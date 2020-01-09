Cardinal boys win 13th-straight against Central

East Surry’s Dillon Mosley (3) drives for a pair of his eight points in Wednesday’s 68-57 win over Surry Central. Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry had Surry Central’s number for most of the 2010s and seem to have carried that momentum into the new decade.

From the first East-Central meeting of the 2010s on January 8, 2010 to the final one on New Year’s Eve 2019, the Cardinals held a 19-4 record over the Golden Eagles. This included 12 straight wins from 2014 through 2019.

East Surry won its 13th-straight game against Surry Central on Thursday, downing their county foes 68-57 on the Cards’ home court. East Surry improves to 5-1 on the season, while Surry Central falls to 1-12. All five of East Surry’s wins have come by double-digits.

The early minutes of the game made it look like the game could turn into a blowout. A pair of field goals from Brady Woods gave Central its only lead of the night at 4-2. East responded by recording five steals in the first quarter and outscoring the Eagles 17-0 in the final 5:45.

The Cardinals passing game was on display as East racked up assist after assist. Nearly 50 percent of the Cardinals’ field goals were assisted. Jefferson Boaz and Quincy Smith combined for 14 points in the first quarter. The duo combined for 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block in the game.

Christian Robinson ended the Cardinal run in the second quarter. Nolan McMillen, who finished with nine points for the Eagles, knocked down his first 3-pointer of the night as the Eagles fought against the tough deficit. Strong outside shooting would help the team chisel away at the lead. One night after it looked like Central couldn’t buy a basket against West Stokes, the Golden Eagles showed better control by only shooting nine perimeter shots, making four.

Central outscored the Cards 22-15 in the second quarter and scored 11 of the half’s last 13 points. The lead stood at 34-26 at halftime.

The lead stayed in single digits until Smith grabbed an offensive board and put it back in to give East a 44-33 advantage. Smith’s basket started a run in which the Cardinals outscored Surry Central 11-2 in the last four minutes of the third quarter. Smith knocked down a buzzer-beater to extend the lead to 53-36.

Central refused to quit even when the lead grew to 20 points. Woods, Robinson, McMillen and Dakota Mills attacked the basket and got to the free-throw line. Robinson and Josh Pardue grabbed offensive boards for put-backs. The East Surry lead of 67-45 shrank to 13 when Central scored nine points in 90 seconds to force a Cardinal timeout. The lead shrank to 10 when Ryan Hazelwood and Avery Wilmoth scored inside of a minute, but time had already run out before the Eagles could come within single digits.

A Will Hiatt free throw rounded out East Surry’s 68 points.

Eagles’ late push falls short

