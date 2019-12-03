West Regional Final Preview: Part One

Trent Lowman’s Cardinals return to the Regional Final on Friday by hosting No. 2 Mitchell. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

The first installation of a two-part preview of the 2019 NCHSAA 1AA Football West Regional Final between No. 1 East Surry High School (13-0) and No. 2 Mitchell (12-1).

This edition gives an objective view of each team and how they stack up against one another on offense, defense and special teams. Players from both teams are ranked in the top-50 nationally in certain categories.

OFFENSE

East Surry Cardinals

Total passing yards: 3,908 (first in NC, 29th in the nation) on 200 completions

Passing yards per game: 300.6 (first in NC)

Yards per completion: 19.5

Passing touchdowns: 56 (first in NC, tied for 12th in the nation)

Passing TD per game: 4.3

Total rushing yards: 1,961 on 224 carries

Rushing YPG: 150.8

Yards per carry: 8.8 (ninth in NC)

Rushing touchdowns: 37

Total TDs: 100 (second in NC, 11th in the nation)

TDs per game: 7.7 (second in NC, tied for 17th in the nation)

Total yards: 5,869 (ninth in NC)

Total YPG: 451.5 (eighth in NC)

Total Points: 702 (second in NC, tied for 11th in the nation)

Points per game: 54.0 (first in NC, 14th the nation)

QB Jefferson Boaz – 3,837 yards passing (first in NC, 27th in the nation) 191-of-261 completions, .732 completion percentage, 56 passing TDs, (first in NC, tied for eighth in the nation), six interceptions, 51 carries for 442 yards, 16 rushing TDs, 4,279 total yards (second in NC, 35th in the nation)

WR Stephen Gosnell – 51 receptions for 1,196 yards (seventh in NC), 92.0 YPG receiving (22nd in NC) 23.5 yards per reception, 19 receiving TDs (third in NC, tied for 48th in the nation), 27 carries for 295 yards, four rushing TDs

WR Landon Stevens – 47 receptions for 1,141 yards (13th in NC), 87.8 YPG receiving (tied for 27th in NC), 24.3 yards per reception, 18 receiving TDs (fourth in NC)

WR Dillon Mosley – 49 receptions for 878 yards, 67.5 YPG receiving, 17.9 yards per reception, 14 receiving TDs (tied for 24th in NC)

RB Elijah Wright – 75 carries for 763 yards, 58.7 YPG rushing, 10.2 yards per carry, 11 rushing TDs, 6 receptions for 74 yards

Mitchell Mountaineers

Total passing yards: 1,510 on 92 completions

Passing yards per game: 116.2

Yards per completion: 16.4

Passing touchdowns: 20

Passing TD per game: 1.5

Total rushing yards: 3,639 on 387 carries (26th in NC)

Rushing YPG: 279.9 (tied for 36th in NC)

Yards per carry: 9.4 (11th in NC)

Rushing touchdowns: 51 (tied for 16th in NC)

Total TDs: 75 (tied for 23rd in NC)

TDs per game: 5.8

Total yards: 5,149 (30th in NC)

Total YPG: 396.1 (32nd in NC)

Total Points: 535 (20th in NC)

Points per game: 41.2 (22nd in NC)

QB Noah Pitman – 1,510 yards passing, 191-of-261 completions, 116.2 YPG passing, .561 completion percentage, 20 passing TDs, four interceptions, 134 carries for 1,541 yards (41st in NC), 118.5 YPG rushing, 11.5 yards per carry, 24 rushing TDs (21st in NC), 3,051 total yards (19th in NC)

RB Tanner Duncan – 101 carries for 816 yards, 62.8 YPG rushing, 8.1 yards per carry, nine rushing TDs

RB Carter Hoyle – 47 carries for 367 yards, 28.2 YPG rushing, 7.8 yards per carry, four rushing TDs

WR Tyler Mckinney – 43 receptions for 731 yards, 56.2 YPG receiving, 17.0 yards per reception, 10 receiving TDs

WR Ty Pitman – 23 receptions for 324 yards, 27.0 YPG receiving, 14.1 yards per reception, three receiving TDs

DEFENSE

East Surry Cardinals

PPG Allowed: 11.6

Total team tackles: 811.0

Tackles per game: 62.4

Tackles for a loss: 93.0 (50th in NC)

Sacks: 33.0 (tied for 33rd in NC)

Sacks per game: 2.5

QB Hurries: 39

Caused fumbles: 7

Fumble recoveries: 11

Interceptions: 22 (tied for fourth in NC)

Interceptions per game: 1.7 (tied for 14th in NC)

Interceptions yards: 324 (24th in NC)

Passes defensed: 11

Defensive TDs: 5

DL Isaac Washington – 59 solo tackles, 90 total tackles, 6.9 tackles per game, 25.0 tackles for a loss (tied for 28th in NC), 12.0 sacks (tied for 23rd in NC), 87 sack yards lost (16th in NC), 21 QB hurries (tied for 23rd in NC)

ILB Hoyt Bullington – 53 solo tackles, 86 total tackles, 6.6 tackles per game, 9.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks, 16.0 sack yards lost, three QB hurries, one pick-6, one fumble recovery

ILB Rommie Speaks – 49 solo tackles, 75 total tackles, 6.3 tackles per game, 6.0 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks, 15 sack yards lost, four QB hurries, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries

OLB Benji Gosnell – 52 solo tackles, 76 total tackles, 5.8 tackles per game, 14.0 tackles for a loss, 6.0 sacks, 19 sack yards lost, seven QB hurries, one interception, one fumble recovery

FS Tye Needham – six interceptions, 52 INT yards, one pick-6, one fumble recovery, 50 solo tackles, 65 total tackles

SS Luke Bullington – four interceptions, 119 interception yards, two pick-6s, 34 solo tackles, 50 total tackles

Mitchell Mountaineers

PPG Allowed: 5.2

Total team tackles: 962.0 (22nd in NC)

Tackles per game: 74.0 (tied for 33rd in NC)

Tackles for a loss: 87.0

Sacks: 37.0 (tied for 21st in NC)

Sacks per game: 2.8 (tied for 34th in NC)

QB Hurries: 107 (seventh in NC)

Caused fumbles: 4

Fumble recoveries: 6

Interceptions: 17 (tied for 26th in NC)

Interceptions per game: 1.3

Interceptions yards: 100

Passes defensed: 44

Defensive TDs: 2

*Mitchell does not keep records of solo or assisted tackles, only total tackles

LB Caius Peterson – 106 total tackles, 8.2 tackles per game, 13.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks, 87 sack yards lost, 20 QB hurries (tied for 28th in NC), two interceptions, one pick-6

DL Matthew Gilbert – 98 total tackles, 7.5 tackles per game, 12.0 tackles for a loss, 7.0 sacks, nine QB hurries, one interception, one forced fumble

LB Tanner Duncan – 80 total tackles, 6.2 tackles per game, 2.0 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sack, nine QB hurries, one interception, four passes defensed

LB Ty Sparks – 73 total tackles, 5.6 tackles per game, 5.6 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sack, eight QB hurries, one interception, four passes defensed

DB Garrison Phillips – five interceptions, 42 int yards, one pick-6, seven passes defensed

SPECIAL TEAMS

East Surry Cardinals

K Derek Sutterby – 97-of-101 PATs (leads NC and the nation in made PATs), 100 kicking points (tied for first in NC, tied for sixth in the nation), 1-of-1 field goal (long of 21), 81 kickoffs for 4,072 kickoff yards (ninth in NC)

Mitchell Mountaineers

K Elliot Kadans – 65-of-70 PATs (tied for sixth in NC), 74 kicking points (12th in NC), 3-of-3 field goals (long of 30) 89 kickoffs for 5,218 kickoff yards (third in NC, 17th in NC)

A look at how East Surry and Mitchell stack up statistically ahead of Friday’s game

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

