Myers wins contentious 100-lapper

WINSTON-SALEM — “I really think I drove harder tonight than I have in years.”

That’s how Burt Myers summed up Saturday night’s FOX8 WGHP 100 for the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series. Myers left with the checkered flag, but it took all he had to earn it.

The night started off with Myers opting not to take the Fans’ Challenge, which would have him starting in the rear for a chance to make $6,000 if he made it back up to a top-four finish. However, the Fans’ Challenge was accepted by James Civali of Davidson, Brandon Ward of Winston-Salem, and fastest qualifier Lee Jeffreys of Wallburg.

When the competitors drew randomly for starting position, Myers drew fifth. John Smith of Mount Airy started on the pole, but an early caution gave Myers the opportunity to move to the outside row. It took Myers several laps of working slowly around John Smith from the outside, but eventually the 1 car of Myers moved into the lead.

Lapped traffic from Myers’ own team unintentionally blocked him, allowing John Smith to reclaim the lead on lap 23. But the next caution saw Myers head to the outside again, taking the top spot back from Smith.

A flurry of cautions over the next few laps put Myers to the test as he defended his position against the repeated challenges from Smith. But Myers’s greatest challenge came when Joseph “Bobo” Brown made his way up to second.

One week prior, Jason Myers (brother to Burt Myers) had tangled with Jonathan Brown (brother to Joseph Brown). The two sets of brothers have a long history of rivalry at the Stadium, so all eyes were on Joseph Brown and Burt Myers as they prepared to battle for the lead.

Joseph Brown’s car seemed stout, and he gave Myers a handful as they fought double-file. After falling back to second, Brown delivered some stiff shots to the bumper of Myers. The crowd roared as Myers slid through the turns, steering back into the groove and maintaining the lead.

Joseph Brown fell back, with Tim Brown of Tobaccoville taking over second. After an unsuccessful outside row challenge from Tim Brown, James Civali took over second place behind Myers’s bumper. Civali couldn’t shake Myers either.

Myers ended up winning after an exhausting 100-lapper, his fifth win of the season.

“They call it the greatest show on Earth. I’ve been coming over here a long time, and I’ve been through just about every scenario possible,” said Myers. “We didn’t know what to expect coming into tonight. We knew we didn’t have anything to do with the drama that’s been going on, but you also can’t control other people’s actions.”

“I was just trying to keep it pointed straight,” said Myers about the shots from Joseph Brown on his rear bumper. “I about didn’t…just trying to go and get away and get going.”

“You have 10 good restarts. All it takes is one bad one there with a handful of laps to go, and you lose the race,” said Myers. “Every time there’s a caution, it’s like someone dumps a bucket of dirt on the inside. Everything plays into the fact that you have to be perfect every time. I don’t care who you are – being perfect every time is not easy. And I about gave it away a couple times, and a couple times I got a really good start. It’s just one of those nights where you really just hunker down. I just gritted my teeth and went after it, and we came out on top.”

While Civali didn’t take the victory, he did have 6,000 reasons to celebrate. Finishing in the top four earned him the $6,000 Fans’ Challenge bonus.

“I made some big moves and got restarts. I drove pretty hard, pretty aggressive,” said Civali. “This was absolutely the best the car has been on a hundred lap race.”

“I was actually pushing Burt coming to the green,” said Civali about the final restart as he fought Myers for the lead. “The carburetor loaded up, and it skipped all the way down the straight away. He just pulled away. Once you get a car-length in front of me, I can’t stay with him. That’s just the way it works here.”

Smith managed to stay near the front throughout all of the craziness and came away with a fourth-place finish. Fellow Granite City driver Frank Fleming brought his car home in eighth place. They weren’t the only local drivers to do well at the Madhouse on Saturday, either. Earlier in the day, it was a family affair for Jacob Creed of Dobson and father David Creed of Mount Airy, who finished 1-2 in the 20-lap race for the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series. They were the only local drivers in this race, and the rest of the field was probably glad for it on this night.

In the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series, Amber Lynn of Walkertown took the checkered after holding off former champ Tommy Neal of Walkertown. Dylan Ward of Winston-Salem adds again to his win total – this time for claiming victory in the second Sportsman race. Mount Airy’s Blake Shupe was the only local driver in the Sportsman races, finishing 10th in the first one and 12th in the nightcap.

And in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series, Brandon Brendle of Winston-Salem and Billy Cameron Jr. of Salisbury each brought home a win. Dwayne Bryant of Pilot Mountain was the only local driver, starting the second race and finishing eighth.

Race Results

Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series

FOX8 WGHP 100: 100 laps completed

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN 1 1 Burt Myers Walnut Cove, NC 2 79 James Civali Davidson, NC 3 83 Tim Brown Tobaccoville, NC 4 53 John Smith Mount Airy, NC 5 2 Joseph Brown Winston-Salem, NC 6 75 Lee Jeffreys Wallburg, NC 7 81 Zack Clifton Walkertown, NC 8 16 Chris Fleming Mount Airy, NC 9 5 Randy Butner Pfafftown, NC 10 18 Daniel Yates Lexington, NC 11 44 Daniel Beeson Kernersville, NC 12 3 Danny Propst Monroe, NC 13 31 Zach Brewer Winston-Salem, NC 14 24 Carson Ware Greensboro, NC 15 41 Chris Williams Martinsville, VA 16 66 Ronnie Clifton Walkertown, NC 17 78 Bradley McCaskill Knightdale, NC 18 51 Drew Moffitt Lexington, NC 19 04 Brandon Ward Winston-Salem, NC 20 77 Susan Harwell Jonesville, NC 21 36 Cory Lovette Walnut Cove, NC

McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series

1st Sportsman Race: 20 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN 1 2 Amber Lynn Walkertown, NC 2 21 Tommy Neal Walkertown, NC 3 12 Justin Taylor Kernersville, NC 4 31 Chase Robertson Winston-Salem, NC 5 7 Dylan Ward Winston-Salem, NC 6 50 Ross Dalton Liberty, NC 7 07 Kevin Neal Walkertown, NC 8 22 Wesley Thompson Mocksville, NC 9 05 Spencer Martin Wallburg, NC 10 30 Blake Shupe Mt Airy, NC 11 02 Derek Stoltz Walkertown, NC 12 55 Zack Ore Winston-Salem, NC 13 3 Jeff Garrison Arcadia, NC 14 92 Kyle Southern Rural Hall, NC 15 66 Tim Giesen Mocksville, NC 16 1 Nick Wall Winston-Salem, NC 17 4 John Holleman Winston-Salem, NC 18 19 Michael Adams Yadkinville, NC 19 68 Robbie Brewer Winston-Salem, NC 20 11 Wayne Hill Winston-Salem, NC 21 38 Mitch Gales Thomasville, NC 22 14 Terry Thompson Winston-Salem, NC 23 03 Sterling Plemmons Winston-Salem, NC 24 80 Brian Shupe Winston-Salem, NC

2nd Sportsman Race: 20 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN 1 7 Dylan Ward Winston-Salem, NC 2 22 Wesley Thompson Mocksville, NC 3 02 Derek Stoltz Walkertown, NC 4 12 Justin Taylor Kernersville, NC 5 50 Ross Dalton Liberty, NC 6 4 John Holleman Winston-Salem, NC 7 55 Zack Ore Winston-Salem, NC 8 19 Michael Adams Yadkinville, NC 9 31 Chase Robertson Winston-Salem, NC 10 07 Kevin Neal Walkertown, NC 11 2 Amber Lynn Walkertown, NC 12 30 Blake Shupe Mt Airy, NC 13 3 Jeff Garrison Arcadia, NC 14 66 Tim Giesen Mocksville, NC 15 92 Kyle Southern Rural Hall, NC 16 21 Tommy Neal Walkertown, NC 17 05 Spencer Martin Wallburg, NC 18 14 Terry Thompson Winston-Salem, NC 19 38 Mitch Gales Thomasville, NC

Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series

Street Stock Race: 20 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN 1 08 Jacob Creed Dobson, NC 2 02 David Creed Mount Airy, NC 3 97 Jeremy Warren Winston-Salem, NC 4 98 Billy Gregg Lexington, NC 5 22 Brian Wall Winston-Salem, NC 6 16 Brad Lewis Winston-Salem, NC 7 13 Kevin Gilbert Mocksville, NC 8 1 Christian Joyce Trinity, NC 9 69 Gerald Robinson Jr Winston-Salem, NC 10 19 Corey Rose Trinity, NC 11 33 Dennis Lanier Lexington, NC 12 2 Willie Wall Winston-Salem, NC 13 28 Nate Gregg Lexington, NC 14 3 Brian Rose Denton, NC 15 6 Austin Powell Concord, NC 16 40 Taylor Robbins Winston-Salem, NC 17 99 Bryan Sykes Winston-Salem, NC

Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

Stadium Stock “A” Race: 15 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN 1 43 Brandon Brendle Winston-Salem, NC 2 81 Chuck Wall Lexington, NC 3 24 A.J. Sanders Mocksville, NC 4 01 Chris Allison Mocksville, NC 5 47 Tyler McDonald Thomasville, NC 6 16 Stephen Sanders Midway, NC 7 51 Junior Snow King, NC 8 60 Brad Mickalowski Mocksville, NC 9 3 K.C. Myers Winston-Salem, NC 10 68 Tyler Bush Clemmons, NC 11 27 Austin Cates Tobaccoville, NC 12 69 Brandon Crotts Winston-Salem, NC 13 03 Cody Gum Winston-Salem, NC 14 54 Justin Owens Walnut Cove, NC 15 44 Justin Whitaker Elon, NC 16 33 DJ Dean Thomasville, NC 17 14 Ken Bridges King, NC 18 80 Luke Smith Advance, NC 19 34 Steven Stoneman Asheboro, NC 20 10 David Hopkins Winston-Salem, NC 21 1 Grayson Keaton Mocksville, NC

Stadium Stock “B” Race: 15 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN 1 76 Billy Cameron Jr Salisbury, NC 2 40 Kenny Dixon Pfafftown, NC 3 7 Joel Stewart Mocksville, NC 4 20 Scarlett Dahmer Kernersville, NC 5 21 Shane Tuttle Rural Hall, NC 6 88 Mickey Tuttle Pinnacle, NC 7 2 Jason Everhart Lexington, NC 8 15 Dwayne Bryant Pilot Mountain, NC 9 30 Jeremy Seeley Sophia, NC 10 28 Robert Mabe Germanton, NC 11 5 Connor Keaton Mocksville, NC 12 23 Blake Spears Lexington, NC 13 18 Jonathan Simacek Winston-Salem, NC 14 79 Junior Smith Lexington, NC 15 4 Matt Smith Advance, NC 16 31 Kyler Staley Reedy Creek, NC 17 70 Jeffery Burrow Thomasville, NC 18 35 Johnny Baker Randleman, NC 19 57 Ronald Spach Kernersville, NC 20 11 Chad Hopkins Winston-Salem, NC

Burt Myers (1) maintains the lead despite the furious pressure from Joseph “Bobo” Brown (2). https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Myers1Brown2.jpg Burt Myers (1) maintains the lead despite the furious pressure from Joseph “Bobo” Brown (2). Eric Hylton Photography | Special to the News The Myers family smiles in the Winner’s Circle once again, this time after Burt Myers’ victory in the FOX8 WGHP 100. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_MyersWC.jpg The Myers family smiles in the Winner’s Circle once again, this time after Burt Myers’ victory in the FOX8 WGHP 100. Eric Hylton Photography | Special to the News

Creeds finish 1-2 in Street Stock race