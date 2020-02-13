Runnin’ Patriots prep for playoff push

The Surry Runnin’ Patriots prepare to take the floor in a home conference game. The Lady Pats finished 6-2 in conference play and will be the No. 2 seed in next week’s tournament. Submitted Photo

The Surry Runnin’ Patriots overcame the learning curve in a season where they were projected to rebuild by finishing second in the N.C. Home Educators Athletic Conference.

The 2019-20 season was projected to a rough one for the Patriots after losing three all-conference players to graduation. One of these players, Krissa Hill, was the 2019 NCHEAC Player of the Year and is currently playing at Massachusetts’ Gordon College.

Despite all of the team’s losses from last season, it seems no one told the Patriots they were supposed to be rebuilding. Surry Homeschool currently holds a 21-5 overall record and a 6-2 conference record, good enough for second place in the West.

A young squad with no seniors, which coach Todd Hill says makes for an interesting senior night that’s scheduled for Feb. 13, shocked the system by starting 8-0 this year. They proved the strong start wasn’t a fluke by winning 15 of 18 non-conference games.

Conference play began on Dec. 3 with a 68-30 win over Forsyth Home Educators. Conference season continued through December and January, with some non-conference games mixed in as well.

Through the entire conference season, the Patriots were only defeated by one NCHEAC West team: High Point. High Point defeated Surry 57-43 in Pilot Mountain and 40-30 at home.

“We really didn’t show up really well in both of those games, in my opinion,” said Todd Hill.

Surry recovered from both losses and have now won four-straight games, including a 53-41 win at Guilford on February 3. After trailing 10-9 after the first quarter, the Patriots outscored Guilford 16-5 in the second. The Runnin’ Patriots’ lead grew to 38-23 by the start of the fourth quarter. Guilford outscored Surry 18-15 in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Pats’ lead.

It was in this game that Surry freshman Karlie Effler nearly accomplished something only four NBA players and no WNBA players have done in history. Effler’s 16 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and nine steals came up just short of a quadruple-double, which is when a player records double-digits in four different categories. The last quadruple double in the NBA occurred Feb. 17, 1994, when David Robinson of the San Antonio Spurs recorded 34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 blocks.

Had Effler grabbed just one more steal or had one more assist, she would’ve become the third player in Surry Homeschool history to record a triple-double. Kirby Hill was the first in 2004 with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals. The other is the aforementioned Krissa Hill, who had two triple-doubles in her last two seasons as a Patriot.

In addition to Effler’s triple-double, Hailey Workman added 11 points, Kayleigh Cooper had nine, Faith McClary eight, Ashlyn Cooper six and J.W. Williams three.

Workman added three assists and McClary had three assists and four steals.

Even as a young team, Todd Hill said his girls have competed all season and he looks forward to how they perform in the postseason.

“I’ve got enough confidence in these kids even when the lineup looks a little different than usual,” he said. “We’re a really versatile team even though we are small. When we talked in August about the season I said we had to make a decision: Is our being small and quick gonna be an Achilles heel or can we make it a positive? It’s to our advantage playing between foul lines and keeping the tempo up.”

Todd Hill added that while he usually has a set rotation by the time January rolls around, he’s not even sure what his lineup will be like for Thursday’s regular-season finale against Community Baptist. This excites him, however, as it gives the Patriots a chance to use different pieces to succeed.

Following the game against Community Baptist, Surry won’t play again until Friday, Feb. 21, as part of the NCHEAC West Regional Tournament. No. 2 Surry will face No. 3 Cabarrus on Friday, and the winner of that semifinal will face the winner of No. 1 High Point or either No. 4 Forsyth and No. 5 Guilford. Forsyth and Guilford will compete in a play-in game to decide who faces High Point in the semis.

The state championships will take place the following Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28 and 29. There, the West Regional Champion will face the East Regional Runner-up, and the East Regional Champion will face the West Runner-up. This way, the state championship on Saturday could be contested between two teams from the same region, as it was when Surry won its last state championship in 2015.

NCHEAC Regionals scheduled for Feb. 21-22

