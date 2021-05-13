Lady Bears blank Vikings

May 12, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s Olivia Perkins punishes North Stokes with a slam in the No. 1 doubles match.

<p>Mount Airy freshman Audrey Marion improved to 3-0 in No. 3 doubles with a win over North Stokes Wednesday.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Ella Brant serves in the No. 2 singles match against North Stokes.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Granite Bear senior Katherine Bray volleys in the No. 2 doubles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Kancie Tate approaches the net in the No. 2 doubles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Lily Morris returns a high-bouncing hit in No. 3 doubles.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

The Mount Airy girls tennis team improved to 4-1 on the season with a lopsided win over North Stokes on Wednesday.

The Lady Bears only gave up 14 total games in nine matches against the Vikings. Mount Airy won four of these matches without dropping a single game, leading the way for a 9-0 team win.

The 9-0 win is the Bears’ second such victory this week. Mount Airy downed South Stokes by the same score on Monday.

Mount Airy sits at second place in the Northwest 1A Conference with a 2-1 record. After defeating South Iredell and R.J. Reynolds in non-conference play, the Lady Bears opened conference play at Bishop McGuinness.

The defending NW1A Champs won a nail-biter against Mount Airy 5-4, handing the Bears their only loss of the season.

The Lady Bears bounced back with the pair of home wins over South and North Stokes.

Monday’s match against the Sauras wasn’t for the faint of heart. Mount Airy didn’t give up a single game in eight of nine matches. The exception was the No. 1 singles match in which top-seeded Olivia Perkins won easily 6-2, 6-0.

The following players earned 6-0, 6-0 wins in singles: Ella Brant at No. 2, Kancie Tate at No. 3, Katherine Bray at No. 4, Alexia Arellano at No. 5 and Charlotte Hauser at No. 6.

The domination carried over into doubles where all three Bears teams won 8-0: Perkins and Brant in No. 1 doubles, Tate and Bray in No. 2 doubles and Audrey Marion and Lily Morris in No. 3 doubles.

The lineup stayed the same for Mount Airy against North Stokes. Tate, Bray and Hauser all followed up their stellar performances against South Stokes with 6-0, 6-0 singles win against North.

Perkins came close to a double bagel in the No. 1 singles match. The Granite Bear senior won the first set 6-0 and the second 6-1. Arellano came close as well, winning 6-2, 6-0 at the No. 6 spot.

Brant and North Stokes’ Kathryn Collins went back-and-forth in the No. 2 singles match. Brant took the first set 6-2, but faced a 2-1 deficit early in the second set.

Brant won the next two games to regain the lead, then the duo traded games until Brant won the set 6-4.

In doubles, Tate and Bray gave their singles opponents an encore with an 8-0 win in the No. 2 spot. Marion and Morris won 8-1 in the No. 3 doubles, and Perkins and Brant defeated Collins and Chandler Sizemore 8-4.

Mount Airy continues conference play next week with matches against Winston-Salem Prep and East Surry scheduled for May 17 and 19.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports