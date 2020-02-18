Cardinal survive and advance

East Surry’s Derek Sutterby (24) fights for a second-half rebound. Cory Smith | The News

WALNUT COVE — East Surry advanced to the semifinals of the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament by winning a back-and-forth thriller against Bishop McGuinness on Monday.

The Cardinals survived a Villain squad that made 12 3-pointers on 20 attempts, including 8-for-8 shooting in the third quarter. Despite this, East pulled away with the 69-68 win.

East Surry started the night with an 11-2 run and held onto that lead until halftime. Bishop started the second half with new life from Dawson McAlhany, who led the Villains on a 7-0 run to start the third quarter. After the 7-0 run was when Bishop made eight-straight 3-pointers, with four coming from Jake Ledbetter.

Landon Stevens helped get the Cards ahead with four first-half 3-pointers, but the Cards only triple in the third quarter came from Tye Needham. East did most of its work in the second half from the free throw line. After scoring only four points in the first half, Jefferson Boaz hit six free throws in the second to help him score a team-high 16.

Bishop tied the game for the first time at 52-52 to end the third quarter. McAlhany countered a layup from Needham with a 3-pointer to give the Villains the edge for the first time. The Cards and Villains went back-and-forth the entire quarter before the game was tied at 68-68 with 30 seconds to play.

East Surry had possession but gave it back to Bishop on a turnover. Bishop looked to be in the clear when the Villains fought out of a double team with a player under the basket, but East’s Dillon Mosley made the steal and was fouled. He knocked down 1-of-2 free throws to put East up 69-68.

The Villains tried running the clock down for the last shot but the ball was poked free. The whistle blew and one official called a foul on East, and the other awarded a timeout to Bishop before the foul call. This gave Bishop the ball with 5.8 seconds. McAlhany missed the game-winning shot that was rebounded by Boaz as time expired.

Scoring

East Surry Cardinals: Jefferson Boaz 16, Quincy Smith 15, Tye Needham 14, Landon Stevens 12, Kyler Jessup 6, Benji Gosnell 4, Derek Sutterby 2

By Cory Smith

