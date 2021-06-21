Surry Knights hosting volleyball camp

June 21, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

The Surry Community College volleyball team will hold its annual volleyball camp from Monday, July 12 through Wednesday, July 14 at the Surry Community College gym on the Dobson campus.

The camp is open to rising fourth to rising eighth graders and will be held 8 a.m. until noon each day. Participants will receive individual instruction and drills for all areas of volleyball including serving, hitting, passing, setting and blocking. Campers will also receive teamwork skills and drills.

The camp is under the direction of Surry head coach Caleb Gilley, along with other area coaches and current volleyball players from the Lady Knights volleyball team.

The cost of the camp is $50 if registered before July 1 and $60 if registered after July 1. Each camper will receive a Surry Volleyball t-shirt for attending.

For more camp information or to request a camp brochure, please contact Coach Gilley at 336-386-3593 or gilleycr@surry.edu

Additional information may be obtained at https://knights.surry.edu