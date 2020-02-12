Bears conquer Villains on the road

Mount Airy’s Addie Phipps (33), seen here in a game against North Stokes, had six points, four rebounds and two assists in the Lady Bears’ win over Bishop McGuinness. Cory Smith | The News

KERNERSVILLE — Mount Airy went on the road Tuesday night and picked up a pair of conference wins that kept each of the varsity squads in the hunt for second place with one game remaining.

The Lady Bears began the night against MaxPreps’ second-ranked 1A team in the state, Bishop McGuinness. The Lady Villains came into the game having won eight-straight games, which was the second streak of at least eight wins for Bishop this season.

Mount Airy, ranked No. 14 in the same poll, came within two possessions of beating the Villains when the two met on January 24. Angela Mayfield’s team wasn’t about to let Bishop escape this time.

Behind Grey Moore’s double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds), Mount Airy improved to 12-9 overall and 6-3 in NW1A competition with a 41-38 win.

Mount Airy jumped out to an early 11-6 lead after a quarter of play. The lead of five points survived until halftime, where the Bears held a 22-17 advantage. Behind a pair of freshman starts in Charley and Tate Chappell, who combined for 26 of the Villains’ 38 points, Bishop outscored Mount Airy 16-9 in the third quarter to go up 33-31 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Bishop’s run ended as the Villains only managed to score five points in the final quarter. Mount Airy doubled that amount to win the game 41-38.

Moore’s career-high of 14 points led the Bears in the win. Kenzie Hodges was next with seven points, followed by Addie Phipps and Morgan Mayfield with six each, Tessa Stovall with five and Elizabeth Heck with three.

The Lady Bears currently sit in third place in the conference behind East Surry (8-1) and Bishop (7-2). If the Bears defeat East on Thursday and Bishop falls to Winston-Salem Prep on Friday, Mount Airy will tie for second place.

The Granite Bear boys continued their quest for the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament with a 71-65 win over the Villains. Coming off a close loss to the top-seeded Winston-Salem Prep, Mount Airy needed a win to stay even with East Surry at 6-3 in the conference.

A balanced scoring effort helped the Bears eclipse the 70-point mark for just the second time in 2020. Grant Routh led the way with 12 points, followed by Brooks Sizemore and Caden Fitzgibbons with 11 each, Jordan Newsome at nine, Jaedon Hill with eight, Dre Dobson with seven, Peyton Harmon with six, Zeb Stroup with four and Holden Poindexter with three.

The Bears took a 17-8 lead after the first quarter, but the Villains countered in the second by outscoring Mount Airy 19-9 in the second. Seven different Bear players scored in the third quarter in which the visitors outscored Bishop McGuinness 25-14. Routh and Sizemore each had six points in the third quarter.

Bishop’s Dawson McAlhany, who led all scorers with 24 points, kept the home team alive with nearly half of the team’s second-half points. Jake Ledbetter and Noah Allred each hit big 3-pointers for the Villains in the fourth, but it was Mount Airy’s free throw shooting that kept the lead alive. Six different Granite Bears combined for 11-of-17 shooting at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.

Second place in the conference will be decided by Mount Airy’s senior night game Thursday against East Surry. The winner will get a first-round BYE in the conference tournament, and the loser will be the No. 3 seed.

Mount Airy finishing strong in conference play

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

