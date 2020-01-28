Boaz, Gosnell named AP All-State

East Surry coach Trent Lowman and senior captains accept the 1AA State Championship trophy (left to right): Jefferson Boaz, Quincy Smith, Stephen Gosnell, Hoyt Bullington and Lowman. Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News East Surry coach Trent Lowman and senior captains accept the 1AA State Championship trophy (left to right): Jefferson Boaz, Quincy Smith, Stephen Gosnell, Hoyt Bullington and Lowman. -

East Surry’s Jefferson Boaz and Stephen Gosnell continue to make headlines a month after winning the NCHSAA 1AA Football State Championship.

The Associated Press released the All-State prep football teams on Monday and both Boaz and Gosnell made the list. Boaz was even named AP offensive prep football player of the year for North Carolina.

Boaz finished the year with 4,615 yards passing (first in NC), a 74.2 completion percentage on 233 completed passes (first in NC; Min. 275 attempts), 65 passing touchdowns (first in NC), 82 total touchdowns (first in NC), only six interceptions and a quarterback rating of 147.6. His total touchdowns responsible for and completion percentage set a new state record.

Boaz was named Most Outstanding Player of the 1AA State Championship game thanks to 484 yards passing and seven passing TDs, setting the state record for each category. He also tied the state record for total TDs in a championship game with eight.

Boaz has signed with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Stephen Gosnell was named to the All-State team as a wide receiver. Only three wide receivers made the All-State team. Gosnell led the state with 1,544 receiving yards and 22 receiving touchdowns. He also added 324 rushing yards and four rushing TDs on 36 carries.

In the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s record book, Gosnell is ninth in single-season TD receptions, 20th in single-season receiving yards and 23rd in single-game receiving yards (263 vs. Reidsville, 9/27/19).

Gosnell’s 13 receptions for 206 yards and two TDs earned him the title of Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the 1AA State Championship game.

Gosnell graduated high school after the fall semester and enrolled at UNC-Chapel Hill.

East Surry was one of just five schools to have multiple selections named to the All-State team. The 3AA state champs Weddington led the way with three selections, followed by East Surry, 4AA champion Charlotte Vance, Greensboro Dudley and 2AA champion Shelby with two selections each.

Power Echols of Charlotte Vance was named Defensive Player of the Year. A junior linebacker committed to UNC-Chapel Hill, Echols was the only unanimous selection on the 31-man squad and was one of three players to make the team for a second consecutive season.

Charlotte Vance’s Glenwood Ferebee was named AP Coach of the Year for leading the team to it’s first 4AA State Championship.

Below is the full list of selections for the AP All-State team. Players are listed by position, name, school and then class:

Offense

QB-Jefferson Boaz, East Surry, sr.

RB-Quinton Cooley, Southern Nash, sr.

RB-Will Shipley, Weddington, jr.

WR-Stephen Gosnell, East Surry, sr.

WR-Muhsin Muhammad III, Charlotte Myers Park, sr.

WR-Ja’Hari Mitchell, Shelby, sr.

TE-Michael Frogge, Northern Guilford, sr.

OL-Mitchell Mayes, Raleigh Leesville Road, sr.

OL-Jared Wilson, West Forsyth, jr.

OL-Anthony Carter, Matthews Butler, sr.

OL-Malik McGowan, Charlotte Catholic, sr.

OL-Jaquaez Powell, SouthWest Edgecombe, sr. (tie)

OL-Jaden Lindsay, East Forsyth, jr. (tie)

ATH-Ja’Qurious Conley, Jacksonville Northside, sr.

Defense

DL-Desmond Evans, Lee County, sr.

DL-Malaki Hamrick, Shelby, so.

DL-Aeneas Peebles, Knightdale, sr. (tie)

DL-Myles Murphy, Greensboro Dudley, sr. (tie)

DL-Kaveon Freshwater, Elizabeth City Northeastern, so. (tie)

LB-Power Echols, Charlotte Vance, jr.

LB-Trenton Simpson, Charlotte Mallard Creek, sr.

LB-Milan Summers, Greensboro Dudley, jr. (tie)

LB-Shane Whitter, Burlington Williams, sr. (tie)

DB-Devan Boykin, Jamestown Ragsdale, sr.

DB-Marqui Lowery, Charlotte Vance, sr.

DB-Adam Akins, Southeast Guilford, sr.

DB-Sam Brady, North Lincoln, sr. (tie)

DB-Malik Mustapha, Weddington, sr. (tie).

Special teams

K-Joshua Karty, Western Alamance, sr.

P-Ian Williams, Weddington, sr.

Returner-Breon Pass, Reidsville, jr.

The All-State team was voted on by 16 sports writers across the state: Rodd Baxley, The Fayetteville Observer; Paul Durham, Wilson Times; Justin Epley, The News Herald of Morganton; Patrick Ferlise, Winston-Salem Journal; Jackson Fuller, StarNews of Wilmington; Joe Hughes, Gaston Gazette/Shelby Star; David Kehrli, The Times-News of Burlington; Mike London, Salisbury Post; Josh McKinney, Hickory Daily Record; Brian Meadows, Statesville Record & Landmark; Jonas Pope IV, The Herald-Sun of Durham/The News & Observer of Raleigh; Malcolm Shields, The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City; Joe Sirera, The News & Record of Greensboro; David Thompson, The Citizen-Times of Asheville; Langston Wertz, The Charlotte Observer; Brandon White, The Daily Dispatch of Henderson.

East Surry coach Trent Lowman and senior captains accept the 1AA State Championship trophy (left to right): Jefferson Boaz, Quincy Smith, Stephen Gosnell, Hoyt Bullington and Lowman. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0569-2-.jpg East Surry coach Trent Lowman and senior captains accept the 1AA State Championship trophy (left to right): Jefferson Boaz, Quincy Smith, Stephen Gosnell, Hoyt Bullington and Lowman. Cory Smith | The News

East Surry one of five schools with multiple selections

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith