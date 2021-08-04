Eagles finish third in Conference Cup

Forbush wins top WPAC award

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The Surry Central wrestling team three-peated as Western Piedmont 2A Conference Champions in 2021.

Amy Cave | Special to the News

The Surry Central Lady Golden Eagles track and field team ran away with the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Championship in 2021.

Submitted Photo

North Surry junior Callie Allen (2) helped the Lady Greyhounds finish second in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference in 2021 despite having no seniors on the team.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry’s Caleb Utt (left) looks to gain an advantage in the 120-pound match against Forbush. Utt and the Greyhounds finished 11-1 on the 2021 season to finish second in the conference.

Cory Smith | The News

Forbush narrowly edged West Stokes 121.5-117.5 to win the Wells Fargo Conference Cup for the Western Piedmont 2A Conference (WPAC).

The Wells Fargo Conference Cup award, sponsored by Wells Fargo and the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA), is a companion to the statewide Wells Fargo Cup. The Conference Cup is based on regular season performances within conference play and is designed to recognize the best interscholastic athletic performances within each of the NCHSAA’s conferences.

The award has been sponsored by Wells Fargo and prior to that Wachovia since 1980. In most conferences, points are awarded based on participation and standings in conference play. Each conference determines its own method of awarding points.

Forbush teams won conference championships in three sports, with two being shared and one outright. The Falcons won the boys golf championship while sharing the titles in football and women’s tennis. However, no Forbush team finished lower than fourth in the final conference standings.

Falcon teams finished second in seven sports, third in four sports and fourth in five sports.

West Stokes claimed conference championships in nine sports: girls basketball, girls cross country, girls golf, girls softball, girls swimming, girls tennis (shared), volleyball, boys baseball and boys track. Other than these sports, West placed outside the top four in six sports.

The Wildcats finished second in one sport and third in three sports.

Surry Central and North Surry finished in third and fourth place, respectively. The Golden Eagles had 104 points to North Surry’s 99.

Surry Central won two conference championships, girls track and field and wrestling, and finished second in four sports: boys golf, softball, boys tennis and volleyball. The Golden Eagles finished third in six sports: boys basketball (tied), boys soccer, boys swim, football (tied), boys cross country and girls cross country.

Central placed fourth in the conference in two sports, girls basketball and girls swimming, while placing outside the top four in four sports. Surry Central fielded a team in every sport except girls golf.

Even though North Surry didn’t win a conference championship in 2020-21, the Greyhounds finished fourth or higher in 16-of-19 sports.

This was headlined by second place finishes in girls basketball, girls swimming and wrestling. The Hounds finished third in boys basketball (tied), football (tied), girls golf, girls track and field and volleyball.

North Surry finished fourth in the conference in seven sports: baseball, boys golf, girls soccer, boys soccer, boys swimming, girls tennis and girls cross country. The Greyhounds only landed in the bottom 50% in two sports and only had one sport in which there weren’t enough athletes to compete as a team.

Three teams other than Forbush, West Stokes and Surry Central won conference championships. Atkins won boys cross country, boys basketball, girls soccer, boys swimming and boys tennis, North Forsyth won boys soccer and Walkertown shared the football title with Forbush.

Full Conference Cup standings for the WPAC are below.

1) Forbush – 121.5

2) West Stokes – 117.5

3) Surry Central – 104

4) North Surry – 99

5) Atkins – 96.5

6) Walkertown – 47.5

7) North Forsyth – 27

8) Carver – 14