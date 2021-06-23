Cardinals win West Regional Title

East Surry players dogpile on top of pitcher Benji Gosnell after recording the final out. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Folger Boaz grins ear-to-ear after hitting a solo home run against Mountain Island Charter. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Cardinal senior Carson Willoughby completes a ground-out by throwing to Luke Brown on first base. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News East Surry’s Luke Brown had seven strikeouts and allowed just one run in five innings pitched against Mountain Island Charter. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Evan McCreary turns a double play by throwing to first base after tagging second. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Benji Gosnell trots over home plate in the West Regional Final on Tuesday. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Luke Bowman hits a foul ball in Tuesday’s game against Mountain Island Charter. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Backflips, home runs and dogpiles made for a magical night at Barry Hall Field.

The East Surry baseball team punched its ticket to the 2021 State Championship Series for the fourth time in school history after defeated Mountain Island Charter 7-1 on Tuesday.

“It’s hard to describe what I’m feeling,” said East Surry coach Chad Freeman. “First of all, I’m feeling an abundance of joy for these kids. They’ve put in so much hard work, they had to be patient, just the fact that we could overcome some adversity and put this kind of run together is magical and special.

“I’m blessed and just thankful that I get to coach these boys because they’re awesome.”

The Cardinals (17-1) recorded eight hits and only committed one fielding error in the school’s sixth-ever West Regional Final. The win marks the team’s 17th-consecutive victory, which is the program’s longest winning streak since the 2014 team, which also reached the State Championship Series, won 31-straight games.

As difficult as it is to imagine a team that wins 17 straight games as an underdog, Freeman felt teams doubted the 2021 Cardinals.

“Everybody knew we had a phenomenal team last year,” he said. “We’re a lot younger this year; we only had a handful of kids that were starters last year returning so people probably didn’t think we were going to be able to make this kind of a run. But the kids have battled and they’ve worked hard.”

He went on to talk about the team’s balance, saying that while some kids on the team can really hurt you, there’s not a single kid in the lineup that can’t do some damage at some point.

“That’s special,” Freeman said. “You don’t get that a lot.”

Look no further than the final scoresheet from Tuesday’s game. All nine of East Surry’s starters got on base at least once. Five players recorded at least one hit, and four different players scored.

Folger Boaz led the team with three hits, composing of a single, a double and a solo home run in the fifth inning.

Luke Brown got the win on the mound by starting and throwing the first 5.0 innings. Brown had seven strikeouts, allowed five hits and one run.

Benji Gosnell pitched the final two innings, throwing four strikeouts and allowing just one hit.

Five of Brown’s strikeouts came in the first two innings. The sophomore gave up a double and walked one batter in the first, but was saved by a timely ground-out fielded by Carson Willoughby and throw to Boaz at first. In the second inning, Brown hit a batter then struck out the next three.

The Cardinals put the pressure on early with two first-inning runs. Willoughby was walked, then Luke Bowman tried to bunt to move Willoughby to second. On a strike call the catcher picked Willoughby off at first before pitcher Ethan Suchenski struck Bowman out.

Benji Gosnell sent a line drive to right-center field with two outs on the board. Boaz took his place with a hit to the left-field fence. Gosnell crossed the plate for the first run of the evening.

A wild pitch moved Boaz to third before Brown was walked. Tristan Mason, running for Brown, initiated the play colloquially known in Cardinal Country as the “Barry Hall two-out play.”

Mason took off for second base on the first pitch thrown to Trey Armstrong. The Mountain Island Charter catcher took the bait by throwing to second, allowing Boaz to score the second run. Mason escaped the pickle on an error from the Raptors.

East Surry put runners into scoring position with two outs in the bottom of the second inning. Evan McCreary reached first on a Raptor fielding error and was moved to second on a bunt from Anthony Ayers. McCreary and Caden Lasley, who was walked, moved to third and second on a ground-out from Willoughby.

Bowman put the runners in motion with a pop fly out of the right fielder’s reach. McCreary scored the Cardinals’ third run, but Bowman was tagged out going to second before Lasley could score.

Mountain Island Charter got on the board in the top of the third inning. Cole Hart singled leading off and later scored on a sacrifice bunt from Jake Barber.

Gosnell extended the lead by scoring for the second time. He led off in the bottom of the third with a grounder to third base and safely reached first when the player covering the bag dropped the throw. A single from Boaz put Gosnell on second, then the junior scored on an RBI single hit by McCreary.

Boaz increased the lead to 5-1 with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth. With just one out, Boaz crushed a Suchenski pitch over the fence near the 346 sign in center field.

The scoring wasn’t done there. Armstrong slid safely into first on a fielder’s choice to prevent a double play. McCreary reached on a fielding error, then the bases were loaded when Suchenski hit Ayers.

Lasley took the first pitch of his at-bat and sent it to left field to score two more runs.

Gosnell took over on the mound for East in the sixth inning and struck out his first three batters. The junior gave up one hit in the top of the seventh before picking up his fourth strikeout to win the game.

The players dogpiled onto top of Gosnell after the pitcher celebrated the win with a backflip.

“We’ve got a tight group of guys that are just a joy to coach,” Freeman said. “They’re hard workers, but at the same time they know how to relax and have fun. They have a tight bond and this is just a special group.”

East Surry looks to win its first state championship this weekend. The best of three series begins on June 25 and will either take place at Burlington Athletic Park or J.P. Riddle Stadium in Fayetteville.

East Surry, the No. 2 seed in the West, will face the winner of the East Regional Championship between No. 1 Perquimans (15-2) and No. 2 Granville Central (10-7).

Scoring

Mountain Island – 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0 = 1

East Surry – 2, 1, 1, 0, 3, 0, – = 7

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith