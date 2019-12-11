Phipps at the buzzer

Addie Phipps led Mount Airy with 20 points in Tuesday’s win, including the game-winning 3-pointer. Cory Smith | The News

Round one was close, but round two needed every bit of the game’s 32 minutes to decide a winner.

After the home Greyhounds led for the better part of three quarters, Mount Airy started the fourth quarter with an 11-1 to overcome their crosstown rivals. North Surry battled back to retake the lead in the final minute before a ice-cold 3-pointer from Addie Phipps put the Bears ahead with just three seconds on the clock. North’s Hannah Moxley got a shot off for the win, but it didn’t find the mark as the scoreboard read 52-51 in favor of the Granite Bears.

North Surry’s lead began with 38 seconds left in the first quarter as the Hounds looked to beat the Bears for the first time since 2016. Behind a combined 27 points from Moxley and Callie Allen, North Surry took a nine-point halftime lead over a Mount Airy team that scored only 18 points in the first two quarters.

Phipps tried to will the Bears back into the game in the third with a jumper and 3-pointer to start the half. North’s Moxley kept the lead alive with hustle plays on both ends, recording eight of her 12 total points as well as three rebounds, two blocks and a steal in the third.

The Greyhound lead grew to 37-23 after a 7-0 run by the home team. After missing much of the second quarter, Morgan Mayfield willed the Bears back in the third quarter’s final 3:08 with six straight points to cut the lead to single digits. Phipps added another field goal to go along with a second triple from Mayfield to end the third.

Despite the rally, North Surry still led 40-34 entering the fourth quarter. North Surry’s tempo slowed from the third quarter and it allowed Mount Airy to take advantage. Mayfield, Grey Moore, Phipps and Kenzie Hodges each scored as the Bears went on an 11-1 run to take a 45-42 lead.

The Bears biggest lead of the night came at 48-42, as North Surry failed to capitalize at the free-throw line. Allen, who led North with 15 points, knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:22 left to bring new life to the Lady Greyhounds. Cynthia Chaire drove to tie the game at 48 before going coast-to-coast after a rebound on the Bear possession to put the Hounds up 50-49 with 38.9 seconds to play.

Michaela Stone brought the lead to 51-49 after hitting a bonus shot. Hodges rebounded Stone’s miss on the second shot and advanced the ball to Mayfield across the timeline. Mayfield found Elizabeth Heck at the free-throw line, who then passed to an open Phipps on the perimeter. Phipps fired and hit the game-winning shot with just over three seconds on the clock.

North Surry hosts West Stokes on Friday night for their conference opener, while the 6-0 Lady Bears will host North Wilkes on Thursday night.

Addie Phipps led Mount Airy with 20 points in Tuesday's win, including the game-winning 3-pointer. Mount Airy's Morgan Mayfield (24) fires a floater in Tuesday's win over North Surry. Michaela Stone takes aim on a free throw attempt in the second quarter. North Surry's Cynthia Chaire (12) and Mount Airy's Kenzie Hodges jockey for position on a rebound.

Buzzer-beater lifts Lady Bears over North Surry