The Christmas break will be short for local basketball teams, with action resuming on the day after Christmas for every traditional school in Surry County except the Mount Airy Lady Bears, who are off until after the New Year.

Two different holiday tournaments are playing host for much of the area, with the Mount Airy and North Surry men both competing in the annual Frank Spencer Holiday Classic down in Winston-Salem, and the North Surry women joining all four teams from Surry Central and East Surry in the Bojangles Holiday Classic hosted by Starmount High School.

Frank Spencer Classic

Opening day of the Frank Spencer is an easy one for the Greyhounds and the Granite Bears, who will be playing each other for the third time this season. Both teams were placed in the bracket hosted by Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine, along with Glenn, Carver, North Forsyth, West Forsyth, Walkertown and South Stokes. They ended up paired against each other when they were assigned the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds in the field, which means they play each other on Thursday at 1 p.m. at North Forsyth High School. The winner will play the winner of the 1 vs. 8 matchup between Glenn and Carver on Friday, while the loser will drop into the consolation bracket.

The other Frank Spencer bracket is sponsored by Pepsi. The only team from the area playing in that is West Stokes, as the fifth seed facing Parkland at R.J. Reynolds High School on Thursday at 1 p.m. Northwest 1A Conference member Winston-Salem Prep is also competing in the Pepsi Bracket as the third seed, and will play East Forsyth at 5 p.m.

Depending on the outcome of these games and others, teams are assigned to play at any of North Forsyth, R.J. Reynolds, or the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Friday and Saturday. Mount Airy won the championship of the Pepsi Bracket in 2016 at the LJVM. North Surry won the title in 1982 and 1985, when just a single bracket was used.

Bojangles Classic

The Bojangles Classic involved both men’s and women’s teams and goes on throughout the day in the Starmount High gym, with the first games at 10 a.m. and the last ones at 8:30 p.m. Local teams will compete in both the first and the last games on each day.

This event is more of a showcase than a tournament, with predetermined opponents on both days and no bracket. East Surry and Elkin will tip the event off with a women’s game at 10 a.m. Thursday, followed by a men’s game at 11:30. North Surry takes its turn at 1 p.m., when the Lady Greyhounds take on Ashe County (at the same time their male counterparts will be playing in the Frank Spencer). Surry Central plays in the last two games of the evening, with the ladies first at 7 p.m. against East Wilkes, followed by the men at 8:30.

The Lady Hounds will lead off on Friday at 10 a.m. with a game against Elkin. No one else local will play until 4 and 5:30, when Central plays the host school, with the women followed by the men. East Surry concludes the event at 7 and 8:30 with two games where the “East Cardinals” are assured to win, since their opponent is East Wilkes.

Lady Bears are off

The Mount Airy women had originally planned on competing in the annual holiday tournament at Galax High School, but when the Maroon Tide had a coaching change earlier this season, the 2019 version of the tournament was called off. The Lady Bears replaced this on the schedule by scheduling Carroll County High School, but was unable to find another holiday tournament to appear in on short notice. Mount Airy will resume its season on Jan. 2, 2020 at East Forsyth.

Non-traditional teams playing too

As for Surry County’s non-traditional programs, the Surry Homeschool Runnin’ Patriots last competed on Friday, when the Lady Patriots improved to 8-1 on the season with a 43-42 victory over the Cabarrus Stallions. They have one more game before the New Year, traveling to South Stokes High School this coming Friday night. They will, however, play in the Triad Tournament on Jan. 2 and 3, while the Surry men return to action on Jan. 3 against South Charlotte at the Armfield Center.

Millennium Charter Academy is hosting the MCA Christmas Classic on Thursday and Friday on campus, with both the men and the women slated to compete. On Thursday, the Lady Lions will play Carter G. Woodson at 4 p.m., while the men will face Cornerstone Charter Academy at 6. Both teams will play on Friday, but their time and opponent will depend on the outcome of Thursday’s games.

Most local teams returning to action on the 26th

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

