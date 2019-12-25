Smith has strong first year at Guilford

Former East Surry and SCC player Bryce Smith continued her college career this season by playing for Guilford College. Contributed Photo

GREENSBORO — Junior Bryce Smith recently completed her first season with Guilford College’s women’s volleyball team.

Smith, a 5-5 libero from Pinnacle, played in 27 matches and ranked second on the team with 3.29 digs per set. She stood fifth on the team with 21 service aces. One of her best contests was against Brevard College September 7 when she totaled four service aces and 14 digs. The match marked was one of Smith’s 17 games with 10 or more digs. She had a season-high 23 digs in Guilford’s five-set win over with league foe Eastern Mennonite University on October 19.

Coach Emily Gann’s Quakers finished with a 19-8 overall record, Guilford’s best volleyball season since 1993. Guilford notched its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament victory since 1997 with a quarterfinal win over the University of Lynchburg before being eliminated by the eventual champions, Virginia Wesleyan University, in the semifinal round. Gann hopes to return 13 letter-winners from the 2019 squad next season, including Smith.

Smith, who played at East Surry in 2015 and 2016 but was injured in her senior season, signed with Surry Community College after graduation and played two season with the Knights, leading Surry with 552 digs in her freshman season and then doing so again in 2018, when the team played seven fewer matches but had one of the best seasons in school history, posting a stellar 20-5 record. One of her best matches of the season came on Oct. 8, 2018, when the Knights faced Montreat College, a four-year school, and defeated them in four sets. Smith had 26 digs in that match, her career high until she posted 31 in a win over USC-Lancaster 16 days later.

Her performances at Surry got her recruited by the Quakers, who also signed her Surry teammate Adison Needham for the 2019 season.

She played in all 27 of Guilford’s matches during the season, making her four-year college debut on Aug. 30 in a match against Sewanee. The Quakers lost that match, but don’t blame Smith, who played as a defensive specialist and had 10 digs.

Former East Surry and SCC player Bryce Smith continued her college career this season by playing for Guilford College. Contributed Photo