Martin, Ruedisueli win Northwest 1A doubles title

CHAPEL HILL — East Surry came up short in its attempt to repeat as 1AA State Champion, falling 25-7 to Tarboro.

Saturday’s game marked the third-straight championship meeting between the Cardinals and Vikings, with each team having won one game over the other in 2018 and 2019. After facing off at N.C. State and Duke University, the rubber match was hosted by UNC-Chapel Hill.

Tarboro capitalized on East Surry mistakes and scored on its first three drives while holding the Cardinals scoreless in the first three quarters. The Vikings punched in a fourth touchdown at the start the third quarter to cap off its 25 points.

“We came down and we battled,” said Cardinal coach Trent Lowman, who has reached the 1AA State Championship in all three of his seasons at East Surry. “We made some mistakes and got ourselves in a hole. We tried to battle back, but we dug that hole so big we couldn’t.”

The win marks Tarboro’s seventh State Championship victory in school history and its third in the last four years. East Surry’s win over Tarboro in 2019 is the Vikings’ only loss since 2016.

“Over the last three years I’ve got a great deal of respect for Coach Lowman and East Surry,” said Tarboro coach Jeff Craddock. “They’ve got great kids. I thought their kids played hard, but I really just felt like we had such a great week of practice that we just weren’t going to be denied today.”

Saturday’s game marked only the second time in the 108-year history of the N.C. High School Athletic Association Football State Championships that the same two teams met for the State Championship three years in a row. The only other time was in the Class A Championship Games from 1931 to 1933 when Durham beat Charlotte two out of three years.

Tarboro’s win ended a 54-game scoring streak for East Surry. The Cardinals had scored at least 10 points in every game since the start of the 2017 season. The 54-game streak was third in the state, behind Reidsville (73) and Thomas Jefferson (63).

East Surry was held to 257 total yards after posting at least 400 in seven of its last eight games.

Quarterback Folger Boaz completed 10-of-21 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown, which went for 23 yards to Tye Needham in the fourth quarter. Tarboro’s athletic defense, led by Most Outstanding Player Xzavion Pitt, put pressure on Boaz almost every pass play. The defense only gave up two passes for 20 or more yards.

The Cardinals also rushed 29 times for 129 yards. Luke Bullington, who was named East Surry’s Most Outstanding Player on offense, led the way with 20 carries for 105 yards. Boaz had the remaining rushes for 31 yards.

Needham led the Cardinals with four receptions for 64 yards and touchdown. Benji Gosnell also had four catches for a gain of 56 yards. Will Hiatt and Carson Hawks each had one catch.

Moving the ball wasn’t the issue for East at first, but the Cardinals kept coming up empty at the end of drives. East Surry’s first drive ended with a missed 35-yard field goal that hit the right upright. Then, the Cards fumbled in the red zone, punted on a three-and-out, turned the ball over on downs just outside the red zone and punted again to wrap up the first half.

“Honestly, and this is not to take anything away from them, our stuff was working,” Lowman said. “We had a good plan, and when we executed it was working. We’d have a penalty and get behind the chains, or drop the snap or fumble. We were making mistakes, and they did a great job defending.”

Tarboro worked to take the screen pass out of East Surry’s arsenal. Lowman said that outside of that, the Cards were able to run their game plan pretty well.

“We moved the ball down the field most of the time until we made a mistake.”

Penalties and turnovers were momentum killers for East Surry. The Cardinals were called for eight penalties that amounted to 57 yards. East also turned the ball over three times on downs in addition to the first-half fumble.

Tarboro’s trademark rushing offense tilted time of possession heavily in the Vikings’ favor. Though the two teams weren’t too far off in terms of total offensive plays – with Tarboro running 58 to East Surry’s 50 – but Tarboro held the ball for 29:34 of game time compared to just 17:28 for the Cardinals.

The Vikings only attempted five passes in the win.

Viking junior Tobias Joyner was named the Most Valuable Player of the Game by recording 12 carries for 179 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Tarboro finished the game with 53 rushes for 312 yards rushing.

Gosnell was named defensive MVP for the Cardinals, leading East with 12 total tackles.

It’s about the journey

A few East Surry players gave their thoughts on the 2021 season that, even six months, seemed like it might not happen.

“This has been phenomenal,” said senior Tye Needham. “Not many people can say they’ve played in three state championships. I’ll have that for the rest of my life. Won one, it’s been fun. I can promise you one thing, these two [Benji Gosnell and Sam Whitt] will be back and will work their butts off. They’ll be right up there next year in 2A. It’s just been amazing. I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys to play with. To play three state championships is pretty phenomenal. I just loved every second of it. I don’t think I’ll have any regrets. I left it all out on the field and that’s all I need to say.”

“I’m just blessed to say that we were able to play this season and being able to appear in the state championship three times in a row…can’t take anything for granted,” said senior Luke Bullington. “But we came up short and we’re just blessed to say that we had the talent to play and were able to play.”

“I think it’s a reward for all the hard work we put in during the summer and fall, not knowing if we were going to play or not,” said junior Sam Whitt. “We came every day not knowing what the next day was going to hold. I really think today was a reward for that. We played our butts off. We came up short, but we can be proud of what we did.”

“I think it was pretty dope to have a season,” said junior Benji Gosnell. “We didn’t really think we were going to have one, especially in the fall. It’s just a blessing to be able to play the season and especially make it back to the state championship. I think going back to the state championship for the third time speaks to all the discipline of all the players, the work over quarantine and things like that.”

Gosnell also wanted to thank Coach Lowman after the game.

“If I have some time, I want to say something about Coach Lowman,” Gosnell said. “Coach Lowman is probably one of the greatest coaches I’ll ever have in my life. I don’t think I’ll ever come across a coach that’s better than him, that cares about his players…I’ve enjoyed high school and high school football more than I ever think I would if I was anywhere. I don’t think I would’ve enjoyed high school if I would’ve went to Tarboro. He’s made this experience really great.”

Scoring Summary

Tarboro – 12, 6, 7, 0 = 25

East Surry – 0, 0, 0, 7 = 7

First Quarter

5:29 – TAR – J. Razor 1 yard run (N. Farmer pass failed) – TAR 6-0 (9 plays, 80 yards, 4:07)

0:12 – TAR – T. Joyner 56 yard run (N. Farmer run failed) – TAR 12-0 (6 plays, 85 yards, 2:56)

Second Quarter

10:16 – TAR – T. Joyner 31 yard run (N. Farmer pass failed) – TAR 18-0 (2 plays, 43 yards, 1:22)

Third Quarter

8:38 – TAR – T. White 5 yard run (L. Dupree kick good) – TAR 25-0 (6 plays, 44 yards, 3:22)

Fourth Quarter

3:14 – ES – T. Needham 23 yard pass from F. Boaz (D. Sutterby kick good) – TAR 25-7 (7 plays, 82 yards, 1:51)