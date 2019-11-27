North surges late and downs Bears

North Surry’s Nick Badgett (3) gets a hand in the face of the Bears’ Brooks Sizemore during Tuesday’s contest. John Cate | The News

For a moment, it appeared as if Mount Airy was starting to take control in its season opener Tuesday night against arch-rival North Surry.

The Granite Bears’ Caden Fitzgibbons and Grant Routh had just hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter, the second of which gave Mount Airy a 33-27 lead with 2:14 remaining in the period. Both shots came from the same spot on the right baseline within 28 seconds of each other, the second after Greyhounds head coach Todd Bentley had called a time-out when he hadn’t liked what he was seeing.

However, the second-year North Surry coach liked what he saw following Routh’s second trey. His team took over the game, outscoring the homestanding Bears 33-13 the rest of the night and walking out of Howard Finch Gym with a 60-46 victory.

The Hounds’ riposte began even before the Mount Airy fans had stopped cheering from the second trey. North Surry raced back down the court and freshman James McCreary scored off a fastbreak at the other end, drawing a foul in the process. McCreary made the and-one, and North Surry was back on track. The Hounds got a stop at the other end, and then McCreary scored on a putback with 64 seconds left in the quarter.

North put a little pressure on the inbounds pass, and the Hounds got a steal which led to a quick foul on another North Surry freshman, Jahreece Lynch. He made one of two free throws to tie the game, but got his own rebound when he missed the second. Fouled trying to put it back up, he sank both free throws, and the visitors took the lead back, 35-33. The Bears tied it again, but a Carson Hawks layup followed by Reece going coast-to-coast in the final seconds of the quarter sent North into the final period with a 39-35 lead.

It stayed close for a while in the fourth quarter. The Hounds were clinging to a 45-43 lead after Mount Airy’s Jordan Newsome hit a nine-foot jumper with 6:08 remaining, but the Bears would only score three more points in the remainder of the contest. Newsome made two free throws with 1:45 left, but that only cut North’s lead to 53-46. In the meantime, the Hounds had gotten a backdoor layup from Brett Johnson, another coast-to-coast trip by Lynch, and a driving scoop shot by Nick Badgett.

The rest of the night was a parade to the free-throw line for the Hounds, who went 7-for-8 from the line in the final 94 seconds of the game. Johnson, Badgett, Clay Tompkins and Hawks made the foul shots that salted the win away.

The first half was the kind of basketball one expects to see in a season opener. North Surry led 6-4 after one quarter of play, in a period that featured more fouls (11) than points. Both teams started to find the range a little in the second quarter, but it was the Bears who heated up first, going on a 12-3 run to lead 16-9 before the visitors fought back with threes by Johnson and Kolby Watson to cut the gap to 19-18 by halftime.

Badgett went coast-to-coast early in the third quarter to put North back on top, but the game went back-and-forth until the two consecutive threes gave the Bears their short-lived six-point lead.

Newsome led the home team with 15 points. Peyton Harmon added nine and Routh eight. Reece led North Surry with 15 points. McCreary, Johnson and Badgett all had eight, with Chase Swartz scoring seven.

