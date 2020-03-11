Locals receive All-District hoops honors

North Surry’s Nick Badgett (3) was named to the District 11 Third Team for a successful senior campaign with the Greyhounds. Cory Smith | The News

Local basketball players flooded the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s (NCBCA) All-District Teams for District 11.

Both the boy’s and girl’s teams for District 11 featured players from the Northwest 1A and Western Piedmont 2A Conferences, including both Coach of the Year and Player of the Year awards. Districts are divided by geographical location and include all four classifications of public schools.

Forbush senior Parkley Hennings was named District 11 Women’s Player of the Year, while Falcons coach Bradley Shore won Coach of the Year honors. The Falcons swept the WPAC Regular Season and Tournament titles without dropping a conference game. Forbush finished 28-3, reaching the regional semifinal of the 2A State Playoffs.

Hennings finished the year averaging 15.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.5 blocks while shooting 53% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc. Hennings was also named WPAC Player of the Year and was the Most Outstanding Player for the conference tournament. Teammate Nicole Scott was also named to the NCBCA First Team for the district.

Dasia Lambert of East Surry was named to the NCBCA Second Team for District 11. Of the 15 players selected for the first, second and third teams, Lambert is the only one from a 1A school. The Cardinals finished 20-6 and reached the regional semifinal of the 1A State Playoffs.

Lambert finished the year averaging 12.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 0.5 blocks. Lambert shot 42% from the field, 32% on 3-pointers and 80% from the foul line. She was also named NW1A Conference Player of the Year.

Surry Central sophomore Mia McMillen was named to the NCBCA District 11 Third Team. The Lady Eagles finished 17-10 on the year, falling in the first round of the 2A State Playoffs.

McMillen finished the year averaging 14.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 3.8 steals and 0.3 blocks. She shot 38% from the field and 29% from beyond the arc. McMillen is one of two sophomores to be named to an All-District team.

For the men, East Surry senior Jefferson Boaz was named District 11 Player of the Year. Boaz averaged 23.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.6 blocks for the 2019-20 season. He shot 61% from the field and 68% from the free throw line. Boaz was also named NW1A Player of the Year and Most Outstanding Player of the conference tournament.

East Surry reached the second round of the 1A State Playoffs before losing to eventual West Regional Champion, Winston-Salem Prep.

Fellow Surry County ballers Jahreece Lynch and Nick Badgett were named to the District 11 Third Team. Both came from North Surry. The Greyhounds finished the year 16-11 and fell in the first round of the 2A State Playoffs.

Lynch was the only freshman named to District 11 team and was one of only two freshman in the state to be named All-District. He averaged 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 3.1 steals and 0.3 blocks. Lynch shot 42% from the field, 30% from beyond the arc and 63% from the free throw line.

Badgett, a senior, averaged 13.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 3.1 steals. He shot 41% from the field, 25% from beyond the arc and 76% from the line.

West Stokes’ Dan Spainhour was named District 11 Men’s Coach for leading the Wildcats to a 25-5 record and a sweep of the WPAC regular season and tournament championships. West reached the regional semifinals of the 2A State Playoffs.

East’s Boaz named District 11 Player of the Year