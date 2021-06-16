Bears, Cards send 8 to State Meet

Mount Airy’s Hope Horan Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Eli Becker Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Daniel Villasenor Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Franklin Bennett Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Connor Medvar Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Saverio Lennon Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Alex Cox Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Edwin Agabo Mount Airy Athletics

ROBBINSVILLE — History was made on Tuesday as eight local wrestlers punched their tickets to the 1A State Championship Meet.

Six wrestlers from Mount Airy and two from East Surry won medals at the 1A West Regional Championships hosted by Robbinsville High School. These student-athletes move on to the State Championship meet that is set to take place Saturday, June 26 at Glenn High School.

These two programs are no strangers to the state championship meet, but the 2021 season did mark a “first-ever” occurrence for the Granite Bears. Freshman Hope Horan won a silver medal in the 106-pound weight class to become the first female in Mount Airy history to qualify for the state tournament.

Horan’s achievement comes just two years after Uwharrie Charter’s Heaven Fitch became the first female in North Carolina history to medal at the state tournament, and just one year after Fitch became the first female to win an individual state championship. Fitch’s medals both came in the 106-pound weight class.

Fitch, now a senior, also qualified for the 2021 state tournament, doing so by winning the 106-pound silver medal in the 1A East Regional Championship.

In addition to Horan’s silver, two Bear veterans took home gold medals. Defending 1A 145 State Champion Franklin Bennett won his weight class as he looks to repeat as a junior. Fellow junior Connor Medvar, who took third in the 138 state championship in 2020, looks to jump up a few spots on the podium this year. Medvar won the 152 bracket by going 4-0 on Tuesday.

Mount Airy’s Edwin Agabo, Saverio Lennon and Alex Cox all qualified for their first state championships. Agabo finished third in the 195 bracket, Cox took third in 126 and Lennon finished fourth in 220.

For East Surry, two wrestlers qualified for the state championship for the first time. Eli Becker did so by taking third in the 182 bracket, and Daniel Villasenor joined him by finishing fourth in the 195 bracket.

Mount Airy finished third overall in the team standings with 123.5 points. Only Avery County (245.5) and Robbinsville (163.5) had more points than the Bears.

East Surry had 33 points to put them at the No. 11 spot out of 24 teams.

Results for East Surry and Mount Airy are listed by weight class.

106

Mount Airy’s Horan received a first-round BYE, then won her quarterfinal match over the No. 3 seed when her opponent failed to make weight

Horan went on to pin the bracket’s No. 2 seed, Avery County’s Franciso Turja, in the second period of the semifinal match. Horan dropped the championship match via technical fall to Robbinsville’s Luke Wilson.

Wilson reached the 106 championship match of the 2020 state championship before falling to Heaven Fitch.

113

The Bears’ Brison George won his first-round match in just 13 seconds, then was defeated by technical fall in the second round by eventual regional champ: Benjamin Jordan from Avery County.

120

Mount Airy’s Jeremiah Wall lost his first-round match against Robbinsville’s Case Beasley.

126

East Surry’s Colby Stowers dropped his first-round match against Murphy’s Marcus Kephart via fall.

Mount Airy’s Alex Cox defeated Avery County’s Wilson Wilson via technical fall in the first round, then pinned Murphy’s Kephart in the first period. Cox lost to eventual champion Jayden Nowell, who finished the tournament with a 25-0 record, in the next round.

Cox defeated Polk County’s Satchel McCoy 2-0 in consolation finals to win third place.

132

Mount Airy’s Caleb Johnson lost to Bessemer City’s Chris Moses via fall in the first round.

138

East Surry’s Israel Flores was defeated via fall in the first round by Starmount’s Cole Nixon.

Mount Airy’s Avery Poindexter defeated Bessemer City’s Xavier Figueroa via fall in the first round, but fell to East Wilkes’ Kole Lambert via first period fall in second round. Lambert would finish third in the class.

145

East Surry’s Troy Haywood lost to Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy’s Nathan Halliday via a second-period fall. Halliday ran into Mount Airy’s Bennett in semifinals and lost via fall in the third period.

Bennett earned a first-round BYE, then picked up wins over Swain County’s Israel Ferguson and TJCA’s Halliday in the second and third rounds. Bennett went on to win the championship in a 6-3 decision victory over Johnathan Cable of Avery County. Bennett improved to 21-1 on the season by handing Cable just his second loss of the season.

152

Mount Airy’s Connor Medvar won via first round falls in each of the first three rounds. Medvar defeated Hayesville’s Gage Michael in the first round, Swain’s Lawson Woodard in second and Polk County’s Bryson McCraw in semifinals.

Medvar defeated Avery’s Tristan Adams 8-5 in championship. The junior improved to 23-0 on the season and also recorded his 100th career win.

160

East Surry’s Kaleb Tilley defeated Swain County’s Damian Lossiah in the first round, but lost via fall in the second round to Cherokee’s Braden Taylor. Taylor finished fourth in the class.

Mount Airy’s Aidan Horton bested Lincoln Charter’s Greyson Mackie with first period fall, then lost to the eventual second-place finisher, Cherryville’s Chase Miller, via a 3-2 decision

170

East Surry’s Joshua Pack lost to Starmount Caden Abernathy in the first round via a second period fall.

Mount Airy’s Luke Leonard earned a first-round BYE, then lost via fall to Polk County’s Jacob Knighton. Knighton went on to finish fourth in the class.

182

Mount Airy’s Edwin Ramirez defeated Starmount’s Will Moxley 13-6 in the first round, then lost to Robbinsville’s Kage Williams via fall in the first period.

East Surry’s Becker had a first-round BYE, defeated Cherokee’s Ian Crowe via fall in the second round before losing to Robbinsville’s Williams in the semifinals. This was just Becker’s second loss of the year. Williams went on to win the class and improve his record to 26-0.

Becker handed Avery County’s Dalton Towe, who took silver in the 170 Championship in 2020, his second loss of the year in consolation finals to finish third.

195

Mount Airy’s Edwin Agabo defeated Malik Salem of Bradford Preparatory School via second period fall in the first round, then pinned TJCA’s Wade Turner in the second round. Agabo lost to Rosman’s Jeshua Whited via 10-7 decision in the semifinals.

East Surry’s Daniel Villasenor bested Mitchell’s Camron Cook via fall in the first round, then defeated Blake Sain of Swain County via 8-7 decision in the second round.

Villasenor lost via fall in the semifinals to Robbinsville’s Kyle Fink. Fink was the 195 runner-up in 2020 before points were taken away from the state champion, Jackson Tumbarello of Mount Airy, due to what the N.C. High School Association called a “timing issue.”

Agabo then defeated Villasenor via fall in the consolation finals.

220

East Surry’s Izaiah Gulledge received a first-round BYE, then fell to Andrews’ Samuel Wood in the quarterfinals.

Mount Airy’s Lennon (Mt Airy) also received a first-round BYE. Lennon defeated Swain County’s over Kohlton Neadeau via first-period fall, but then fell to Avery County’s Zach Vance.

Andrews’ Wood defeated Lennon via fall in the consolation finals.

285

Mount Airy’s Matthew Bagley fell to Johnatan Argueta of Starmount in the first round.

East Surry’s Kevin Blakeney won via fall against Cherryville’s Caleb Hovis via fall in the first round, but lost to Elkin’s CJ Henderson in the second round.

