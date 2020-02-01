Lady Bears back on track

Mount Airy’s Alyssia Adkins (10) moves the ball around the perimeter in Friday’s game. Cory Smith | The News

DANBURY — The Mount Airy Lady Bears bounced back from a three-game losing streak by defeating North Stokes 59-36 on Friday.

A trio of losses to quality teams didn’t drop Mount Airy (10-8, 4-2 NW1A) too far in MaxPreps’ rankings. The January 31 edition of the 1A rankings had the Lady Bears at No. 14 following losses to No. 3 Bishop McGuinness, No. 9 East Surry and the top-ranked 3A team in Virginia, Carroll County.

North Stokes (6-14, 2-4) kept the first meeting against Mount Airy relatively close until the Bears ran away with the game in the second and third quarters. This time around, the Vikings once again stayed neck-and-neck with their Granite City opponents throughout most of the first half before things got out of control.

North held the Bears to just three points in the first 5:30 of the game. In this time, Emma Farmer and Sydney Mabe combined for six points to give the Lady Vikings a 6-3 advantage. Even after Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield hit her second 3-pointer of the night, Kyia Brim and Elizabeth McBride brought the lead to 10-6 with just over a minute left in the quarter.

Mount Airy woke up and scored the next nine points in less than 60 seconds. Each of the field goals, an and-1 layup by Tessa Stovall and two 3-pointers from Addie Phipps, were assisted as the Bears went up 15-10.

The Lady Vikes fought back in the second quarter and tied the score at 16-16. Mayfield got a defensive rebound and went coast-to-coast to give Mount Airy the lead that would survive the remainder of the night. The Lady Bears scored the final seven points of the half to take a 31-22 lead.

Mount Airy showed that the second quarter was just the opening act. The offense fired on all cylinders and the defense gave up just seven points in the third quarter. The Bears outscored the Vikings 21-7 in the third period, going on 9-0 runs twice in the eight-minute span. Elizabeth Heck and Phipps each knocked down 3-pointers in the quarter, making up two of the Bears’ seven made 3-pointers in the game. Mount Airy is 5-1 this season when it makes at least six 3-pointers.

Both sides cleared the benches in the fourth quarter. Each side scored seven points in the final period to round out the 59-36 final score. The win keeps Mount Airy in the hunt for first place in the conference. The Bears are second with a 4-2 record currently, trailing both East Surry and Bishop McGuinness at 5-1.

Stats

Mount Airy Granite Bears: Addie Phipps 19 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals; Morgan Mayfield 14 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists; Tessa Stovall 10 points, 1 rebound, 7 assists, 2 steals; Sofia Stafford 7 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Elizabeth Heck 3 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Kylie Hollingsworth 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block; Brooke Lankford 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist; Grey Moore 2 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal; Annmarie Bedsaul 2 rebounds; Alyssia Adkins 1 rebound.

North Stokes Vikings: Emma Farmer 9 points, 7 rebounds; Kyia Brim 6 points, 3 rebounds; Morgan Hairston 5 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal; Hannah Hicks 5 points, 1 assist; Elizabeth McBride 4 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists; Skylar Murray 4 points, 1 assist, 1 steal; Sydney Mabe 3 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Cheyenne Inman 2 points, 1 rebound; Morgan Mabe 1 rebound, 1 assist; Madey Briggs 1 rebound.

Mount Airy ends three-game losing streak against Vikings

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

