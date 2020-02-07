Runnin’ Patriots’ rally falls short

Surry Homeschool’s Joshua Bunke (42) finished with 27 points, eight assists and six rebounds in a 67-57 loss to Gospel Light Christian.

Surry Homeschool’s Joshua Bunke (42) finished with 27 points, eight assists and six rebounds in a 67-57 loss to Gospel Light Christian. - Submitted photo The Surry Runnin’ Patriots huddle at a January away game against Community Baptist. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Surry Runnin’ Patriots sought redemption for a blowout loss in January and nearly achieved it against the fourth-ranked team in the North Carolina Christian School Associations’ AA division.

The Patriots started slow against visiting Gospel Light Christian, but made it a game down the stretch. The late rally by Surry saw the team come up short, dropping the game 67-57. The 10-point loss wasn’t the result Paul Bunke’s team was looking for, but it showed a world of improvement from the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 13. Playing at the Lions home court in Walkertown, the Patriots were defeated 58-17.

“They (Gospel Light) are a physical, talented and very deep team,” PaulBunke said. “Our team, who I often affectionately call a ‘rag-tag bunch of homeschoolers,’ is often matched up against teams that are deeper than we are. Tonight we had nine on the bench, but that included two middle-schoolers, so when we were subbing two-at-a-time, they were playing five-in and five-out. But a few of our guys are cross country runners, so they have great stamina. At the end of the game, we were closing on them.”

Joshua Bunke led all scorers in the game with 27 points. Joshua also dished out eight assists and grabbed six rebounds. He led the Patriots attack against a swarming defense that was constantly switching on him and making him work to distribute the ball and create scoring opportunities. Junior forward Nathan Mabe added 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Forward Nathan Mullis also broke into double figures with 10 points.

“We had a hard time with No. 22 from Gospel Light tonight,” coach Bunke said of Nasir Gibbs, who had 22 points in an offense that makes frequent substitutions. “I guarantee Gospel Light wears teams out with the fact that they are always bringing fresh legs into the game. I’m proud of our guys that we hung tough tonight.”

The Patriots cut the Lions’ lead to single digits on a long assist from Mabe to Joshua Bunke on a fast break with 3:10 left in the third quarter. After another Gospel Light run, Joshua Bunke returned the favor to Mabe by finding him under the basket for three-point play with 7:24 left in the game.

Gospel Light responded and extended its lead to 15 with two minutes remaining. The Patriots finally answered with Mabe converting on consecutive driving layups before guard Troy Lowell finished the Patriots’ scoring attack with two late free throws.

Joshua Bunke narrowly missed the coveted triple-double last week against a very tough Chatham County Homeschool team, notching a season-best 36 points to go with 10 rebounds and nine assists. Mabe has often been in double figures territory in points and rebounds, as he was against Gospel Light.

The Patriots look to face Community Baptist of Reidsville on Friday at the Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain. This will be the Patriots’ Senior Night, as they honor senior Nathan Mullis, as well as guard Isaiah McClary, who still has eligibility but will graduate to pursue education and career goals.

On Jan. 9 in Reidsville, the Patriots defeated Community on the strength of a balanced scoring attack, led by Mabe with 16, Lowell with 15 and Bunke with 12. The Patriots were sluggish to start that game, but mounted a comeback after being down by as many as 19 in the 3rd quarter. Surry outscored Community 19-4 in the final quarter to take the win.

“It is an honor to coach these guys,” Paul Bunke added. “They have continually improved in their effort, intensity, and results. We consistently play teams that are deeper, more athletic, and more experienced. For years, we have pieced together a team from multiple counties around Surry County, from Wilkes to Stokes and into southwest Virginia. We try our best to unify them on a theme of teamwork, respect and glorifying God.

“These guys have bought in,” continued coach Bunke. “They are good athletes, but I have no doubt they will be even better men, husbands, fathers and leaders.”

Surry Homeschool’s Joshua Bunke (42) finished with 27 points, eight assists and six rebounds in a 67-57 loss to Gospel Light Christian. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG_3415.jpg Surry Homeschool’s Joshua Bunke (42) finished with 27 points, eight assists and six rebounds in a 67-57 loss to Gospel Light Christian. The Surry Runnin’ Patriots huddle at a January away game against Community Baptist. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG_3410e.jpg The Surry Runnin’ Patriots huddle at a January away game against Community Baptist. Submitted photo

Surry Homeschool nearly redeems January loss

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports