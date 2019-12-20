Hannah and the perfect Storm

Hannah Moxley (center) signed with Catawba College for women’s basketball on Nov. 26. Pictured with Moxley are her parents, Joe and Shell Moxley, and brother Austin. John Cate | The News

For three years, Hannah Moxley found herself on the opposite side of the court from a longtime friend and teammate any time that her North Surry team faced arch-rival Mount Airy.

However, the Lady Greyhounds’ three-sport standout has understandably always preferred having Shaunae Sawyers on her side than as an opponent. And that is what made the difference in where she decided to continue her playing career after graduation.

Moxley, a 5’10” guard, signed a national letter of intent on Nov. 26 to play for Catawba College next season, the same school that Sawyers signed with a year ago after a stellar career with the Lady Bears. The two things are not a coincidence.

“I played travel ball with the Surry Storm, and (Catawba has) been following me since last year.” said Moxley, a four-year varsity player for North Surry. “I know that Shaunae went there from Mount Airy, and we always played well together. I just wanted to choose somewhere that felt like home and family. She is basically family to me. We have always been playing together.”

For those who don’t follow the travel ball scene, they might never have seen the two play together, but Moxley played in far more games as a teammate of several of the Mount Airy players who won back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018 than she ever played against them. Hannah simply lived in a different school district and played her high-school ball at North Surry, much to the delight of her coaches, Shane Slate and Eric Jessup. She played, or will play, four years of varsity soccer and basketball, and three years of varsity volleyball in Toast, went to the state finals in women’s basketball in 2017 and to the West Regional final in volleyball that fall. Along the way were a number of All-Conference honors and showdowns with other standout athletes from rival schools. She even found time to serve as Homecoming Queen for football this fall.

The story all began a decade ago, when Hannah was asked to join a travel ball team for basketball, and eventually found herself enjoying being on the field, or the court, for a number of different sports. Moxley admits she is very competitive, and found an outlet for it sports, while also making many friends along the way. The friendships, in fact, are what she’s cherished the most about her athletic career.

“I guess being really close to friends here and always playing basketball with them was the best thing,” she said when asked about the best moment of her time at North. “The big thing for me is that if I feel like we’re playing together, it just fits well.”

Her natural athletic ability, work ethic and competitiveness paid off quickly in sports.

“I’ve been playing since I was in third grade. I got asked to be on a travel ball team, and then I played from third grade to fifth grade,” she said. “When I got to middle school ball, I was always on the A-team, and I just had fun with it and it’s always been a passion for me.”

Her first varsity experience in high school came with the 2016-17 North Surry basketball team that went 26-6 and reached the 2A state championship game. Although a freshman, Hannah wasn’t just along for the ride. She played in all 32 games that season, on a roster with eight teammates who went on to play college sports at some level. By her junior year, she was pretty much the full-time point guard for the Lady Hounds, a role that found her frequently matched up against Sawyers in the latter’s brilliant senior season.

She also rose through the ranks in soccer, and has played a key role in North Surry’s rise from a perennial loser to a solid playoff team during the past two seasons. In fact, Moxley did give some thought to pursuing college soccer.

In her junior year, Hannah’s intensity in playing multiple sports caught up with her during the spring. At the time, she was a team leader on the Lady Hounds’ soccer team, which was young and relied heavily on their very physical and athletic 5’10” center-mid to play traffic cop and keep teams away from the North goal. She was also playing travel basketball, and at midseason, she’d pushed herself too hard.

“I just love to play,” she said. “I got to where if I ran too much, I would get dizzy and stuff, but I overcame that and I’m good now. Ready to roll.”

After two weeks, she returned to the soccer pitch and immediately showed her impact. Facing a strong Atkins team that had beaten the Lady Hounds 5-0 without her, the rematch saw North take the Camels all the way to a shootout before coming up just short in what Jessup called “our best game of the season.” The team went back to the playoffs for the second year in a row after never winning more than three matches in any one season prior to 2018.

However, Hannah’s favorite sport was always basketball, and when teams started showing interest in her at Storm games, it clinched things.

“Basketball is in my heart and always will be,” she said, adding that there was never any doubt that she would play college sports and test herself at a higher level of competition.

“I’ve always wanted to take the next step,” she said. “Even when I first played travel ball, I’ve always wanted to play with the big dogs.”

There were multiple schools interested in having her play at the next level, but when Catawba showed interest, the chance to play on an up-and-coming team (the Indians are current 9-0 for the first time in program history) with a good friend was all it took.

After graduation, don’t be surprised to see Hannah Moxley back at courtside someday.

“I hope to teach a sports class and then coach. I look forward to coaching,” she said of her plans after graduation. And when asked if she’d like to do it right there in the Ron King Gym, she replied, “I sure hope so.“

Hannah Moxley (center) signed with Catawba College for women’s basketball on Nov. 26. Pictured with Moxley are her parents, Joe and Shell Moxley, and brother Austin. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSC_0994-1.jpg Hannah Moxley (center) signed with Catawba College for women’s basketball on Nov. 26. Pictured with Moxley are her parents, Joe and Shell Moxley, and brother Austin. John Cate | The News Hannah Moxley (22) looks for a lane to the basket in a game earlier this season. The senior is leading a young Lady Hounds team that has faced a difficult early-season schedule. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSC_0012-1.jpg Hannah Moxley (22) looks for a lane to the basket in a game earlier this season. The senior is leading a young Lady Hounds team that has faced a difficult early-season schedule. John Cate | The News Hannah Moxley is joined by her teammates from North Surry at her signing ceremony for Catawba College on Nov. 26. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSC_0992-1.jpg Hannah Moxley is joined by her teammates from North Surry at her signing ceremony for Catawba College on Nov. 26. John Cate | The News Hannah Moxley (22) has played with several of the area’s best women’s basketball players as a member of the Surry Storm. Here, she joins the other four starters on the 2018-19 Storm for the signing last spring of Joley Cabe. She will rejoin Shaunae Sawyers (back row, beside Moxley) at Catawba next year. On the front row are Abigail Keesling, Cabe, and Dasia Lambert. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSC_0186a-1.jpg Hannah Moxley (22) has played with several of the area’s best women’s basketball players as a member of the Surry Storm. Here, she joins the other four starters on the 2018-19 Storm for the signing last spring of Joley Cabe. She will rejoin Shaunae Sawyers (back row, beside Moxley) at Catawba next year. On the front row are Abigail Keesling, Cabe, and Dasia Lambert. Cory Smith | The News

Moxley to rejoin Storm teammate Sawyers at Catawba

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

