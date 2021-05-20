Bears hosts Lady Cards on Senior Night

East Surry’s Tara Martin lunges to hit a backhand in the No. 1 doubles match.
Cory Smith | The News
Rosie Craven won a pair of marathon matches against Mount Airy on Wednesday.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Ella Brant hits a backhand in the No. 2 singles match.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Kancie Tate chases down a hit and responds with a forehand against East Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Haley Chilton overcame a 6-2 first set loss to win the No. 5 singles match for the Cardinals.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry played spoiler on Mount Airy’s Senior Night by defeating the Bears 7-2.
Coach Luke Graham and the Lady Bears honored three seniors before Wednesday’s match: Olivia Perkins, Katherine Bray and Alexia Arellano.
Both Mount Airy and East came into the match with one loss on the season. Neither team was able to defeat Bishop McGuinness, which sits atop the Northwest 1A Conference with a 6-0 record.
Most of the individual matches were closely contested. Two of the singles matches went to third-set tiebreakers, one needed a set-tiebreaker and another went nearly two hours.
Two of the three doubles matches ended with scores of 9-7.
Mount Airy’s lone singles win came at the No. 6 spot where Claire Hauser defeated East Surry’s Chloe Koons 6-0, 6-0. Hauser sits at 8-0 in singles this season after Wednesday’s double bagel victory.
East Surry’s Tara Martin also kept her undefeated streak alive in the match. Martin, a sophomore, improved to 5-0 on the season with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Perkins in No. 1 singles.
The No. 2 singles match was the next to finish. East Surry’s Evelyn Ruedisueli and Mount Airy’s Ella Brant got as close as two players could without entering a tiebreaker. Ruedisueli came away with the win 6-4, 7-5.
The Cardinals’ wins in No. 4 and No. 5 singles both came in third-set tiebreakers.
Bray won the first set of the No. 4 match 6-2 over East’s Sophie Hutchens. Hutchens responded with a 6-4 win in the second set and then a 12-10 win in the third-set tiebreaker.
East’s Haley Chilton found herself in the exact same situation in the No. 5 match against Arellano. Arellano won the first set 6-2, but Chilton rallied in the second to win 6-4.
Chilton earned the Lady Cards’ fourth singles win by triumphing 10-5 in the tiebreaker.
The final singles match to conclude was the No. 3 match between Mount Airy’s Kancie Tate and East Surry’s Rosie Craven. Craven won the first set in a 7-4 tiebreaker before going ahead in the second set.
The two went back-and-forth for nearly two hours before Craven picked up the clutch 6-4 win that cemented an East Surry victory. The win moves Craven to 4-0 on the season in singles.
After coming close in singles, Bray helped the Lady Bears pick up their second win of the evening in No. 3 doubles. Bray teamed with Audrey Marion to defeat Chilton and Breanna Collins 8-2.
As previously stated, both the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles matches ended with scores of 9-7. In the No. 2 match, East’s Ruedisueli and Hutchens defeated Tate and Hauser.
Perkins and Brant actually led Martin and Craven 7-6 in No. 1 doubles. The Cardinal duo broke Perkins’ serve to even the score 7-7, then Craven held serve to take the lead.
East Surry broke Brant’s serve to secure the win.
The Bears (6-2) are back in action May 24 against Bishop McGuinness. East Surry (4-1) travels North Stokes the same day.
