at linebacker and at a couple of different spots. We put him down at D-line the first game, which he had played the years coming in. We just thought he might be better suited somewhere else for us.”

Joyce quickly proved he was in the right spot on the defensive line.

“The first few games, nobody could block him,” Lowman said. “I don’t want to say that was a surprise, because we knew he was good, but for that to happen meant we could have Josh and Isaac [Washington] on the other side playing off of each other; that posed a lot of problems on opposing teams.”

The dynamic defense made life extremely difficult for opposing quarterbacks. It only took Joyce five games to surpass his tackle and sack totals from the previous seasons. He especially got into a rhythm in the middle of the regular season, recording sacks in five straight games.

Joyce went on to finish the season with 24 solo tackles, 59 total tackles, 8.0 tackles for a loss and 5.0 sacks.

Of 29 recruits signed with ECSU for next season, 17 are categorized as defensive players. Lowman said he hasn’t discussed where Joyce will be placed next season with the ECSU staff.

“You know, after what we experimented with, I think Josh is a D-lineman and more specifically in the pass rushing role,” Lowman said. “He might not be a first- and second-down guy, but on a third-and-medium/third-and-long you see Josh come in and be a pass rusher. That’s what I can see him making a career out of.”

Lowman added that even going in without a set position, he knows Joyce’s talent will set him apart and he will find his perfect fit with the Vikings.

“He’s going there for defense and they’ll find a spot for him, kind of like we did.”

