Elon adds power and Grace

The whole family poses for a photo with Grace Kiser as she signs with Elon on Wednesday. Among those in attendance were her parents, Mike and Karla; brother Kain, uncle Rodney Hardy, boyfriend Evan Morris, cousins Abby and Sarah, brother Kain, and grandparents Brenda and Alvin Hardy.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — It’s not at all unusual for softball players at 1A schools to put up impressive hitting numbers, due to facing many opponents whose talent level is limited. So when Grace Kiser hit .507 for the Lady Cardinals last spring, the first inclination of many might have been to shrug their shoulders.

East Surry’s powerhouse opponents knew better, though.

Kiser went yard in East Surry’s first game of the season, against eventual Western Piedmont 2A champion Forbush, reaching base in all four of her trips to the plate on two hits and two walks. As too often happened, the young Lady Cards were outscored despite Kiser’s heroics, but as the season went along, observers surely wondered if “Grace” was merely the East Surry shortstop’s middle name, and her real first name was “Amazing.”

In the third game of the season, she pounded out three hits in a close loss to Central Piedmont 4A champ West Forsyth, went 2-for-3 in a 9-7 loss to eventual 1A champ North Stokes in the fifth game. She hit safely in 21 of East Surry’s 25 games, had eight home runs, a .913 slugging percentage, scored 23 runs and drove in 32. Kiser singled in the winning run in a 1-0 victory over Alleghany in the first round of the state playoffs, then drove in three runs in the Lady Cardinals’ narrow second-round loss at North Stokes, arguably one of the best 1A softball teams in state history with a 29-1 record en route to the championship. It didn’t keep Kiser from hitting .500 against them.

When it was all done, she was named to the N.C. Softball Coaches Association’s All-State team.

Kiser’s talents, on display both for East Surry and for her travel ball team, did not go unnoticed. Although she still has one more season left to play in Cardinal red, she was on the shopping lists of several college programs around the region. On Wednesday, she made her choice official, and signed a national letter of intent to join the Fighting Phoenix of Elon University.

“I visited Virginia Tech a lot, I was interested in Queens and UNC-Wilmington, but Elon always stood out to me,” said Kiser. “I visited other colleges, but it always felt like I needed to be at Elon.”

Kiser had committed to Elon during her junior year, choosing the Phoenix over suitors in bigger-name conferences and smaller schools where she could have been an immediate star. However, Elon always had the inside track, due to her being a regular attendee at the school’s softball camps for a number of years.

“I started going there in ninth grade for softball camp and I’ve always loved it,” she said. “The coaches are so friendly and inviting, and I wanted to be there for the next four years because it felt like home.”

Putting the bat on the ball — really, hitting a ball with any sort of striking instrument — runs in the family. Grace’s career at East Surry has overlapped that of her older brother Kain, who played baseball for the Cardinals from 2016-18 and won All-State honors along the way. Grace was a member of the Lady Cardinals’ volleyball team as a freshman and appeared to have a promising future in that sport, but gave up and focused on golf and softball since then. She was a key member of the East golf team that recently won the Northwest 1A title. However, her favorite sport has always been softball. She took it up at age four and has been a member of the Lady Cardinals’ varsity team since the day she came out for the team as a freshman.

“She’s started every game for us at shortstop since she was a freshman and batted either third or fourth her entire career,” said East head coach Randy Marion. “The most impressive thing about Grace over the past year or so is how her leadership skills on the field have become so strong.

“She’s worked really hard to get to this point. She’s been a great benefit to East Surry softball, and she’s come behind some really good players, like Bethany Clayton, Emily Cummings and some of those girls. I think they were great mentors for her and helped her develop leadership skills.”

As a freshman, Kiser was named to the All-Region team after hitting .398. The Lady Cardinals won the NW1A title and were ranked No. 1 in the state in 1A for part of the season, going 23-4. Her power hadn’t displayed itself yet, but she was already one of the best players in the area. East won the conference tournament in her sophomore season, a year where she was named All-Conference.

In her junior year, it all came together. The Lady Cardinals lost several games early in the season to powerhouse teams like Forbush, North Stokes, and West Forsyth, but had a seven-game winning streak in midseason where they felled 3A McMichael, West Stokes, and East Wilkes, assuring their return to the state playoffs.In addition to North Stokes, East also had its hands full with South Stokes in conference play. Kiser took care of one of those battles with the Lady Sauras when she hit a grand slam that broke a 3-3 tie.

The Lady Cardinals threw a scare into North Stokes in the playoffs but couldn’t hold off a late run.

The Lady Vikings will be formidable again this season, having just two seniors, but Kiser and her teammates intend to challenge them again this spring. After all, it only takes one win, if you do it when it counts.

“That was a good game, I wish we could have pulled it out,” said of their playoff showdown with North in Danbury last May 10. “I think we should beat them this year at least once.”

After that, she will look forward to finally playing in Elon as more than a summer camper. She has been told that she will play at an infield corner for the Phoenix, at either first or third base.

“They see me like a power hitter and playing either first or third,” said Kiser. “I’ve played there in travel ball. My favorite thing to do is hit.”

She is presently undecided on her major, but has some ideas in mind.

“I’m interested in being an occupational therapist, but I’m not sure what I want to major in,” she said. “There are a lot of fields. I might go into exercise science and then become an occupational therapist.”

Kiser signs to join Phoenix softball team

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

