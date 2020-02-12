Cardinals sweep South Stokes

Dillon Mosley (3) pulls up for a short jumper in East Surry’s 63-53 win over South Stokes. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

WALNUT COVE — The Northwest 1A Conference Tournament is just a week away and the regular season standings are still taking shape.

The East Surry Cardinals’ girl’s and boy’s teams are both contending for first-round BYEs in their respective tournaments, and both kept those hopes alive with road wins against South Stokes on Tuesday.

The Lady Cardinals improved to 14-5 overall and 8-1 in the conference with a 64-23 win over the Lady Sauras. Caleb Gilley’s squad has now won four-straight games and six of the last seven. Each of those wins came by at least 11 points.

Cadence Lawson led East Surry with a career-high 23 points. Next was Dasia Lambert with 18, followed by Sarah Mann and Kylie Bruner at six each, Brooke Gammons at five, Morgan Smith with four and Clara Willard with two.

The Lady Cards’ only conference loss, and the only loss to a 1A team all year, came at the hand of Bishop McGuinness on January 31. Since then, the NW1A Conference top three spots have been up for grabs between East, Bishop and Mount Airy.

The 41-point win partnered with a Mount Airy win over Bishop on Tuesday kept the Lady Cards in the driver’s seat as they attempt to win a second-consecutive conference championship. Already guaranteed a share of the conference title, East Surry can claim the regular season championship outright with a win over Mount Airy or a Bishop loss to Winston-Salem Prep. Both games will take place Thursday.

East Surry’s boys stayed in the hunt for second in the conference with a 53-43 win over South. The Cardinals (14-5, 6-3) 10-point win is the team’s 13th victory of at least 10 points this season and is East’s ninth win in the past 10 games.

Jefferson Boaz led the Cardinals with 21 points, nine of which came in the first quarter. Quincy Smith was next with 13 points, all of which came after the first quarter. Landon Stevens was next with 11 points, followed by Dillon Mosley with four and Tye Needham and Benji Gosnell with two each.

The Cardinals and Mount Airy each had a 5-3 conference record coming into Tuesday’s games. The Bears defeated Bishop McGuinness in Kernersville, meaning second place in the conference will be decided in Thursday’s game between East and Mount Airy in the Granite City.

Dillon Mosley (3) pulls up for a short jumper in East Surry’s 63-53 win over South Stokes. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_CEL_2626.jpg Dillon Mosley (3) pulls up for a short jumper in East Surry’s 63-53 win over South Stokes. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Brooke Gammons (25) hits a fourth-quarter 3-pointer in the Lady Cardinals’ 64-23 win over South Stokes. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_CEL_1338e.jpg Brooke Gammons (25) hits a fourth-quarter 3-pointer in the Lady Cardinals’ 64-23 win over South Stokes. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News East Surry’s Quincy Smith (23) battles through a pair of Saura defenders for two of his 13 points on Tuesday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_CEL_2687.jpg East Surry’s Quincy Smith (23) battles through a pair of Saura defenders for two of his 13 points on Tuesday. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Cardinal senior Landon Stevens (4) takes aim for one of his three 3-pointers in a 10-point conference win at South Stokes. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_CEL_2523.jpg Cardinal senior Landon Stevens (4) takes aim for one of his three 3-pointers in a 10-point conference win at South Stokes. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Cadence Lawson (10) scored a career-high 23 points in East Surry big win over South Stokes on Tuesday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_CEL_1300.jpg Cadence Lawson (10) scored a career-high 23 points in East Surry big win over South Stokes on Tuesday. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

Cardinal boys and girls keep pace in NW1A Conference

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

