A Perfect 10

East Surry quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) finished 17-for-22 for 381 yards passing and threw seven touchdowns. Charles Leftwich | The Stokes News

Charles Leftwich | The Stokes News East Surry quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) finished 17-for-22 for 381 yards passing and threw seven touchdowns. - Charles Leftwich | The Stokes News Cardinal receiver Benji Gosnell (6) runs in one of his two touchdowns against South Stokes. - Charles Leftwich | The Stokes News Stephen Gosnell (12) hauled in three touchdown catches along with 105 yards receiving for East Surry. - Charles Leftwich | The Stokes News South Stokes coach David Diamont surveys the field during Friday’s game against South Stokes. - - Charles Leftwich | The Stokes News Landon Stevens (11) brushes off a Saura defender en route to a 44-yard gain. - - Charles Leftwich | The Stokes News Dillon Mosley (3) uses some well-timed blocks to gain 34 yards for East Surry in the first half of Friday’s 63-14 win over South Stokes. - -

WALNUT COVE — It was a night David Diamont described as, “bittersweet,” as he coached against East Surry High School for the first time in 24 years.

East Surry, the school where Diamont racked up more than 250 wins at over five decades, came into Saura Country with hopes of continuing its undefeated season against Diamont’s revitalized South Stokes team. The Cardinals’ offense proved too much for South Stokes as East improved to 10-0 on the season with a 63-14 win.

“I’m glad that some of the kids I worked with are doing so well,” Diamont said. “I just wish we had been a little more competitive.”

Friday’s win extended a number of streaks for the Cardinals (10-0, 4-0 Northwest 1A). This year marks the eighth time in the 59-year history of East Surry football that the team started 10-0. East last accomplished this feat in 2015’s 13-1 season. The Cardinals have also won seven-straight meetings against the Sauras and 21 of the last 23.

“It feels good,” said Cardinal coach Trent Lowman on the winning streak. “Our goal this year has always been to play through December. We want to get back to where we were and win it this time. It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 games already.”

East Surry’s record-setting offense had another historic night behind quarterback Jefferson Boaz’ seven touchdown passes, which falls one behind a passing record he set just seven days prior. Boaz started the game 2-for-5 passing, but proceeded to finish 17-for-22 for 381 yards. Dillon Mosley added one pass for four yards in the fourth quarter.

“The stats make it pretty clear: Jefferson has just been awesome at QB,” Lowman said of Boaz, who became the first Cardinal in school history to surpass 3,000 yards passing in a season Friday night. “Even his incompletions are hitting the hands of our receivers.”

Lowman was sure to credit the team’s unsung heroes, a.k.a. the offensive line, for much of the Cardinals success on offense. The O-line helped the Cardinals record 462 yards of total offense while not giving up a single sack.

“Last year, we had a primarily running offense and they (the offensive line) made that possible,” Lowman said. “Now that we have different tools at receiver and have a passing offense, they’ve kept him clean and given him plenty of time to throw. The O-line has just been extraordinary this year and don’t get mentioned enough for what they do for us.”

Boaz connected with four different receivers for touchdowns in the 49-point victory, but the South defense test the QB early. After the Sauras (6-4, 2-2) punted on the opening drive, the Cards took over on their own 36. Of Boaz’s first five passes, three fell incomplete and the other two gained five yards each. South’s Landon Parsons and DJ Goolsby each broke up a pass on the first drive.

East was faced with third-and-5 before Boaz called his own number and ran 11 yards. Soon after, the Cardinals ran into fourth-and-five. Once again, the senior QB kept the ball and ran 20 yards to move the chains. The next play, Boaz connected with Stephen Gosnell for a 28-yard TD. Gosnell finished the game with three receiving touchdowns, 105 yards receiving and a kickoff return for a TD to start the second half.

Logan Nelson completed had his first of seven completions to start the next drive for South. A 45-yard run from Parsons put the Sauras in Cardinal territory. Nelson targeted Goolsby in the end zone and the Cardinals were called for pass interference. This put South just outside the red zone, but four plays later they turned the ball over on downs.

An Elijah Wright fumble was recovered by the Sauras’ Johnny Dotson. South made it down to the 1-yard line, but moved back on a false start penalty. The Sauras ended up turning the ball over on downs once again.

The theme of quick offense for East began on the ensuing drive. Boaz’s first pass intended for Stephen Gosnell was broken up by Matthew Montgomery. Boaz then completed a 40-yard pass to Landon Stevens, a 34-yard pass to Mosley and then a 28-yard touchdown pass to Stephen Gosnell.

East made it 21-0 to start the second quarter, with a 24-yard pass from Boaz to Benji Gosnell being the only play of the drive. The Sauras countered on the following drive, moving deep into Cardinal territory after another defensive pass interference call against East. Nelson capped off the 70-yard drive with a 16-yard TD pass to Montgomery. Noah Bennett added the PAT to cut the lead to 21-7.

Just when South looked as if it might mount a comeback, East ended the first half with three-straight scoring drives while forcing two Saura punts. The Cardinals scored on passes to Mosley, Stephen and Benji Gosnell.

Despite the halftime score of 42-7, the entire Saura sideline remained positive. Players kept each other’s spirits lifted by saying things like,”Keep believing,” and, “Keep your heads up.”

“I was pleased our kids didn’t quit,” Diamont said. “We seemed to still play hard the whole way through. It was pretty obvious we couldn’t stop their little screen game and we couldn’t stop the long pass; sometimes they ran right by us. Our kids just kept playing, and I thought that was good. That’s a good sign.”

Even when Stephen Gosnell returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown, the Sauras were constantly looking for ways to improve and focused on playing each possession like it was a game-winning drive.

”We know where our limitations are,” Diamont said. “East Surry should win the state title — flat out. All we’re trying to do is compete for a winning season and to make the playoffs. There’s a lot of difference.”

East went on to add two touchdwons on a 27-yard Boaz pass to Stevens and a 20-yard run from Wright. Cardinal kicker Derek Sutterby went 9-for-9 on PATs in the win. South Stokes scored its only other touchdown on an 84-yard run from Paul Thomas Fischer.

Lowman, who is in his second season as East Surry’s head coach, praised his predecessor Diamont for building a top-notch program.

“He put his whole life into this and did everything he could to help the program,” Lowman said. “As the son of a coach and taking over for my dad, I have the utmost respect for what he’s done. There are a lot of things here that are 100 percent because of him.”

Both East Surry and South Stokes will close out the regular season next week at home. The Sauras will host rival North Stokes. Diamont says he thinks next week’s game will be a better measuring stick of the team’s progress from the beginning of the season.

“How can you see growth when you just got slaughtered?” Diamont asked. “You know, that’s not even a good benchmark. We’ll see what happens as we play next week, and then if we make the playoffs, how we play in the first round of the playoffs. That’s where you’ll see whether we’ve gotten better or not.”

For East Surry, the final week of the season once again finds the Northwest 1A Conference title on the line against Mount Airy. The Bears have won eight out of nine games after dropping the season opener to Starmount, falling only to 2A powerhouse Reidsville. Mount Airy also hasn’t lost a regular season conference game since the 2016 season.

“Mount Airy, in my opinion, is a very good football team and much-improved from where they were at the beginning of the season,” Lowman said. “They play hard and fast and are very well coached.”

Just as he stressed against South Stokes, Lowman wants his team to prioritize playing their game and controlling what they can control.

“We don’t want to let the emotions of the game outweigh attention to detail and assignments,” Lowman said. “That can easily happen next week. We just want to focus on us and not get caught up in the emotion of playing Mount Airy and hopefully bring home that conference crown.”

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

