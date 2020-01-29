Lady Cards take control of NW1A

East Surry’s Brooke Gammons takes her time on a second-half free throw against Mount Airy. Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — For the first time in more than a decade, the East Surry Lady Cardinals have a four-game winning streak against their rivals from the Granite City.

Since the 2005-2006 season, Mount Airy holds a 21-14 edge in meetings with East Surry. This advantage includes a 19-game streak of wins for the Bears from February 4, 2010, to February 8, 2018.

East Surry turned the tides in the 2018-2019 season by besting the Lady Bears three times that season. Caleb Gilley’s squad added another win over Mount Airy on Tuesday by a 60-49 margin, marking the first time since the mid 2000s that the Cards have won four straight.

It was a styles clash as Mount Airy tried to out-shoot the Cardinals, who spent most of their time in the lane. The Lady Bears took a 6-0 lead out of the gate when Addie Phipps, who scored a career-high 25 points in the game, hit a pair of 3-pointers.

East didn’t score until the 4:11 mark of the first quarter when Dasia Lambert hit a pair of free throws at the line. Like Phipps, Lambert also recorded a new career high in points with 21.

A jumper from Lambert marked the only two points of the quarter that the Cardinals didn’t make inside the lane or at the charity stripe. Sofia Stafford made it 14-11 Bears at the onset of the second quarter, but East’s Cadence Lawson, Lambert, and Kate Parks led the team on an 8-0 run to take the lead that would last the remainder of the game.

Mount Airy battled back in the second quarter, where Morgan Mayfield scored the first of her 10 points in the game, but East maintained the lead. The Lady Cards went into the half up 29-25 thanks to seven second-quarter points from Parks.

The second half saw Lawson and Lambert continue to score inside. Mayfield and Tessa Stovall began to attack the basket for the Bears, but the Cardinal lead didn’t go below five points for the rest of the game. Rosie Craven hit a 3-pointer, the Cardinals’ second of the game, as the third quarter came to a close.

East Surry’s lead grew to 48-36 with Brooke Gammons hitting a pair of free throws at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Six different Cardinals scored in the fourth to counter Mount Airy’s 13 points.

East Surry now has sole control of the Northwest 1A Conference as the only team yet to lose a conference game. Bishop McGuinness follows with one loss and Mount Airy is behind the Villains with two losses.

Scoring

East Surry: Lambert 21, Lawson 15, Parks 9, Craven 6, Smith 4, Gammons 2, Bruner 1

Mount Airy: Phipps 25, Mayfield 12, Stovall 8, Hodges 2, Stafford 2

