Cards light up North Stokes

DANBURY — In the midst of a dominating season, not one player or coach from East Surry has lobbied anyone for any accolades, choosing to let their play on the field do the talking.

However, head coach Trent Lowman did take a few moments to lobby his counterpart at UNC-Chapel Hill about one of his players on Friday night.

“If he doesn’t get his shot to play quarterback in college, it’s a shame,” Lowman said after senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz threw for 537 yards and eight touchdown passes in the Cardinals’ 63-7 win over North Stokes. “He can definitely play on Saturdays, if not on Sundays, as a quarterback. I’ve never seen a quarterback as good as him in person.”

The eight TD passes, which came on eight consecutive possessions between the start of the game and the first series of the third quarter, tied five other players for the second-highest single-game total in N.C. High School Athletic Association history. One player had nine TD passes in a 2012 game, and four others have had eight in a single game since 1966 and 2016.

Boaz, who has already committed to play in Chapel Hill for head coach Mack Brown, easily could have had the record, but East Surry (9-0, 3-0 Northwest 1A Conference) pulled Boaz and most other starters after Landon Stevens sprinted 66 yards to paydirt with a screen pass with 8:40 remaining in the third quarter.

That drive, which went 80 yards in just three plays, was typical of the night for the Cardinals. Boaz was on target all evening, and the Vikings (4-5, 0-3) struggled to keep up as the Cardinals continued to aggressively spread the field with five-receiver sets most of the night.

The most conventional of the East Surry drives was actually the first, which saw the Cardinals move the ball 56 yards in four plays before Stevens caught a 2-yard pass for the score. The first of nine successful extra points made it 7-0.

East’s Tye Needham intercepted a North Stokes pass moments later and Boaz immediately threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Dillon Mosley to make it 14-0.

Before the first quarter was over, Boaz had two more TD passes, hitting Trey Armstrong for 25 yards and then Stevens for 36.

A muffed punt allowed North Stokes to keep its next drive alive and reach the East 38-yard line before being forced to punt again. Starting at his own 15, Boaz hit Elijah Wright with a short pass and watched him romp for 43 yards to the North Stokes 42-yard line. Then he tossed another short pass to future Tar Heel teammate Stephen Gosnell, who weaved his way through several defenders for the touchdown and a 35-0 lead.

The Cardinals went 98 yards in four plays on their next series, capped off with a 80-yard touchdown pass to Mosley.

North Stokes got their lone score on the next series. On a third-and-13 play, quarterback Elijah Cone managed to avoid the East Surry rush and throw deep for Victor Martinez, who hauled in the pass near the Cardinals’ 40-yard line and outran everyone for a 75-yard touchdown pass with 2:05 left in the first half. Jackson Heath’s extra point made it 42-7 and it looked like the Vikings might make it to halftime without having the mercy rule invoked.

Boaz had something to say about that. He took the Cardinals back down the field without using any of his team’s time-outs, even though East still had two left. Benji Gosnell opened the drive by catching a pass and then breaking a tackle to rumble into Viking territory, and from there, Boaz was able to complete the drive with a 32-yard strike to Stevens with 11.4 ticks left on the clock.

“I was hoping we would complete that without taking a time-out and we were able to do that,” said Lowman, who treated the series as a tune-up for a situation where the Cardinals might need to run a two-minute drill with no time-outs. “That’s something that Jefferson and I have talked about a lot. When we spread the field with five wides, I’ll usually call half the field and let him call the other half, based on the coverage he sees. He’s really smart and cerebral and does a good job.”

With the score at 49-7, the second half was played with a running clock. After East scored on its opening series of the second half, Jefferson Boaz checked out of the game and brother Folger took command of the Cardinal offense. He led them to one more touchdown on a 23-yard run by Mosley with 9:45 left in the game.

“Several of these guys are extremely talented and we’re able to put them all on the field at one time,” said Lowman, whose team kept playing well even after he subbed. “It makes play-calling as a coach easy, when you have guys who can do what they can.”

The regular season is down to just two games, and East Surry will have both of them at home. After hosting South Stokes (6-3, 2-1 NW1A) next week, the Cardinals will host Mount Airy (7-2, 3-0) on Nov. 8 with the conference title on the line. But no one is looking ahead, even now.

“The biggest thing we’ve tried to challenge our guys on is don’t worry about who we’re playing, worry about how we play,” Lowman said. “Our goal is to do the best we can on every play and I think we’ve done a good job.”

East Surry quarterback Jefferson Boaz had excellent pass protection all night, including here by Eli Blose (55) and Sam Whitt (52) and threw for 537 yards and eight touchdowns in a 63-7 win. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0144-1.jpg East Surry quarterback Jefferson Boaz had excellent pass protection all night, including here by Eli Blose (55) and Sam Whitt (52) and threw for 537 yards and eight touchdowns in a 63-7 win. John Cate | The News North Stokes’ Dylan James (1) avoids the tackle of East Surry’s Tye Needham (20) during Friday’s game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0125.jpg North Stokes’ Dylan James (1) avoids the tackle of East Surry’s Tye Needham (20) during Friday’s game. John Cate | The News East’s Evan McCreary (30) leads the charge on the Cardinals’ kick coverage team following an East Surry kickoff. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0124.jpg East’s Evan McCreary (30) leads the charge on the Cardinals’ kick coverage team following an East Surry kickoff. John Cate | The News East Surry’s Elijah Wright (8) tries to break free from North Stokes defenders Victor Martinez (20) and Elijah Cone after hauling in a pass. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0116.jpg East Surry’s Elijah Wright (8) tries to break free from North Stokes defenders Victor Martinez (20) and Elijah Cone after hauling in a pass. John Cate | The News Stephen Gosnell (12) looks for yardage after the catch as brother Benji (6) gets downfield to block. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0077.jpg Stephen Gosnell (12) looks for yardage after the catch as brother Benji (6) gets downfield to block. John Cate | The News North Stokes quarterback Elijah Cone looks for someone to throw to before East Surry’s Isaac Washington can get to him. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0094.jpg North Stokes quarterback Elijah Cone looks for someone to throw to before East Surry’s Isaac Washington can get to him. John Cate | The News

