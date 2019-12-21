Hounds start slow, then run away

Central’s Dakota Mills tries to get a shot off against tough defense by the Greyhounds’ Chase Swartz (22). John Cate | The News

DOBSON — The final game before Christmas for host Surry Central and North Surry saw the Golden Eagles and Greyhounds each hit the other in the proverbial mouth over and over again, but when all was said and done, it was the Hounds who were left standing with a 63-49 victory.

The men’s game between the two schools began with North jumping out to an early 9-4 lead. Then Hound freshman Jahreece Lynch, who had scored seven of his team’s nine points, hit the bench with two early fouls. Central responded with an 11-0 run over the last four minutes of the opening period. Four different players scored for the home team during the run. Josh Pardue capped if off by swishing three free throws with two seconds left in the quarter, putting the Eagles in front 15-9.

“It wasn’t our best start and really not our best game, either,” said North Surry head coach Todd Bentley. “What I was proud of is that we fought through some adversity with our shots not going in, and we looked to score in other ways. Things started clicking and then we started to play more like ourselves as they game went on.”

Reece checked back in to start the second quarter, and Bentley shook things up by calling for a full-court pressure defense that flustered Central. The period began with Nick Badgett getting a steal near halfcourt and firing long to Chase Swartz for a layup. Then Swartz got a steal of his own, took it the other way and drew a foul going up for the shot. Badgett got a long rebound and took it the other way for two, and when Reece made both ends of a one-and-one at the 5:13 mark of the quarter, North led again, 16-15. They went on to make it a 16-0 run before Zay Corpening scored underneath for the Eagles. However, the Hounds kept pouring it on, and when Swartz hit a trey with 20 seconds left in the first half, North Surry took a 34-21 lead into halftime.

“It’s funny how it works sometimes,” said Bentley. “A lot of times, defense leads to offense, and naturally, shots start to fall. It was good to see some shots start going in, but it starts with our defense. That’s been our motto since day one.”

The Hounds (5-1, 1-1 Western Piedmont 2A) opened the third quarter on a 10-1 run, doubling up Central at 44-22 on two free throws by Carson Hawks with 5:13 left in the quarter. The lead remained at about 22 points until the final 90 seconds of the third quarter, when Central threw its last punch of the night, ending the period on a 10-0 run that included an and-one layup by Nolan McMillen and a 3-pointer from Avery Wilmoth as the quarter came to a close. The trey meant that Central actually outscored North by a point in the third quarter and trailed just 48-36 going to the final eight minutes.

However, the Hounds came right back with another 10-0 run of their own, starting with an and-one by Badgett after 21 seconds of play. Around the six-minute mark, Lynch stole the ball in the frontcourt on back-to-back Central possessions and took it the other way for a rim-rattling dunk each time. North built the lead back to 22 points again before Bentley cleared his bench with about three and a half minutes remaining.

Eight different North Surry players scored, led by Lynch and Badgett with 15 each. Brett Johnson and Clay Tompkins added eight points each. Corpening led Central with 11, followed by Wilmoth with 10 and Jacob Mitchell with eight.

Both teams will be playing in holiday tournaments starting the day after Christmas. The Hounds will face Mount Airy in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic that day, while Central will be facing East Wilkes in the Bojangles Holiday Classic hosted by Starmount High School.

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

