Myers wins contentious 100-lapper

August 6, 2019
Staff Report
Burt Myers (1) maintains the lead despite the furious pressure from Joseph “Bobo” Brown (2). - Eric Hylton Photography | Special to the News
The Myers family smiles in the Winner’s Circle once again, this time after Burt Myers’ victory in the FOX8 WGHP 100. - Eric Hylton Photography | Special to the News

WINSTON-SALEM — “I really think I drove harder tonight than I have in years.”

That’s how Burt Myers summed up Saturday night’s FOX8 WGHP 100 for the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series. Myers left with the checkered flag, but it took all he had to earn it.

The night started off with Myers opting not to take the Fans’ Challenge, which would have him starting in the rear for a chance to make $6,000 if he made it back up to a top-four finish. However, the Fans’ Challenge was accepted by James Civali of Davidson, Brandon Ward of Winston-Salem, and fastest qualifier Lee Jeffreys of Wallburg.

When the competitors drew randomly for starting position, Myers drew fifth. John Smith of Mount Airy started on the pole, but an early caution gave Myers the opportunity to move to the outside row. It took Myers several laps of working slowly around John Smith from the outside, but eventually the 1 car of Myers moved into the lead.

Lapped traffic from Myers’ own team unintentionally blocked him, allowing John Smith to reclaim the lead on lap 23. But the next caution saw Myers head to the outside again, taking the top spot back from Smith.

A flurry of cautions over the next few laps put Myers to the test as he defended his position against the repeated challenges from Smith. But Myers’s greatest challenge came when Joseph “Bobo” Brown made his way up to second.

One week prior, Jason Myers (brother to Burt Myers) had tangled with Jonathan Brown (brother to Joseph Brown). The two sets of brothers have a long history of rivalry at the Stadium, so all eyes were on Joseph Brown and Burt Myers as they prepared to battle for the lead.

Joseph Brown’s car seemed stout, and he gave Myers a handful as they fought double-file. After falling back to second, Brown delivered some stiff shots to the bumper of Myers. The crowd roared as Myers slid through the turns, steering back into the groove and maintaining the lead.

Joseph Brown fell back, with Tim Brown of Tobaccoville taking over second. After an unsuccessful outside row challenge from Tim Brown, James Civali took over second place behind Myers’s bumper. Civali couldn’t shake Myers either.

Myers ended up winning after an exhausting 100-lapper, his fifth win of the season.

“They call it the greatest show on Earth. I’ve been coming over here a long time, and I’ve been through just about every scenario possible,” said Myers. “We didn’t know what to expect coming into tonight. We knew we didn’t have anything to do with the drama that’s been going on, but you also can’t control other people’s actions.”

“I was just trying to keep it pointed straight,” said Myers about the shots from Joseph Brown on his rear bumper. “I about didn’t…just trying to go and get away and get going.”

“You have 10 good restarts. All it takes is one bad one there with a handful of laps to go, and you lose the race,” said Myers. “Every time there’s a caution, it’s like someone dumps a bucket of dirt on the inside. Everything plays into the fact that you have to be perfect every time. I don’t care who you are – being perfect every time is not easy. And I about gave it away a couple times, and a couple times I got a really good start. It’s just one of those nights where you really just hunker down. I just gritted my teeth and went after it, and we came out on top.”

While Civali didn’t take the victory, he did have 6,000 reasons to celebrate. Finishing in the top four earned him the $6,000 Fans’ Challenge bonus.

“I made some big moves and got restarts. I drove pretty hard, pretty aggressive,” said Civali. “This was absolutely the best the car has been on a hundred lap race.”

“I was actually pushing Burt coming to the green,” said Civali about the final restart as he fought Myers for the lead. “The carburetor loaded up, and it skipped all the way down the straight away. He just pulled away. Once you get a car-length in front of me, I can’t stay with him. That’s just the way it works here.”

Smith managed to stay near the front throughout all of the craziness and came away with a fourth-place finish. Fellow Granite City driver Frank Fleming brought his car home in eighth place. They weren’t the only local drivers to do well at the Madhouse on Saturday, either. Earlier in the day, it was a family affair for Jacob Creed of Dobson and father David Creed of Mount Airy, who finished 1-2 in the 20-lap race for the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series. They were the only local drivers in this race, and the rest of the field was probably glad for it on this night.

In the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series, Amber Lynn of Walkertown took the checkered after holding off former champ Tommy Neal of Walkertown. Dylan Ward of Winston-Salem adds again to his win total – this time for claiming victory in the second Sportsman race. Mount Airy’s Blake Shupe was the only local driver in the Sportsman races, finishing 10th in the first one and 12th in the nightcap.

And in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series, Brandon Brendle of Winston-Salem and Billy Cameron Jr. of Salisbury each brought home a win. Dwayne Bryant of Pilot Mountain was the only local driver, starting the second race and finishing eighth.

Race Results

Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series

FOX8 WGHP 100: 100 laps completed

FINISH

CAR

DRIVER

HOMETOWN

1

1

Burt Myers

Walnut Cove, NC

2

79

James Civali

Davidson, NC

3

83

Tim Brown

Tobaccoville, NC

4

53

John Smith

Mount Airy, NC

5

2

Joseph Brown

Winston-Salem, NC

6

75

Lee Jeffreys

Wallburg, NC

7

81

Zack Clifton

Walkertown, NC

8

16

Chris Fleming

Mount Airy, NC

9

5

Randy Butner

Pfafftown, NC

10

18

Daniel Yates

Lexington, NC

11

44

Daniel Beeson

Kernersville, NC

12

3

Danny Propst

Monroe, NC

13

31

Zach Brewer

Winston-Salem, NC

14

24

Carson Ware

Greensboro, NC

15

41

Chris Williams

Martinsville, VA

16

66

Ronnie Clifton

Walkertown, NC

17

78

Bradley McCaskill

Knightdale, NC

18

51

Drew Moffitt

Lexington, NC

19

04

Brandon Ward

Winston-Salem, NC

20

77

Susan Harwell

Jonesville, NC

21

36

Cory Lovette

Walnut Cove, NC

McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series

1st Sportsman Race: 20 laps

FINISH

CAR

DRIVER

HOMETOWN

1

2

Amber Lynn

Walkertown, NC

2

21

Tommy Neal

Walkertown, NC

3

12

Justin Taylor

Kernersville, NC

4

31

Chase Robertson

Winston-Salem, NC

5

7

Dylan Ward

Winston-Salem, NC

6

50

Ross Dalton

Liberty, NC

7

07

Kevin Neal

Walkertown, NC

8

22

Wesley Thompson

Mocksville, NC

9

05

Spencer Martin

Wallburg, NC

10

30

Blake Shupe

Mt Airy, NC

11

02

Derek Stoltz

Walkertown, NC

12

55

Zack Ore

Winston-Salem, NC

13

3

Jeff Garrison

Arcadia, NC

14

92

Kyle Southern

Rural Hall, NC

15

66

Tim Giesen

Mocksville, NC

16

1

Nick Wall

Winston-Salem, NC

17

4

John Holleman

Winston-Salem, NC

18

19

Michael Adams

Yadkinville, NC

19

68

Robbie Brewer

Winston-Salem, NC

20

11

Wayne Hill

Winston-Salem, NC

21

38

Mitch Gales

Thomasville, NC

22

14

Terry Thompson

Winston-Salem, NC

23

03

Sterling Plemmons

Winston-Salem, NC

24

80

Brian Shupe

Winston-Salem, NC

2nd Sportsman Race: 20 laps

FINISH

CAR

DRIVER

HOMETOWN

1

7

Dylan Ward

Winston-Salem, NC

2

22

Wesley Thompson

Mocksville, NC

3

02

Derek Stoltz

Walkertown, NC

4

12

Justin Taylor

Kernersville, NC

5

50

Ross Dalton

Liberty, NC

6

4

John Holleman

Winston-Salem, NC

7

55

Zack Ore

Winston-Salem, NC

8

19

Michael Adams

Yadkinville, NC

9

31

Chase Robertson

Winston-Salem, NC

10

07

Kevin Neal

Walkertown, NC

11

2

Amber Lynn

Walkertown, NC

12

30

Blake Shupe

Mt Airy, NC

13

3

Jeff Garrison

Arcadia, NC

14

66

Tim Giesen

Mocksville, NC

15

92

Kyle Southern

Rural Hall, NC

16

21

Tommy Neal

Walkertown, NC

17

05

Spencer Martin

Wallburg, NC

18

14

Terry Thompson

Winston-Salem, NC

19

38

Mitch Gales

Thomasville, NC

Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series

Street Stock Race: 20 laps

FINISH

CAR

DRIVER

HOMETOWN

1

08

Jacob Creed

Dobson, NC

2

02

David Creed

Mount Airy, NC

3

97

Jeremy Warren

Winston-Salem, NC

4

98

Billy Gregg

Lexington, NC

5

22

Brian Wall

Winston-Salem, NC

6

16

Brad Lewis

Winston-Salem, NC

7

13

Kevin Gilbert

Mocksville, NC

8

1

Christian Joyce

Trinity, NC

9

69

Gerald Robinson Jr

Winston-Salem, NC

10

19

Corey Rose

Trinity, NC

11

33

Dennis Lanier

Lexington, NC

12

2

Willie Wall

Winston-Salem, NC

13

28

Nate Gregg

Lexington, NC

14

3

Brian Rose

Denton, NC

15

6

Austin Powell

Concord, NC

16

40

Taylor Robbins

Winston-Salem, NC

17

99

Bryan Sykes

Winston-Salem, NC

Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

Stadium Stock “A” Race: 15 laps

FINISH

CAR

DRIVER

HOMETOWN

1

43

Brandon Brendle

Winston-Salem, NC

2

81

Chuck Wall

Lexington, NC

3

24

A.J. Sanders

Mocksville, NC

4

01

Chris Allison

Mocksville, NC

5

47

Tyler McDonald

Thomasville, NC

6

16

Stephen Sanders

Midway, NC

7

51

Junior Snow

King, NC

8

60

Brad Mickalowski

Mocksville, NC

9

3

K.C. Myers

Winston-Salem, NC

10

68

Tyler Bush

Clemmons, NC

11

27

Austin Cates

Tobaccoville, NC

12

69

Brandon Crotts

Winston-Salem, NC

13

03

Cody Gum

Winston-Salem, NC

14

54

Justin Owens

Walnut Cove, NC

15

44

Justin Whitaker

Elon, NC

16

33

DJ Dean

Thomasville, NC

17

14

Ken Bridges

King, NC

18

80

Luke Smith

Advance, NC

19

34

Steven Stoneman

Asheboro, NC

20

10

David Hopkins

Winston-Salem, NC

21

1

Grayson Keaton

Mocksville, NC

Stadium Stock “B” Race: 15 laps

FINISH

CAR

DRIVER

HOMETOWN

1

76

Billy Cameron Jr

Salisbury, NC

2

40

Kenny Dixon

Pfafftown, NC

3

7

Joel Stewart

Mocksville, NC

4

20

Scarlett Dahmer

Kernersville, NC

5

21

Shane Tuttle

Rural Hall, NC

6

88

Mickey Tuttle

Pinnacle, NC

7

2

Jason Everhart

Lexington, NC

8

15

Dwayne Bryant

Pilot Mountain, NC

9

30

Jeremy Seeley

Sophia, NC

10

28

Robert Mabe

Germanton, NC

11

5

Connor Keaton

Mocksville, NC

12

23

Blake Spears

Lexington, NC

13

18

Jonathan Simacek

Winston-Salem, NC

14

79

Junior Smith

Lexington, NC

15

4

Matt Smith

Advance, NC

16

31

Kyler Staley

Reedy Creek, NC

17

70

Jeffery Burrow

Thomasville, NC

18

35

Johnny Baker

Randleman, NC

19

57

Ronald Spach

Kernersville, NC

20

11

Chad Hopkins

Winston-Salem, NC

Creeds finish 1-2 in Street Stock race

Staff Report