Eagles walk-off for first win

DOBSON — A walk-off single by Kade Norman gave Surry Central baseball it’s first victory of the season on Thursday.

The Golden Eagles hosted Alleghany in a non-conference game that was well-balanced most of the night. The Trojans were able to put runners on base in most innings, but struggled to reach home plate. The Eagles’ minimized errors and used a pair of pitchers to combine for 11 strikeouts in the 2-1 win.

Alleghany’s Brandon Nichols had the first hit of the game with a single with one out already on the board. Spencer Murphy, who also spent 5 innings on the mound for the Trojans, was hit by a Payton O’Rourke pitch to move Nicholas to second. O’Rouke made up for it by throwing four strikes over his next five pitches. Aaron Cave caught a flyout in right field and Brady Edmonds fired a grounder from short to Norman at first to leave both runners on.

Dakota Mills got on base on all four of his plate appearances, including three of the Eagles’ seven overall hits. He singled to left field to start the game, but was caught stealing second with Norman at the plate. Norman was walked by Murphy and was left on after the latter recorded his first strikeout of the night.

The first real scoring threat came in the top of the second. Alleghany’s Elijah Campbell’s reached second off a Golden Eagle error. Central only made two errors in the game, but this nearly cost them early. O’Rourke struck out the next batter before giving up a single to Donavon Davis.

Davis’ hit put Campbell on third with just one out. O’Rourke struck out the next batter on three-straight pitches, but walked Jared Foley to load the bases. O’Rourke battled with the next batter, Nicholas, before striking him out and again leaving multiple Trojan runners on base.

Brady Woods led off in the bottom of the second with the Eagles’ only double of the night, crushing a shot to left-center. The excitement was short-lived, however, as Woods was tagged out on a fielder’s choice from an Aaron Cave hit. Cave was left on as Alleghany swiftly recorded the next two outs.

The third and fourth innings saw little action compared to the ones that followed. Alleghany put two runners on first via base on balls, but neither advanced past first. One instance saw the Eagles turn a double play. Owen Hardy fielded a grounder to second and tossed it to Edmonds at second. Edmonds got the force out and made the throw to first in time for the double play.

Central’s only action of the third and fourth innings, other than a Woods single in the fourth, was when Mills reached third in the third inning. Mills led with a single, then used a sacrifice from Edmonds to reach second. The Trojans committed a fielding error on a Norman hit, putting runners on the corners. O’Rourke approached the plate with two outs and hammered a ball to deep right field. Mills crossed the plate, but the ball was caught to nullify the run.

Alleghany’s Foley hit a single to begin the fifth inning. He stole second with Nicholas up to bat, and then both stole to reach scoring position. Surry Central escaped the tight spot when O’Rourke recorded his fifth and sixth strikeouts.

Mills got his third hit of the night in the bottom of the fifth. He stole second and was soon joined on base by Edmonds. Alleghany appeared to have the situation under control when Murphy got the second out on a strikeout. However, the Trojans committed a costly error on an O’Rourke hit. The error put O’Rourke on second, Edmonds on third and scored Mills for the first run of the night.

Once the scoring seal was broken, the Trojans fired back. After just three total hits in the first five innings, Alleghany hit a pair of doubles in the top of the sixth. Campbell led with a double to right. O’Rourke then threw his seventh strikeout and was taken off the mound.

Hardy pitched the final 1.2 innings of the game for the Eagles. Hardy had Evan Wagoner on a full count and then the Trojan senior hit an RBI double to tie the game at 1-1.

Davis took the mound for the Trojans in the bottom of the inning. He had Cave on an 0-2 count before the Central senior singled up the middle. Davis struck out Dawson Payne, and then the Trojans caught Cave stealing. Ethan Leonard had a pop fly caught in the left field to leave the score evened up going into the final inning.

Alleghany spent most of the game with strong starts to each inning before leaving batters on base. The process was inverted in the seventh, but the result was the same. Hardy struck out the first two Trojans. Blake Murphy singled with two outs and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

The next two Alleghany players earned a base on balls, loading the bases with two outs still on the board. Hardy pulled it out by throwing his fourth strikeout and leaving three runners on base.

After hitting three singles in his first three appearances, Mills was walked to start the bottom of the seventh. Edmonds hit a sacrifice to put Mills on second, and a wild pitch by Davis put Mills on third.

Norman approached the plate and immediately got two strikes. Davis’ third and fourth pitches were balls, and the then Norman sent the fifth to right field for the walk-off single.

Central defeats Alleghany, 2-1

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

