Cards, Bears hold spots in AP poll

RALEIGH — Another week of Friday night football in the Tar Heel State brought little change in the Associated Press’ 1A state football poll.

For the third week in a row, East Surry claimed a first-place vote, but remained perched as the state’s second-ranked 1A team, while Mount Airy continued to hold down the 10th and final spot in the rankings.

The Cardinals (7-0) held their spot after clobbering Bishop McGuinness 70-13 last week. Ten panelists chose to vote in the 1A rankings, and eight of the 10 chose defending 1A state champion Tarboro, also 7-0. The Vikings have been the state’s top-ranked team all season and have won the last two 1AA state titles. A new development was that fourth-ranked Mitchell County received a first-place vote after a 41-7 win over Owen last week, but the vote didn’t affect the Mountaineers’ overall ranking.

The top 10 teams in the rankings remained in the same order as a week ago. The voting panel’s consensus was so strong that no unranked team received more than seven points in the poll; Mount Airy ranked 10th with just eight.

The biggest battles for the top spot remains the 4A poll. Unbeaten, but once tied Mallard Creek received just three of the 11 first-place votes, but displaced city rival Myers Park as the state’s top-ranked team despite the latter’s six first-place votes, 102-98. The teams won’t meet in the regular season. However, two panelists preferred No. 3 Richmond County as the state’s top 4A team, and the Raiders are third with 92 points. Richmond (7-0) is the state’s top-ranked team in MaxPreps’ power ratings, and its arch-rival Scotland County (7-0) moved up to No. 4 this week. They face each other in the final week of the regular season, on Nov. 8.

In the 2A ranks, Shelby held the top spot for another week with eight of the 11 first-place votes, with the rest going to second-ranked Randleman, the only team in the 2A top 10 which hasn’t lost a game.

There was little suspense in the 3A poll, where unbeaten Weddington was the only team to be a unanimous No. 1. Northwest Cabarrus replaced Kings Mountain at No. 2 after the latter was beaten by conference rival Hunter Huss.

The complete Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of October 15, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers, is as follows:

Class 4-A

1. Charlotte Mallard Creek (3) (6-0-1) 102 2

2. Charlotte Myers Park (6) (7-0) 98 1

3. Richmond County (2) (7-0) 92 3

4. Scotland County (7-0) 66 5

5. West Forsyth (7-0) 63 7

6. Charlotte Vance (5-1) 60 6

7. East Forsyth (6-1) 36 4

8. Wake Forest (6-1) 33 8

(tie) Raleigh Leesville Road (7-0) 33 9

10. Greensboro Grimsley (6-1) 11 NR

Others receiving 10 or more points: None.

Class 3-A

1. Weddington (11) (7-0) 110 1

2. Northwest Cabarrus (7-0) 85 3

3. Lee County (7-0) 79 4

4. Statesville (7-0) 54 6

5. Greensboro Dudley (6-1) 48 5

6. Kings Mountain (7-1) 44 2

7. Southern Nash (7-0) 39 7

8. Eastern Alamance (7-0) 34 9

(tie) Havelock (5-1) 34 10

10. Wilmington New Hanover (6-1) 29 NR

Others receiving 10 or more points: Clayton Cleveland 18, Gastonia Huss 13.

Class 2-A

1. Shelby (8) (6-1) 105 1

2. Randleman (3) (7-0) 88 2

3. Reidsville (6-1) 85 3

4. Wallace-Rose Hill (5-2) 70 5

5. Lawndale Burns (6-1) 60 4

6. SouthWest Edgecombe (6-1) 45 6

7. Lenoir Hibriten (6-1) 38 8

8. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (5-1) 31 7

9. Hertford County (6-1) 25 NR

10. Clinton (5-1) 20 NR

Others receiving 10 or more points: None.

Class 1-A

1. Tarboro (8) (7-0) 98 1

2. East Surry (1) (7-0) 90 2

3. Edenton Holmes (6-0) 78 3

4. Mitchell County (1) (7-0) 64 4

5. Robbinsville (7-0) 56 5

6. Murphy (6-1) 52 6

7. Swain County (7-0) 37 7

8. Polk County (7-0) 31 8

9. Princeton (6-0) 25 9

10. Mt. Airy (5-2) 8 10

Others receiving 10 or more points: None.

All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; Durham Herald-Sun, Durham; The Daily News, Jacksonville; Mount Airy News, Mount Airy; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.