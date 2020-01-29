Last-second shot lifts Central

Surry Central's Mia McMillen (22) spins into the lane and tries a left-handed shot in the third quarter of the Lady Eagles' nail-biter over North Surry Tuesday night. Jeff Linville | The News

For much of the night, Mia McMillen and Hannah Moxley were confronted by one another, one number 22 against the other. At the end of the game, each thought they had delivered the knockout blow against their opponent.

But only McMillen had the last word.

The 5’10” Surry Central sophomore muscled in a layup underneath the basket with 1.2 seconds remaining Tuesday night, marking the sixth lead change in the game and lifting her team a to 31-29 victory Tuesday night in the Ron King Gym.

Moxley, the Lady Greyhounds’ 5’10” senior point guard, had put her team back in front when she came off a screen and swished a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:16 to play. It was her lone basket of the night, but it looked like a game-winner when McMillen went down to the other end and managed to draw a foul with 42 seconds remaining, only to miss both free throws. Central got the ball back after the second miss, but almost immediately turned it over.

North’s Sarah Mauldin went to the line for one-and-one with 25.7 seconds left, but missed the front end. Teammate Callie Allen alertly tipped the ball to Jesi Shelnutt, who saw Moxley running back from across the 10-second line, where she had deployed for defense. Shelnutt threw the ball to Moxley, but the official ruled that the latter hadn’t completely cleared the time-line before touching the ball.

This gave Central one more chance, trailing 29-28, and the Lady Hounds played tough defense, eventually forcing a missed shot inside of 10 seconds. McMillen got the rebound underneath against a double-team, but was able to get a shot up and score.

North tried to answer with a play they had used successfully in a recent game, where Moxley throws a full-court pass to Shelnutt near the basket. However, Central had the play defended well and Shelnutt was unable to get the ball.

The Lady Eagles’ Carlie Via made one of two free throws with three-tenths of a second left to produce the final margin.

The defenses dominated the game from the beginning, and the first quarter ended with the visitors ahead 7-6. No one made a shot outside the paint until North’s Cynthia Chaire hit a 19-footer in the final minute of the opening period.

The Lady Hounds (8-10, 4-5 WPAC) took the lead when Callie Allen scored off a steal and then Shelnutt hit a three to open the second quarter, but they couldn’t shake the visitors. The teams grinded their way to a 16-13 North Surry lead by intermission.

Each team put a strong emphasis on stopping the other. Not only were Moxley and McMillen often matched against each other, but so too were Allen and Central’s Megan Atkins, the only Lady Eagle who has shot well of late. Allen held Atkins to just two points, but also struggled herself, as North’s leading scorer had just six, and none in the second half.

Chaire scored a minute into the third quarter for a five-point lead, but Carlie Via sparked a Lady Eagle rally with a 3-pointer two minutes later. They regained the lead on a drive by McMillen with 1:12 left in the quarter, and ended it with a 23-20 lead when Via scored in the final minute of the third.

Moxley tried to flip momentum back to the hosts, stealing the ball to open the fourth and flipping it ahead to Mauldin for a layup, but North didn’t regain the lead until Chaire went backdoor and scored with 3:15 to play for a 26-24 lead. McMillen and Jordan Westmoreland scored on back-to-back Central possessions to give the Lady Eagles the lead back at the 2:21 mark. More than a minute went by before Moxley hit her trey to again put North in front.

Only five North Surry players scored, and none reached double figures. Chaire had eight points, Allen and Mauldin six each, Shelnutt five and Moxley four. McMillen led the Lady Eagles with 13, followed by Via with eight, Westmoreland four, and Atkins, Brittany Frausto and Jaylyn Templeton all with two.

McMillen’s basket with 1.2 seconds left decides it

By John Cate

