Greene makes his mark with Deacs

WINSTON-SALEM — Donavon Greene began the 2019 football season not even listed on the Demon Deacons’ two-deep charts. He ended it on an ESPN highlight reel.

The former All-State wide receiver for the Mount Airy Granite Bears earned a spot in Wake Forest’s lineup during the course of his true freshman season for the Deacons, and in Saturday’s New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, Greene made a circus catch that was featured in ESPN’s highlights of the day even though the play didn’t ultimately count.

Trailing 10-7 and faced third-and-5 from the Wake Forest 47-yard line with 1:13 left in the quarter, Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman threw deep down the middle of the field and found Greene in single coverage. The ball was slightly underthrown and Michigan State defender Shakur Brown got a hand on the ball, but couldn’t do more than deflect it. Greene, as he was falling to the ground alongside Brown, kept his eyes on the ball and made an acrobatic catch, hauling the ball in while lying on his back.

The play would have given Wake Forest a first-and-goal at the Spartans’ 5-yard line, but it was called back due to a penalty.

Greene went on to catch three passes for 29 yards in the game (which counted), including a 16-yard touchdown pass from Newman with 9:14 left in the second quarter to give the Demon Deacons a 14-10 lead. However, Michigan State had the only score of the second half, and that was enough for them to win the game 27-21.

The video clip of Greene’s highlight-reel catch is available online at https://www.espn.com/video/clip/_/id/28378610.

Greene, listed at 6’2” and 200 pounds on the Wake Forest roster, chose the Deacons after a lengthy recruitment that included several ACC schools and national power Notre Dame. He was eventually rated as a four-star recruit and the ninth-best high school player in the state as a senior. After initially committing to Duke, Greene switched to Wake Forest and graduated from MAHS in January so he could enroll in time for spring drills with the Deacons.

He worked his way up the depth chart and made his first college catch on Nov. 16 against defending national champion Clemson. By this time, injuries had derailed a promising start to the Deacons’ 2019 season, and Wake Forest had no chance against the powerful Tigers, who will play for the national title again in two weeks.

However, late in the second quarter, Newman hit Greene for a seven-yard completion on first down at the Deacons’ 25-yard line. It was the first college reception of his career. He immediately got his second on the very next play, hauling in a five-yard catch for a Wake Forest first down.

He got into the Deacons’ next game as well, a week later. He had been in the game earlier but not made any catches, and was back on the field midway through the fourth quarter with Wake Forest leading 32-27. On third-and-11 at the Deacons’ 21, Newman hit Greene for 36 yards and a first down. Wake went on to complete the drive with a touchdown and win the game 39-27.

On the last day of November, Wake Forest was at Syracuse and lost the game 39-30 in overtime, but don’t blame Greene, who caught seven passes for 172 yards and his first college touchdown.

Greene’s touchdown came with 5:45 left in the third quarter, on the Deacons’ first play from scrimmage after a field goal had extended the Orange’s lead to 20-13. Sam Hartman hit Greene for a 75-yard reception that tied the game.

In the fourth quarter, with Syracuse up 27-20, Greene had a 25-yard catch on third down that gave Wake Forest a first-and-goal at the 8. They scored with 4:12 to play and tied the game again. The teams traded field goals and went into overtime tied at 30. There, the Orange kicked a field goal to retake the lead, and Wake Forest reached the Syracuse 6-yard line on their turn before a fumble was returned 94 yards for a touchdown, resulting in the odd margin of victory for an overtime game.

Greene’s opportunity to play as a true freshman came after the Deacons’ star wideout Sage Surratt was hurt in the ninth game of the season, a loss to Virginia Tech. At the time, Surratt had 66 catches for 1,001 yards and was the only wide receiver from a power conference who had reached 1,000 yards. Greene, who hadn’t played at all to that point, immediately went onto the depth chart for the Clemson game.

Wake Forest had won its first five games of the season and was 7-1 when Surratt went down.

Both of the Deacons’ first-term All-ACC players, Surratt and defensive end Boogie Basham, announced after the Pinstripe Bowl that they will return to Wake Forest in 2020 and not enter the NFL Draft. The Deacons’ program continues to get stronger, and head coach Dave Clawson wants to raise the bar next season.

“We did a lot of good things this year,” he said following the Pinstripe Bowl. “We didn’t finish the season the way we wanted, but we’ll get back to the drawing board and attack next season with a vengeance.”

