Lady Hounds get back on track

The Lady Hounds’ Callie Allen (2) races toward the basket on a fastbreak during a recent game for the Lady Hounds. Allen and her teammates won both of their games at the Bojangles Holiday Classic last week. John Cate | The News

BOONVILLE — After an early-season start that included some of the hottest teams in the area to open the 2019-20 season, North Surry’s Lady Hounds seemed to finally find their own stride during last week’s Bojangles Holiday Classic.

The North women were going solo to the annual tournament at Starmount High School, since the men were invited to the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic down in Winston-Salem. Since there’s no Frank Spencer for the ladies, head coach Shane Slate took his team to Boonville and walked out with two much-needed victories.

After coming from behind to beat a strong Ashe County team on the day after Christmas, the Lady Hounds finished their run in the two-day showcase with a 55-35 drubbing of Elkin on Friday night.

North Surry, now 3-6 on the season, had already beaten the Lady Elks back on Dec. 5, winning by 14 points in what was the season opener for Elkin, whose debut was delayed due to a long run by the Elk football team. However, that wasn’t really a fair test for either team under the circumstances, and Elkin (2-6) made the point by hanging close to the Lady Hounds during the first quarter.

But if Elkin is better now than it was three weeks earlier, so too is North Surry. The Lady Hounds turned up the heat on the Lady Elks in the second quarter, holding them to just four points in the period and romping out to a 29-13 halftime lead.

The teams played more or less evenly in the second half, with the Lady Hounds getting one more bucket in each period. North Surry led 43-25 at the end of the third quarter of play and the teams played out the string in the fourth.

The Lady Hounds finally picked up a signature win on Thursday night in the opening game of the Bojangles Classic. Paired up against Ashe County, which entered at 6-1 and ranked 13th in the state’s 2A ranks by MaxPreps, the Lady Hounds stood in with the Lady Huskies throughout the first half, playing strong on the defensive end and leading 21-19 at the end of the first quarter. The teams were tied at 33 after three quarters of play, but then Ashe County scored the first five points of the final period and were threatening to take command. However, North Surry rallied down the stretch and eventually pulled out a 51-50 victory.

The Lady Hounds struggled from the free-throw line and were outrebounded 34-29. However, they overcame this with one of their best shooting efforts of the season, shooting 45 percent from the floor.

North has a chance to continue its recovery from an early-season slump and build momentum after the break. The Lady Hounds return to action on Friday night at home against Carver (3-7) in a Western Piedmont Athletic Conference contest. On Tuesday, Jan. 7, they will host North Forsyth (2-10) before facing a test again in the form of undefeated Alleghany (8-0), the state’s eighth-ranked 1A team, the next night in Sparta.

North wins both games in Starmount’s Christmas showcase