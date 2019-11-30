“Whatever it Takes“

Benji Gosnell (6) absorbs contact in order to pick up a few extra yards on a reception in the first half. Charles Leftwich | Special to The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Game number 13 looked for a while like it could be an unlucky one for East Surry.

The Cardinals posted season lows in completions, yards passing, receptions, PATs, scoring and total yards in Friday’s fourth-round playoff game against No. 5 seed Mountain Island Charter. East Surry struggled in the first half, posting just 44 yards passing on 2-of-6 completions and seven rushes for 24 yards. Despite only possessing the ball for 5:20 of the 24-minute half, the Cards led 13-7 going into the break.

East regrouped on b0th sides of the ball in the second half. On offense, the Cards scored twice and only turned the ball over once. The Cardinal defense forced two interceptions, a three-and-out and a turnover-on-downs while giving up just one score. East Surry (13-0) survived with a 26-14 win to advance to the West Regional Final for the second-straight year.

“You get to the fourth round it shouldn’t be easy. It should be a battle,” said Cardinal head coach Trent Lowman. “I was proud of our kids. We’ve leaned on our defense now two weeks in a row. The second half, especially our offensive line and our running backs running the ball, stepped up. That’s something that we really haven’t done all year because we haven’t had to. Last two weeks, we’ve kind of leaned on that and I’m glad that worked out for us.”

East Surry’s Stephen Gosnell set the tone for the home crowd by taking the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Derek Sutterby’s streak of 51 made PATs ended when the Raptors blocked the kick. The only other successful drive of the half for East came when Boaz connected with Stephen Gosnell for a 39-yard TD pass near the end of the first quarter.

Beginning on Mountain Island’s 39-yard line, Boaz looked right and found Stephen open for a screen pass on the first play of the drive. A big block by Austin Evans opened up the field for Stephen as the home sideline went berserk. Gosnell streaked down the field, but was being pursued by a Raptor defender. Sam Whitt cleared the path for Stephen to waltz into the end zone and give the Cardinals a 13-0 lead.

Those two plays were enough to give East Surry a two-score lead over the visiting Raptors (11-3), but the rest of the half saw the undefeated Cards struggle on offense. The Cardinals offensive line of Sam Whitt, MacKenzie Baker, Evan Morris, Austin Evans and Victor Flores (a.k.a. the “Fat Cowboys”) faced pressure, unlike the first 12 opponents of the season, according to OL Coach Steve Whitt. Boaz only completed two passes in the first half and the Cardinals only had one rush of more than 10 yards.

“We knew that because Mountain Island brought so much pressure from so many different places that they would create a challenge for us that we’ve not had to play against this year,” Whitt said. “Most people sit back and prefer to play the pass, and they decided they were going to be coming after us.”

A trio of first-half punts by East put extra pressure on the Cardinal defense, since the unit was on the field for nearly 19 of the 24 minutes of the first half. This meant the Cards spent most of the half trying to contain UNC-commit Elijah Burris and the rest of the Raptors’ run-heavy offense. The defense proved how good it could be in plays like Wright’s interception and sacks from Isaac Washington and Hoyt Bullington. However, drawn-out drives of eight, seven, and 11 plays wore down the defense, allowing Burris to score on a one-yard run in the second quarter, cutting the lead to 13-7.

“We were killing ourselves in the first half, and we were getting a little frustrated leaving our defense out there,” Lowman said.

The pressure on Boaz, combined with the speedy secondary of MICS, took away the deep pass that the Cardinals love to utilize. Lowman knew it was time to switch things up at halftime, because if play continued this way, the Cardinals could be going home disappointed.

“We told them before the game and we told them at halftime — it’s time to get stubborn and refuse to lose,” Lowman said. “Whatever it takes. If that’s 2.5 yards per play, then we add those up and that’s where we’ll be. If it has to be 50-yard plays, that’s what it’ll be. It’s whatever it takes at this point.”

The third quarter arrived and the “Fat Cowboys” were done being pushed around. Whitt told the OL, “Boys, here in the third quarter Coach Lowman said we’re going to lean on y’all a little bit, and I need y’all to get down and dirty and do what you love to do…and they did.

”That third quarter, we pushed them all over the field. That’s what a lot of people don’t realize about us. They see us and think we only want to throw the ball. Those guys (the OL) want us to run the ball every time.

“They got us a few times, but all-in-all, I felt like my guys did a really good job up front.”

The defense continued to deliver by tackling Burris for a loss twice and forcing QB Kobe Creamer to throw the ball away on the first three plays of the half. The three-and-out put East Surry near midfield, where the the boys in the trenches went to work. Boaz had time to make four consecutive completions, with runs from Elijah Wright sprinkled in between. Barely two minutes later, Boaz found Dillon Mosley for a 15-yard touchdown pass. The TD reception marked Mosley’s 14th of the year.

East regained possession four plays later when Creamer was picked-off for a second time. Creamer’s pass over the middle was tipped up by Landon Stevens for Tye Needham to secure. The only real hiccup of East’s offense in the second half came two plays later. Boaz’s pass was batted by a defensive lineman and intercepted by the Raptors’ Jaden Fisher.

Mountain Island began to pass the ball more with less than five minutes left in the third quarter. The Raptors marched down the field on short throws before getting in the red zone. On fourth-and-3 on the Cardinal six-yard line, Creamer was picked off by Stephen Gosnell, who ran the entire length of the field for a 100-yard pick-6. The play was called back after the officials issued a penalty on East for roughing the passer.

Burris cut the lead to 19-14 with a 3-yard TD run to start the fourth quarter. The Cardinals were then able to move the chains and the clock with their longest possession of the night. The ensuing 10-play drive of 5:38 was longer than East Surry’s entire time of possession in the first half. Boaz, Wright, Benji and Stephen Gosnell took turns rushing before Boaz converted a one-yard TD run with 5:35 remaining. Sutterby knocked down his 97th PAT of the season to extend the lead to 26-14.

Just as they had most of the night, the Cardinal defense stepped up when the team needed spots. Not only did East stop the Raptors from scoring, they held MICS to one yard on the drive and forced a turnover-on-downs after just four plays.

The Raptors used their final timeout to stop the clock at 1:12 after three time-consuming runs from Wright. A Boaz punt put the visitors on their own 10, needing two scores in 72 seconds. The first play saw Burris take a direct snap and throw horizontally to Dylan Bisson. The trick play was designed to let Bisson find an open receiver downfield, but as soon as he caught the ball, he was run over by Bullington.

Runs from Trae Nickelson weren’t enough to move the Raptors downfield. Bisson had his only completion on a 31-yard pass to Burris that left just two seconds on the clock. The game was essentially over, but MICS snapped the ball anyway. Bisson was quickly intercepted by Benji Gosnell, who promptly took a knee before celebrating with his teammates.

Boaz finished 8-of-13 for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Wright led East’s rushing with 12 carries for 60 yards, with Stephen Gosnell and Boaz combining for the remaining eight carries for 31 yards. Stephen also led all receivers with three catches for 54 yards and a TD, followed by Mosley with 35 yards, Stevens with 15 and Benji Gosnell with 14.

The Cardinal defense limited Burris to 112 yards rushing, his third-lowest total of the season, on a season-high 25 carries. Bullington led East with six tackles, followed by Wright with five, Benji Gosnell and Washington with four and Needham with three.

The 26-14 win means East Surry will host the 1AA West Regional Final next Friday. Standing opposite of the No. 1 Cardinals is No. 2 Mitchell (12-1). Mitchell reached the Regional Final with a first-round bye, a 28-0 win over No. 7 Polk County and a 38-6 win against No. 6 Swain County.

Mitchell is a run-heavy team that averages 285.2 rushing yards per game. Mountain Island Charter gave East good experience defending the run, which Lowman hopes will pay off in next week’s game.

“You’re not supposed to look forward, but we knew if we got to Regionals, it was pretty much going to be either Mitchell or Swain County, and both those are power run teams,” Lowman said. “We’ve known that and it was important that we got to do that some tonight, but Mitchell’s a totally different beast. They’re going to come right at you.”

The other side of the bracket has the two-time defending 1AA State Champion Tarboro (13-0), the top seed in the East, hosting No. 2 John A. Holmes (12-0) in a rematch of last season’s East Regional Final.

Cardinals survive and advance with win over Raptors

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports

