Cards start off 2019 with blowout win

Kristian Russell | The News Landon Stevens (11) makes his way down the sideline as Bryson Sidden (4) makes the tackle. - Kristian Russell | The News Jefferson Boaz helped his team accumulate over 300 yards in the first half of Friday night’s game. - Kristian Russell | The News Elijah Wright dodges a tackle and makes his way down the field. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The East Surry Cardinals football team started off the 2019 season the best way possible – with a blowout 69-7 win. The Surry Cardinals hosted the East Wilkes Cardinals in the first game of the season, and it could not have gone better for the home team.

East Surry accumulated over 300 yards in the first half, while East Wilkes came up with negative five yards. The score at halftime was 55-0 in East Surry’s favor, which meant the second half was played with a running clock. East Surry did not let up its pressure, as they scored two additional touchdowns to take the 69-7 win.

“This was a good start to the season for us. We returned a lot of players with a lot of experience, and it showed tonight,” said East Surry head coach Trent Lowman. “We came out and we executed well. It was a fun one to watch tonight.”

The first quarter action actually started off in the visiting team’s favor, with Caeden Howell making an onside kick and Brayson Church recovering it. East Wilkes had the ball on the 45-yard line, and that was the last positive play the Wilkes Cardinals had for several plays.

East Wilkes’ first play of the night resulted in a flag, which backed the team up five yards. On first and 15, Howell went for the quarterback keep and came up with a one-yard gain. The next play saw Howell hand the ball off to Church, who gained seven yards on the play. Unfortunately for East Wilkes, another flag was thrown and the Wilkes Cardinals were called for holding. The ten-yard penalty took the Wilkes Cardinals back to the 48-yard line and the drive continued on.

On second-and-18, Howell put together a screen pass to Church, who dodged a defender and put up six positive yards. East Wilkes tried to build off this, but the next play was an incomplete pass and on fourth down East Wilkes was penalized again with a delay of game. Out of the seven plays the Wilkes Cardinals ran, three of them resulted in penalties.

The visitors punted the ball away and the home team took over on the 15-yard line. East Surry jumped on the visiting team from their first offensive play. Jefferson Boaz came in at the quarterback position, and on the first play he passed to Landon Stevens for an eight-yard gain.

On second-and-two, Boaz went to the air again for a 23-yard pass to Stephen Gosnell. The Surry Cardinals were looking like a strong team as they kept advancing down the field. On second-and-17 from the 50-yard line, Boaz passed to Gosnell for a 17-yard gain. The next play was a 22-yard gain as Boaz once again found the hands of Gosnell.

East Surry found themselves at the 11-yard line with four plays to make it to the end zone. It only took two plays, as the first one Boaz handed the ball off to Elijah Wright, who weaved his way through the defense and was brought down at the seven yard line. Then Boaz went to the air and for the fourth time during the drive, the ball landed in Gosnell’s hands. It was a seven-yard touchdown pass. The point-after attempt was good. With 7:38 left in the first quarter, East Surry led East Wilkes 7-0.

East Wilkes knew they would have to turn things around in order to keep up with the powerful Surry Cardinals, but things didn’t go well. On first down, Howell fumbled and it was recovered by East Surry’s Tye Needham.

It took five plays before East Surry found the end zone. On third-and-nine from the 11-yard line, Boaz handed the ball off to Dillon Mosley, who battled his way through the East Wilkes defense and came up with a touchdown. With 6:00 left in the first quarter, East Surry led East Wilkes 14-0.

As the first half continued on, East Wilkes’ offense was unable to handle the pressure the East Surry was throwing at them. During East Wilkes’ third drive of the evening, the Surry Cardinals were able to push back the Wilkes Cardinals at every turn. East Wilkes was unable to come up with positive yardage, and they had to punt the ball away once again.

East Surry took over at the 42-yard line. Three plays later, East Surry found the end zone once again for their third touchdown of the night. Boaz connected with Gosnell once again, this time for a 42-yard touchdown. The extra point was successful, and the Surry Cardinals kept rolling as they had a 21-0 lead with 2:59 left in the first quarter.

As the opening quarter was coming to a close, the home team was not through scoring. It took only 47 seconds for East Surry to come up with another touchdown. The drive started at the 25-yard line and ended with another six points on the board.

On third-and-five, Boaz went for the quarterback keeper and slid his way through the East Wilkes defense on a 20-yard touchdown run. Boaz’s touchdown gave East Surry and 27-0 lead with 10 seconds left in the opening period.

East Wilkes started off the second quarter with a drive that ended up going in the wrong direction. Luke Bullington came up with a big sack for East Surry which took the Wilkes Cardinals to a third-down play. The play did not go anywhere for the visitors and the punting unit was brought on.

As Blaine Wagoner went to punt the ball for East Wilkes, Hoyt Bullington broke through the line and tipped the punt. The tipped ball landed near Derek Sutterby, who was quick to pick the ball up and make his way towards the end zone. Sutterby ran through the East Wilkes defense and put up six more points for the home team. With 10:21 left before the half, East Surry held a commanding 34-0 lead.

On East Surry’s next drive, another seven points were put on the board. From the 17-yard line, Boaz found the hands of Mosley in the end zone. With eight minutes left in the second quarter, the lead was 41-0.

The Wilkes Cardinals were feeling the pressure, and on their next drive they tried to gain positive yards. The first play ended in a four yard loss as Church was smothered by Isaac Washington and Benjamin Gosnell.

On third-and-12, East Wilkes had the ball on the 35-yard line. Howell looked down the field and launched the ball towards Trey Lambert. Lambert was double-covered, which they hadn’t counted on.

The passed sailed through the air and into the outstretched hands of East Surry’s Kyler Jessup at the 27-yard line. Two minutes after the interception, East Surry was in the end zone once again. This time it was a 73-yard run by Stephen Gosnell that put another touchdown on the board. The extra point was good and East Surry held a 48-0 lead over East Wilkes.

As the second quarter continued to wind down, East Surry put up another touchdown and held East Wilkes to zero. East Surry’s last touchdown of the half came off of a pick-six. Jessup intercepted the ball and took it back to the end zone for a 65-yard score. With 4:34 left on the clock, East Surry had a 55-0 lead over the visiting Wilkes Cardinals, which was also the halftime score.

There was a running clock in the third and fourth quarters, as the home team held a lead of more than 40 points. East Surry added seven more to that lead with 8:31 left in the third quarter. Benjamin Gosnell had a 16-yard touchdown run and East Surry took a 62-0 lead.

In the fourth quarter, East Surry scored its final touchdown of the night when the clock hit 5:26. Benjamin Gosnell ran the ball for a 30-yard score, and the scoreboard read 69-0 in favor of the home team.

Before the game was over, East Wilkes was finally able to change their side of the board. Off of the Surry Cardinals’ kick-off, the ball landed in Garrett Vernon’s hands. Vernon was able to find a hole in East Surry’s coverage and make his way down the field. Vernon outran every player on the field and came up with East Wilkes’ first and only touchdown of the night on an 84-yard kickoff return. The extra point was good. With less than two minutes remaining in the game, East Wilkes put up seven points for a 69-7 score.

No plays were run after the touchdown, as the running clock kept ticking away. When the clock hit zero, East Surry took a 69-7 win over East Wilkes.

The Surry Cardinals will take on Starmount next week in a rematch of the 2018 Western Regional Finals.

“It’s a rematch of the Regional championship last year,” said Lowman on next week’s game. “It’s a big game and they are a very well coached team. They play hard and they are going to come over here expecting to win. It will be a big week for us.”

Landon Stevens (11) makes his way down the sideline as Bryson Sidden (4) makes the tackle. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0341-copy.jpg Landon Stevens (11) makes his way down the sideline as Bryson Sidden (4) makes the tackle. Kristian Russell | The News Jefferson Boaz helped his team accumulate over 300 yards in the first half of Friday night’s game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0338-copy.jpg Jefferson Boaz helped his team accumulate over 300 yards in the first half of Friday night’s game. Kristian Russell | The News Elijah Wright dodges a tackle and makes his way down the field. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0362-copy.jpg Elijah Wright dodges a tackle and makes his way down the field. Kristian Russell | The News

East Surry takes 69-7 win over East Wilkes