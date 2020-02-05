Lady Cards bounce back

Dasia Lambert’s 21 points led the Lady Cards in their 27-point win over Winston-Salem Prep. Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The East Surry Lady Cards defeated Winston-Salem Prep 58-31 on Tuesday to stay in the hunt for the Northwest 1A Conference Championship.

The Cardinals (11-5, 6-1 NW1A) lost their first conference game since 2018 on Friday in a road game at Bishop McGuinness. Caleb Gilley’s girl’s team responded to the loss by crushing the Lady Phoenix (7-12, 2-5).

Led by Dasia Lambert’s 21 points, the Cardinals started slow but found their mojo in the second half. The only lead changes of the game occurred in the first quarter when Prep took a 7-3 lead and immediately dropped it.

East Surry used its size advantage to get in the paint in the second half. The Cards turned a 28-18 halftime lead into a 17-point game by scoring the first eight points of the third quarter. Lambert and Cadence Lawson led the team on the 7-0 and then 9-2 run.

Prep’s Tatyana Childress wouldn’t let the Phoenix die, though. Childress scored all eight of the team’s third-quarter points, including the last six unanswered to make it 37-26 at the end of the third.

Lawson began the fourth with a 3-pointer that was followed by a bucket from Childress. This was the latter’s last field goal of the game, as East Surry sent pass after pass into the paint to either score or get fouled. East ended up shooting 19-of-25 from the free throw line in the win.

Prep was held to just seven two-point field goals in the game. The Phoenix added three triples on 3-of-14 perimeter shooting and eight foul shots.

Scoring

East Surry Lady Cardinals: Dasia Lambert 21, Cadence Lawson 12, Morgan Smith 6, Brooke Gammons 5, Clara Willard 4, Kate Parks 4, Rosie Craven 2, Kylie Bruner 2, Sarah Mann 2

Winston-Salem Prep Phoenix: Tatyana Childress 15, TreZha Muhummad 10, Janea Watson 4, Daj’onna Ortiz 2, Kiana Wright 2

East downs WSP, 58-31

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

