Greyhounds take round two vs. Bears

North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch (30) nearly jumps out of the gym on an early layup attempt against Mount Airy. Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch (30) nearly jumps out of the gym on an early layup attempt against Mount Airy. - Cory Smith | The News Dre Dobson (3) lines up for a free throw for the Granite Bears. - Cory Smith | The News Carson Fitzgibbons converts the fast-break layup for Mount Airy in Tuesday’s loss to North Surry. - Cory Smith | The News Greyhound Clay Tompkins (12) pivots on the low block before being swarmed by Granite Bear defenders. - -

Coaches always preach that free throws can be the difference in a close game, and that proved to be the truth in Tuesday’s rivalry game between North Surry and Mount Airy.

North Surry made its home debut after starting the season with three road wins, including a season-opening win against Mount Airy. The Greyhounds shot 28 free throws against the Bears this time around, 20 of which came in the second half. This helped North outscore the Granite Bears 38-18 in the second half to clinch the 57-42 win.

Foul calls started right out of the gate as the team’s combined for 16 fouls in the first quarter, combining for 46 in the game. North Surry had 10 team fouls by the end of the first quarter and had four players with two personal fouls each in the same amount of time. This led to coach Tyler Bentley making frequent substitutions in order to keep his guys from picking up a dreaded third personal in the first half.

A slow first quarter ended with North Surry up 12-8. The lead grew to 14-8 on a field goal from Carson Hawks before Mount Airy’s Jordan Newsome, who led the Bears with 17 points, got a hot hand. After shooting 0-for-6 from beyond the arc in the first quarter, Newsome hit a trio of triples in the second quarter to give Mount Airy a 24-19 lead at the half.

Two of North Surry’s top scoring options, Nick Badgett and Jahreece Lynch, each picked up a third personal foul in the second quarter on offensive fouls and had to sit for most of the half. Badgett had three points in the first half and Lynch was held scoreless.

This all changed in the second half when both players were put back in the rotation. North Surry started the half with a 7-0 run over the first 4:25. A free throw from Dre Dobson ended the run and cut the lead to 26-25.

The pace sped up as Lynch made his first points of the game. Mount Airy’s Brooks Sizemore and Dobson responded quickly, retaking the lead for his team at 29-28. Lynch completed an old-fashioned 3-point play to end the quarter with the Hounds on top.

North Surry’s full-court trap had been in use most of the night, but it truly overwhelmed the Bears in the fourth quarter. North turned a 31-29 lead into a 43-31 lead in the first 3:54 of the quarter by forcing turnovers and getting fouled. After Lynch and Badgett combined for just three points in the first half, Badgett went on to lead the team with 14 points and Lynch just behind with 13.

The Greyhounds outscored Mount Airy 26-13 in the fourth quarter to get the 57-42 win and move to 4-0 for the first time since the 2016-2017 season, which was the season the Hounds went to the 2A State Championship.

Badgett led the Greyhounds (4-0) with 14 points, followed by Lynch with 13, Brett Johnson and Chase Swartz each with nine and Carson Hawks with seven. North Surry begins conference play on Friday by hosting West Stokes.

Newsome led the Bears with 17 points, followed by Carson Fitzgibbons with 10, Dobson and Sizemore each with five and Peyton Harmon with four. The Bears drop to 3-2 with the loss and will host North Wilkes on Thursday.

North Surry will face Mount Airy once again on December 26 as part of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic.

