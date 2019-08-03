No pain, no gain

John Cate | The News Piper Draughon shows perfect form on making this serve during Mount Airy’s 2018 volleyball season. Despite a painful hand injury that hampered her throughout the year, Draughon was named to the All-Conference Team. - John Cate | The News Piper Draughon signs her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball for Surry Community College during the 2019 season. - John Cate | The News Piper Draughon (center), flanked by dad Tim and mom Anita, made her July 4 commitment to the Lady Knights official on Friday, signing her LOI on the same day as Lady Bear teammate Hannah Williams. Pictured with Draughon are former MAHS head coach Chuck Morris, current MAHS head coach Amy Balthis, and SCC head coach Jan Marion-Kiser. -

DOBSON — In her three seasons as a member of the Mount Airy varsity volleyball team, Piper Draughon certainly encountered players who were taller, stronger and quicker.

It’s unlikely she ever encountered one who was tougher.

Draughon, a 5’8” outside hitter, officially joined the Surry Community College volleyball team on Friday, four weeks after announcing her commitment to head coach Jan Marion-Kiser’s program on the Fourth of July. She and Mount Airy teammate Hannah Williams signed in a joint ceremony that will likely complete Surry’s recruiting class for the upcoming season.

“Piper is going to play on the outside for us. She’s super-strong and a smart hitter,” said Marion-Kiser, who is building a whole new team after losing every player from last year’s 21-win squad. “We’re working with her on getting on top of the ball and taking angles. She’s a lot of fun to watch play.”

Plenty of people watched Draughon play last year, when she, Williams and fellow senior Hanne Cooke teamed up on a rebuilt Lady Bear front line and led the otherwise inexperienced team to a fifth consecutive state playoff berth. Cooke earned Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year honors and an offer from national JUCO power Catawba Valley. Marion-Kiser missed out on her, but was glad to take her two teammates.

Draughon, whose sister Logan played libero for the Lady Bears in 2014, suffered a hand injury early in her senior season and played virtually the entire year in pain, while playing volleyball with the hand in a soft cast. Despite this, she still appeared in 77 sets, collecting 138 kills on the season, and earned All-Conference honors. Comments from visiting teams were frequently overheard, wondering about how much it must have hurt to play volleyball like this.

“It hurt a lot,” she said. “I still have problems with it because I have a cyst in my joint, which makes it kind of hard to bend my hand certain ways, but it will hopefully get better.”

Piper, who loves playing the game and the camaraderie with her teammates, always intended to play beyond high school if given the opportunity, said she will play regardless of whether it hurts or not.

As with Williams, Draughon’s college plans came together late. As an outside hitter on a team that featured some bona fide stars on the front line in her sophomore and junior seasons, her best chance to get noticed came as a member of the Surry Storm traveling team. And so she was.

“About two Junior Olympics seasons ago, in my junior year, Jan was coaching a team that my team, the Surry Storm, played against,” Piper recalled. “Jan came up to me after the game we played against them and that she liked how I played and wanted to come see my play in my senior year. We’ve kind of kept in touch since then.”

After barely playing for Mount Airy in 2016, Draughon became a regular on the team as a junior in 2017, finishing third on the team with 106 kills. It was after that season that she found her way onto Surry’s shopping list, and she stepped up her game as a senior despite the injury.

She took her time sorting out her college plans after graduation, but the invitation to play for Surry was always there, and she decided in early July that she would enroll and play two more years of volleyball along with Williams, her Surry Storm teammate Natalie Eaton, who signed out of North Surry this spring; and Surry Central rivals Emma Garland and Jenna Simpson, who also signed on to Marion-Kiser’s rebuilding project this spring.

For the second year in a row, Draughon is likely to play a key role on a rebuilt front line for an otherwise undersized team, but isn’t daunted by the prospect.

“We’re really short, but we’re scrappy and we’re really good on the back row,” said Draughon. “I think we’ll do pretty good even though we are a small team.”

Marion-Kiser, who lost at least one promising recruit in the middle when the player got a four-year offer to play two sports, believes that her team has other strengths that will help it counter any height disadvantage and have a successful season.

“The thing I think we have this year that is different from years past is that we have a lot of speed and a lot of passing,” she said. “We have had good defensive teams in the past, but we have really great defense this year. We’re not as big as in the past, but we have smart hitters who will be able to place the ball.”

Even if the team is all freshmen, one thing they won’t lack is playing experience. Piper will be going into her seventh season of competitive volleyball when Surry opens the season with a scrimmage against four-year school St. Andrews College in 13 days.

“I’ve been playing since I was in the sixth grade,” she said. “I started playing at Reeves. My mom and my sister both played, and I started playing once my sister started playing.”

Draughon played year-round throughout her high school years, both for the Lady Bears and for the Storm. She had different, but positive, experiences with both.

“My favorite thing about school ball was that I really liked the bus rides with my teammates, the bonding and experiences we had,” she said. “We always liked playing our rivalry games. They were always really fun and brought us closer together.

“I played travel ball with people from a lot of different schools. Natalie and I played on the same JO team since I was a freshman. A good thing about travel ball is that you learn how a lot of different people play, even if you don’t play school ball with them.”

Current Mount Airy head coach Amy Balthis, who coached both Draughon and Williams at several levels over the years, thinks both players will excel for the Lady Knights.

“I am very proud of them and I know they will do great job and have continued success in volleyball,” she said.

At Surry, she will work toward completing her first two years toward a bachelor’s degree, and hopes to do well enough in volleyball that a team will want her for two more seasons after Surry.

“I’m really excited,” she said. “Hopefully, after my two years here, I’ll go somewhere else to play two more years of volleyball, but if not, I’ll just go to Appalachian or UNC-Wilmington, Eventually, I want to go to law school.”

Piper Draughon shows perfect form on making this serve during Mount Airy's 2018 volleyball season. Despite a painful hand injury that hampered her throughout the year, Draughon was named to the All-Conference Team.

Piper Draughon signs her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball for Surry Community College during the 2019 season.

Piper Draughon (center), flanked by dad Tim and mom Anita, made her July 4 commitment to the Lady Knights official on Friday, signing her LOI on the same day as Lady Bear teammate Hannah Williams. Pictured with Draughon are former MAHS head coach Chuck Morris, current MAHS head coach Amy Balthis, and SCC head coach Jan Marion-Kiser.

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

