Martin, Ruedisueli win Northwest 1A doubles title

Five Mount Airy Lady Bears received All-Conference Honors at the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament (from left): Kancie Tate, Ella Brant, Olivia Perkins, Katherine Bray and Honorable Mention Charlotte Hauser.
East Surry’s Rosie Craven (right) poses with coach Alison Hooker after being named to the Northwest 1A All-Conference squad.
The doubles team of Ella Brant (left) and Olivia Perkins will represent Mount Airy at the regional championships.
In a school year that was anything but normal, the Northwest 1A Conference tennis tournament saw one of its traditions live on for another season.
A team from East Surry has won the NW1A Doubles Championship every year since 2017. Each year’s championship-winning team has been tied, in one way or another, to the one that preceded it.
Haley Jennelle and Sarah Mann started the trend by winning the doubles title in 2017. The next year, Mann picked up her second doubles title by teaming with Abigail Martin. The duo went on to finish second in the state doubles championship.
Mann was a senior in 2019 and teamed with a freshman, Tara Martin, that just so happened to be the younger sister of her former partner. Mann and Tara Martin won the doubles championship over Bishop McGuinness and later reached the state semifinal.
Tara came into the spring 2021 NW1A tournament having already won a doubles crown. This time she teamed with fellow sophomore Evelyn Ruedisueli.
Martin and Ruedisueli came into the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. The No. 2 seed went to Bishop McGuinness’ Michelle Petrangeli and Katie Dasher, while one Mount Airy’s duo of Olivia Perkins and Ella Brant was seeded third and another Granite Bear team of Charlotte Hauser and Kancie Tate was seeded fourth.
Martin and Ruedisueli had a first-round BYE, then defeated the North Stokes team of Emma Gunn and Ada Hassan 6-0, 6-0 in the second round. Tate and Hauser fell 6-2, 6-2 to Bishop’s team of Isabella Ross and Allison Dennen in their first match.
The Cardinal team of Martin and Ruedisueli advanced to the championship by defeating Ross and Dennen 6-2, 6-4.
On the other side of the bracket, Mount Airy’s Perkins and Brant defeated a team from South Stokes seeded No. 6 by a score of 6-1, 6-0. Then, due to Bishop’s top doubles team withdrawing from the tournament, North Stokes’ Madison Chaney and Emma Hooker automatically advanced to the conference semifinal.
Perkins and Brant defeated the Viking team to reach the championship match.
Martin and Ruedisueli defeated Perkins and Brant 6-0 in the first set of the championship, then the Lady Bears won the second set 6-2. East Surry’s team took the decisive third set 6-2 to win the championship.
In singles, East Surry’s Rosie Craven and Mount Airy’s Katherine Bray pulled big upsets. After winning a three-set marathon against North Stokes’ Kathryn Collins, No. 4 Craven knocked out the tournament’s top seed: Bishop’s Lindsay Bergelin. Craven won the semifinal 6-4, 6-3.
On the bottom half of the bracket, No. 6 Bray swept an opponent from Winston-Salem Prep in the first round, then upset North Stokes’ Chandler Sizemore in the second round. Bray ran into Bishop’s Lourdes Lopez in the semifinal and lost 6-1, 6-1.
Lopez went on to defeat Craven 6-0, 6-1 in the championship match. Bergelin defeated Bray in the consolation final 6-1, 6-4.
East and Mount Airy combined for seven All-Conference selections and two All-Conference Honorable Mentions.
East Surry’s Martin, Ruedisueli and Craven were named All-Conference, and Sophie Hutchens was named an Honorable Mention.
Mount Airy’s Perkins, Brant, Tate and Bray were named All-Conference, and Hauser was named an Honorable Mention.