Lady Cards catch fire in title win

WALNUT COVE — The Northwest 1A Conference is no stranger to repeat conference tournament champions, but it has been nearly two decades since that basketball distinction has gone to the Lady Cardinals.

Poetically similar to a season of uncertainty that slowly morphed into a roster of talented young women ready to take on the world, East Surry started slow in the NW1A Conference Tournament championship before finding a new gear.

The Lady Cards caught fire in the second quarter of Friday’s tournament finale against Mount Airy held at South Stokes. A three-point deficit turned into a 10-point halftime lead thanks to a 20-point second quarter. This carried over for a 23-point third-quarter that helped East Surry defend its tournament championship by a 54-38 margin.

East Surry (17-5) becomes the fourth Northwest team in the past eight years to win consecutive tournament championships, dating back to when the league was still a 1A/2A split conference. Bishop McGuinness won in 2013 and 2014, Winston-Salem Prep in 2015 and 2016, Mount Airy in 2017 and 2018, and East Surry in 2019 and 2020.

Both squads rode into the championship game on a wave of momentum. The top-seeded Cards earned a first-round bye and then defeated Winston-Salem Prep 62-39. East Surry entered the championship having won its last six games and with just one loss to a 1A team all year.

Mount Airy was the third seed and the state’s No. 12-ranked team. The Lady Granite Bears (14-11) clobbered South Stokes 49-21 in the first round and then defeated No. 2 Bishop McGuinness for the second time in eight days. The Villains were ranked in the top five of the MaxPreps rankings.

Mount Airy began the championship by holding East Surry to just seven first-quarter points consisting of five from Cadence Lawson and two from Dasia Lambert. Meanwhile, Tessa Stovall knocked down a triple and two free throws for the Bears, with Morgan Mayfield adding a pair of 2-point field goals and Addie Phipps going 1-for-2 from the line.

Whatever the Bears did to throw the Cards off in the first quarter didn’t carry into the second. After Elizabeth Heck scored off an offensive rebound 20 seconds into the quarter, East scored the next 13 points. Rosie Craven started the run with two points. Lambert, who finished with a team-high 17 points, swished her first triple of the quarter soon after.

The Lady Cards played with the intent of scoring inside or kicking the ball out to the wing when the defense collapsed. This gave Lambert and Morgan Smith opportunities at the perimeter in the second quarter. If shots weren’t falling, Lawson and Kate Parks dominated the boards on both ends to both create scoring plays for the Cards and limit Mount Airy’s second-chances.

The Cardinals zone defense also kept Mount Airy out of the lane and forced the Bears to take shots from 15 feet and beyond. The Bears attempted eight 3-pointers in the second quarter, but weren’t able to convert on one.

The run ended with Mayfield going 2-for-2 from the charity stripe. The Bears passing opened holes in the zone for players like Mayfield and Phipps to drive and get fouled. The duo went 5-for-6 from the line in the quarter and cut the lead to six, but East finished the quarter strong to go up 27-17 at the half.

The third quarter can be divided into two 4:00 segments that feature very different scenarios. The first part saw the two teams trade buckets until Mount Airy cut the deficit to seven points.

Lambert scored 30 seconds in for East, and Stovall matched. A steal from Kylie Bruner set up Smith’s second 3-pointer of the night on a pass from Craven. Mount Airy’s streak of missed 3-pointers ended when Grey Moore took a pass from Phipps and drained it. Phipps broke the cycle by scoring a layup while fouled after Moore’s triple. Phipps hit nothing but net to make it 32-25, with East still leading.

Smith went to the line with exactly 4:00 on the clock, which was the turning point of both the quarter and the game. Smith hit both shots to make it 34-25. Lawson added another foul shot before knocking down a 3-pointer on Kate Parks’ assist.

The six-straight points in 68 seconds was only the beginning. Phipps slowed the run with a 3-pointer with 2:28 to play in the third. The next score didn’t come until Parks made a free throw with 2:09 on the clock. With 1:19 left in the quarter, Brooke Gammons made her first 3-pointer of the game.

Lawson followed up Gammons with a put-back. Gammons then hit another 3-pointer with 34.6 to play. Finally, Gammons gets the ball just before time expires in the third and makes yet another 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded. That capped off a run in which the Lady Cards scored 18-of-21 points, including 12 straight and 11 in the last 1:09.

The deficit grew to its biggest point of 52-28 when Smith scored on a backdoor cut to open the fourth quarter. After this, however, the Cardinal offense struggled and Mount Airy took advantage.

The Bears weren’t going to make up the difference immediately, but began to slowly get back into the game. Starting with a Moore drive and ending with two free throws from Mayfield, Mount Airy scored the next eight points. A comeback wasn’t extremely likely, but the Lady Bears continued to pressure East Surry.

The miraculous comeback was derailed when the Bears’ top scorer this season, Phipps, left the game with an injury. A few minutes later, the same thing happened to Mayfield. Only four points were scored between both teams in the last 4:18 of the game. The Cardinals held the ball for most of the time to win the game 54-38.

Lawson was named the Most Outstanding Player for the tournament.

East Surry and Mount Airy are both playoff bound and await their seeding today.

Scoring

East Surry Cardinals: Dasia Lambert 17, Cadence Lawson 13, Morgan Smith 12, Brooke Gammons 9, Rosie Craven 2, Kate Parks 1

Mount Airy Granite Bears: Morgan Mayfield 12, Tessa Stovall 11, Addie Phipps 8, Grey Moore 5, Elizabeth Heck 2

East Surry’s Kate Parks (35) fights through the opposition to pull down a rebound. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_850_0310.jpg East Surry’s Kate Parks (35) fights through the opposition to pull down a rebound. Jason Overby | Special to the News Lady Bear Grey Moore (30) drives along the baseline against East Surry. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_850_0503.jpg Lady Bear Grey Moore (30) drives along the baseline against East Surry. Jason Overby | Special to the News East Surry’s Dasia Lambert led the Lady Cardinals with 17 points in the 54-38 rout of Mount Airy. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_850_0576.jpg East Surry’s Dasia Lambert led the Lady Cardinals with 17 points in the 54-38 rout of Mount Airy. Jason Overby | Special to the News Elizabeth Heck escapes a Cardinal double-team with baseline pass. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_850_0376.jpg Elizabeth Heck escapes a Cardinal double-team with baseline pass. Jason Overby | Special to the News Tessa Stovall (5) drives past East Surry’s Morgan Smith (5) in the second quarter of Friday’s game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_850_0335.jpg Tessa Stovall (5) drives past East Surry’s Morgan Smith (5) in the second quarter of Friday’s game. Jason Overby | Special to the News East Surry coach Caleb Gilley gives a spirited speech to the Lady Cardinals during a timeout. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_850_0601.jpg East Surry coach Caleb Gilley gives a spirited speech to the Lady Cardinals during a timeout. Jason Overby | Special to the News Brooke Gammons (25) helped the Cardinals gain momentum in the third quarter with a trio of 3-pointers. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_850_0583.jpg Brooke Gammons (25) helped the Cardinals gain momentum in the third quarter with a trio of 3-pointers. Jason Overby | Special to the News Mount Airy’s Brooke Lankford (25) creates space for the Lady Bears in Friday’s NW1A Championship Game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_850_0475-1-.jpg Mount Airy’s Brooke Lankford (25) creates space for the Lady Bears in Friday’s NW1A Championship Game. Jason Overby | Special to the News The East Surry Lady Cardinals won a second-straight Northwest 1A Conference Tournament Championship by defeating Mount Airy, 54-38. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_CEL_0820.jpg The East Surry Lady Cardinals won a second-straight Northwest 1A Conference Tournament Championship by defeating Mount Airy, 54-38. Jason Overby | Special to the News

East repeats as NW1A tourney champs

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

