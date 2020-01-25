Forbush sweeps Golden Eagles

EAST BEND — Surry Central flirted with earning its second victory of the season on Friday night, but the Golden Eagles came up just short in the second half as host Forbush avenged a December loss and downed Central 66-60.

The Falcons (6-11, 2-6 WPAC) held an 11-5 lead when Nolan McMillen sparked an early run by the Eagles. The senior guard went on to have one of his best nights of the season, scoring 22 points. Following McMillen’s three, Brady Woods hit back-to-back treys of his own to tie the score and then put Central ahead. A third 3-pointer by Woods gave the Eagles the lead back after Forbush had gone back in front. The visitors went on to take a 29-27 lead by halftime.

Forbush quickly caught back up to start the third quarter, only to see the Eagles again surge in front later in the period, going on an 8-4 lead to go up by four. However, at this point Central went cold, and the Falcons ended the quarter on an 11-4 run of their own, taking a 44-41 lead into the fourth.

Forbush continued to play well and extend its lead in the final quarter, going up eight midway through the period. McMillen kept gunning for the Eagles and kept them in the game, within 60-56 in the last minute, but six points in the final half-minute helped the Falcons extend the lead back to six by the final buzzer.

Central out-rebounded Forbush 28-22 and had the edge in most statistical categories, outshooting them 45 percent to 42 and also having more assists and a higher free-throw percentage, but it wasn’t enough to produce a victory. Central’s 17 turnovers were too many to overcome.

Woods added 14 points and Levi Coe 12 for the Eagles, who got eight rebounds from Coe and six from Mitchell. Woods also had four steals and four assists.

The Eagles will travel to North Surry on Tuesday night.

Forbush 66, Surry Central 31

The women’s game was a debacle for the Lady Eagles, who had played the state’s top-ranked 2A team tough when the teams met in Dobson on Dec. 13. However, atrocious shooting by Central meant they were never in the rematch.

The Lady Eagles actually shot respectably from behind the 3-point arc, where they made five of 11 shots, all but one of them from Megan Atkins, who was 4-for-5 from long range. However, Central attempted 26 two-point shots in the game and made just two of them, one each from Brittany Frausto and Mia McMillen. The poor marksmanship meant that rebounding was essential for the team to stay in the game, but they had just 13 rebounds all evening. Making matters worse were the dozen turnovers.

Forbush sophomore Kyndall Ellison opened the game with a 3-pointer, and even if the Lady Falcons hadn’t scored again in the first quarter, they still would have had the lead. Central scored just two points in the period. Unfortunately for them, Forbush scored another 16 and led 19-2 going to the second quarter. The Lady Falcons (16-2, 8-0 Western Piedmont 2A) poured in 10 more points to start the second quarter while holding the visitors to just a single free throw. Forbush held a commanding 37-6 lead by intermission.

Central (11-7, 5-3 WPAC) played better after the half, getting 16 points in the third quarter, but the hosts added 20 of their own and continued to extend the lead. Both teams cleared their benches in the fourth.

Atkins, who led Central with 12 points, was the only Lady Eagle to get more than four points. Forbush got 16 points and three blocks from Ellison; 16 points, six rebounds and four blocks from Parkley Hennings; nine points from Ashley Collins; and seven points, six rebounds and six assists from Nicole Scott.