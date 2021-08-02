Surry student-athletes honored for academic excellence

August 2, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The Surry Community College Lady Knights volleyball team was recently named an All-Academic Team by the National Junior College Athletic Association.

DOBSON – Surry Community College’s student-athletes continue to excel both on the field and in the classroom.

Surry Community is one of only six colleges in Region 10 to have a team named a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Academic Team. The college also had nine individuals recognized by the NJCAA for academic excellence, which was fifth-highest among North Carolina’s Community College system.

The Lady Knights volleyball team was named an NJCAA All-Academic Team for the second year in a row. The team finished with a 3.02 grade point average – ranked third highest among all Region 10 volleyball teams.

Team members include: Lyza Addington, Raygan Casstevens, Jordyn Coe, Colby Crater, Isabella Daye, Piper Draughon, Natalie Eaton, Blakeleigh Goldbach, Abigail Johnson, Kalie Mabe, Jenna Simpson, Abby Walker and Aubrey Wallis.

The Lady Knights are coached by Caleb Gilley.

“We are extremely proud of our volleyball team for earning this prestigious honor from the National Junior College Athletic Association,” said Surry Community Athletic Director Mark Tucker. “Despite an academic year that was extremely difficult due to COVID-19 along with having to move our season to the spring, our volleyball student-athletes flourished. Our coaches are constantly communicating with our student-athletes about the importance of academics and making education a priority.

“In fact, all of our teams finished with a 2.85 GPA or higher.”

The Lady Knights’ volleyball team finished as the 10th-ranked team academically from more than 190 total teams in Region 10. Two members of the volleyball team, Coe and Wallis, were also named NJCAA All-Academic as individuals.

Coe was one of three Surry student-athletes to receive first-team honors, which requires honoree to post an overall GPA of 4.0. Coe was joined by two members of the Knights softball team: Alexis Collins and Makara Woodbury.

Wallis was one of six Surry Knights named to the All-Academic Third Team, which requires a GPA of 3.6-3.79. She was joined by softball’s Shea Triplett and four members of the SCC baseball team: Dillon Draughn, Colby Guy, Lemonte Johnson and Mitchell Picton.

Surry was tied for second among North Carolina Community Colleges for the most First-Team All-Academic performers.

“Our athletic program had another incredible year in the classroom,” Tucker said. “To have nine of our student-athletes honored by the NJCAA for their academic excellence along with our volleyball team being named an All-Academic Team is an outstanding achievement. Being fifth among all North Carolina Community College athletic program shows the commitment and perseverance of our student-athletes even during the difficult circumstances and challenges they have faced during the past year.”

“Despite obstacles and adjustments, NJCAA student-athletes rose above challenges to display widespread academic success this year,” said Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. “It is incredible to see these individuals competing again and accomplishing rich athletic and academic success concurrently, we commend their efforts.”