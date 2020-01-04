Lady Hounds blow out Carver

The Lady Hounds’ Cynthia Chaire absorbs the contact from a Carver defender and makes a layup during North’s 59-11 conference win on Friday night. John Cate | The News

North Surry ended the 2019 portion of its schedule on a high note, and on Friday night, the Lady Greyhounds carried the momentum into a new year with a 59-11 rout of Carver in Ron King Gym.

North, which had rebounded from a 1-6 start with victories over Ashe County and Elkin in the Bojangles Classic right after Christmas, won its third game in a row and its first in Western Piedmont Athletic Conference play. Although Carver had shown improved form this season with three wins before the New Year, the Lady Yellowjackets offered little resistance to their hosts.

Head coach Shane Slate ordered his team into a full-court pressure defense against Carver (3-9, 0-3 WPAC) from the get-go, and a series of turnovers led to easy baskets for North Surry’s Cynthia Chaire and Sarah Mauldin. The Lady Hounds already led 12-0 by the midpoint of the opening quarter, and poured it on again in the final 1:49 with four more baskets. Carver didn’t even get on the board until sophomore Jenice Wiley made one of two free throws with 38 seconds left in the opening period.

The second quarter brought more of the same, this time with North sophomore Callie Allen in the starring role. She opened the period with a 14-foot jumper, then scored in transition 11 seconds later after her team forced another Yellowjacket turnover. After scoring on another layup a half-minute later, Jesi Shelnutt took her turn, getting open on the right baseline and sinking a 3-pointer to make the score 29-1.

The only suspense left in the first half would be whether or not the Lady Hounds (4-6, 1-2 WPAC) would force the mercy rule before halftime by ending the half with a 40-point lead. They didn’t get make it, reaching 40 points by the break, while Wiley made another free throw along the way for her team, resulting in a 40-2 lead by intermission.

North invoked the mercy rule after 43 seconds of the third quarter. Shelnutt rebounded a miss and threw long for Hannah Moxley, who scored on a layup for a 42-2 lead. Carver was held without a basket until Taliyah Gibson hit a 3-pointer from the right wing at the 3:14 mark of the quarter, which made the score 48-5 at that point. It was 55-9 after three, and North played the fourth quarter with several reserves on the floor, including some JV players called up by Slate to play in this game.

Callie Allen led the hosts with 12 points. Shelnutt had nine, with Mauldin and Chaire each scoring eight. Madison Allen was right behind with seven, while Moxley and Micah Felts each had four.

The win was essentially a forgone conclusion for North, and the Lady Hounds will once again be heavy favorites when they host North Forsyth (2-10, 0-2) on Tuesday. However, on Wednesday, the team will get a test when it travels to unbeaten Alleghany (8-0), the state’s seventh-ranked 1A team according to MaxPreps, on Wednesday.

