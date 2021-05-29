Northwest 1A All-Conference Softball

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry eliminated Pine Lake Preparatory Academy from the 1AA State Playoffs with a 48-6 win over the visiting Pride on Friday.

The win sends East Surry to the West Regional Final for a third-straight season.

“We’re excited,” said East Surry coach Trent Lowman. “You know, everybody always says, ‘One week at a time.’ Well, we set that state championship game up there at the beginning of the year and said that’s our goal. You have to click off one week at a time to get there, but that’s our ultimate goal.”

Pine Lake Prep (8-1) struggled to put points on the board as the Cardinal defense lived by the mantra of “bend, don’t break” according to defensive coordinator Randy Marion. The Pride were forced to throw the ball most of the night after East shut down the run game that led Pine Lake to many of its eight wins this season.

In eight games, Pine Lake’s offense ran the ball more than it passed in all but one game. The Pride offense averaged 204.6 yards rushing and 149.9 yards passing in that span.

Against the Cardinals, Pine Lake Prep rushed 22 times for just 45 yards. East Surry’s defense held the Pride, who averaged 42.1 points per game coming into Friday’s game, to a season-low six points.

“The game plan going in was not to get beat deep,” Marion said. “We knew they had some speed outside, so we wanted to drop back and try to keep the quarterback in front of us, which we struggled with…but our secondary did a phenomenal job.

“Coach [Joe] Denny did a great job with them all week in practice and preaching, ‘Don’t let them behind you. If they’re going to complete something, make sure it’s in front of you.’”

The bright spot for Pine Lake Prep’s offense was senior quarterback Vic Garrido. Garrido was able to extend plays long after the snap. The senior accounted for 16 of the team’s 22 rushes, but only gained 26 total yards due to numerous tackles for a loss late in the game.

Garrido completed 26-of-43 passes for 222 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

“We wanted to get pressure on him, especially to the wide side of the field and try to shorten the field on him, but he still did a great job of scrambling around and getting some balls off,” Marion said. “We had to be really athletic up front to chase him around and try to contain him. So I was really happy with the guys staying persistent throughout the game and not giving up on him, knowing that he could escape at any time.”

East’s defense only allowed one first down in the first quarter, while holding Pine Lake Prep to just 23 total yards. This allowed the Cards to score two quick touchdowns in the opening quarter. The first was a 2-yard run by Trey Armstrong, and the second was a 7-yard run from Benji Gosnell. Derek Sutterby nailed both PATs to put the Cardinals up 14-0.

The Pride opened up to passing the ball more after rushing for negative yardage in the first quarter. Pine Lake put together a 13-play drive spanning across the first and second quarters that lasted 4:28 of game time. Garrido had the Pride just outside the red zone before he was picked off by Tye Needham.

Luke Bullington and Gosnell moved the chains on the ground while Folger Boaz completed passes left and right. East capped off the 12-play, 88-yard drive with a Boaz pass to Layton Allen. Sutterby’s PAT made it 21-0, which was a lead that the Cardinals took into halftime.

Pine Lake Prep received the second-half kickoff and took the ball 79 yards as 4:12 fell off the clock. Garrido either passed or ran himself on nine of the 11 plays that drive, which concluded with a 10-yard pass to Jack Baldwin. Baldwin hauled in nine catches for a team-high 68 yards.

Needham intercepted Garrido’s pass on the 2-point conversion to leave the Pride with six points.

The Cardinals elected to keep the ball on the ground in the third quarter, though it did lead to a fumble recovered by the Pride. Pine Lake Prep once again found itself just outside the red zone when the ball was punched out of Jackson Kmieciak’s hands and recovered by Needham.

The ground game worked wonders for East as Armstrong, Bullington and Gosnell alternated handoffs on the ensuing drive. Boaz, who completed 14-of-18 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown in the first half, only had to throw three times in the second half. The sophomore QB finished 17-of-21 for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

A 39-yard run from Bullington put East on the 1-yard line. Bullington punched the ball in for a touchdown, and Sutterby’s fourth PAT of the game made it 28-6.

The Pride punted back to East Surry after turning the ball over on downs. Garrido was sacked by Brett Clayton for a loss of five yards and threw two incompletions. Garrido’s only completion that drive wasn’t enough to move the chains, so East took over on the Pride 26 as the third quarter came to a close.

Bullington scored an 8-yard TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter. Stephen Brantley knocked down the PAT as the Cardinals’ lead grew to 35-6.

Still determined to lead a comeback, Garrido ran circles around the field as he tried to buy time to throw in the fourth quarter. Pine Lake Prep eventually made it to East Surry’s 36-yard line, but a sack by Joshua Parker, two incompletions and a personal foul penalty made it fourth-and-49 for the Pride.

Garrido’s pass on fourth down fell incomplete to give East the ball just 25 yards from the end zone. Boaz completed his only pass of the fourth quarter for that exact distance to give Allen his second receiving TD of the game. Brantley split the uprights to make it 42-6.

East Surry put an exclamation point on the win after forcing a fumble on a Pride punt return. This led to Luke Bowman running in a 4-yard touchdown to start a running clock.

The Cardinals finished the game with 451 total yards and seven touchdowns, consisting of 209 yards rushing with five rushing TDs, and 242 yards passing with two receiving touchdowns.

Bullington recorded his fifth game of at least 100 yards rushing by finishing with 15 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Armstrong was next with five carries for 54 yards and touchdown, followed by Gosnell with three carries for 17 yards and TD, Bowman with five carries for 15 yards and a TD, Boaz with five carries for 14 yards, Colby Johnson with one carry for five yards and Tristan Harless with one carry for a loss of five yards.

Allen led the Cardinal receivers with six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Gosnell was next with four catches for 73 yards, followed by Carson Hawks with four receptions for 50 yards, Will Hiatt with one catch for 13 yards, Sutterby with one catch for nine yards and Needham with one catch for three yards.

Garrido finished as Pine Lake’s leading passer, rusher and was nearly the leading receiver. Garrido caught a 61-yard pass from Nick Reid late in the fourth quarter, bringing the senior’s total yards for the game up to 309.

No. 2 East Surry will host the 2021 West Regional Final against No. 8 Polk County (6-1) on April 30.

Polk County was declared a co-winner of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference with a 4-1 record. Polk advanced to the second round when No. 1 North Stanly forfeited, and defeated No. 4 North Rowan 30-27 to advance to the Regional Final.

“That’s going to be a great football team and an extremely well-coached football team,” Lowman said. “Coach [Bruce] Ollis is one of the greatest to ever coach football. It’s going to be a heck of a game here next week, so we have to be prepared for that.”

Scoring

Pine Lake Prep – 0, 0, 6, 0 = 6

East Surry – 14, 7, 7, 20 = 48

1Q

6:29 ESHS 7-0 – Trey Armstrong 2-yard rush TD, Derek Sutterby PAT

1:37 ESHS 14-0 – Benji Gosnell 7-yard rush TD, Derek Sutterby PAT

2Q

4:42 ESHS 21-0 – Folger Boaz pass to Layton Allen 9-yard TD reception, Derek Sutterby PAT

3Q

7:48 PLPA 21-6 – Vic Garrido pass to James Baldwin 10-yard TD reception, 2-point conversion no good after Tye Needham interception

2:10 ESHS 28-6 – Luke Bullington 1-yard rush TD, Derek Sutterby PAT

4Q

11:53 ESHS 35-6 – Luke Bullington 8-yard rush TD, Stephen Brantley PAT

6:57 ESHS 42-6 – Folger Boaz pass to Layton Allen 25-yard TD reception, Stephen Brantley PAT

1:40 ESHS 35-6 – Luke Bowman 4-yard rush TD, 2-point conversion no good